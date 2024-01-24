The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday reversed a man’s conviction for distributing fentanyl resulting in death because text messages between the defendant and the victim were improperly admitted into evidence in violation of the hearsay rule.
Conviction of Drug Peddler for Causing Death of Customer Must Be Reversed—Ninth Circuit
