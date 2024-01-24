Two lawyers at Tom Girardi’s law firm sanctioned over mishandling of client money

David Lira, who is married to Girardi’s daughter and worked for his firm for more than 20 years, is barred from controlling bank accounts that hold client money and must work under the supervision of another attorney, according to a decision last week by Judge Phong Wang.
