Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,535 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,599 in the last 365 days.

Conviction of Drug Peddler for Causing Death of Customer Must Be Reversed—Ninth Circuit

The Ninth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals yesterday reversed a man’s conviction for distributing fentanyl resulting in death because text messages between the defendant and the victim were improperly admitted into evidence in violation of the hearsay rule.

You just read:

Conviction of Drug Peddler for Causing Death of Customer Must Be Reversed—Ninth Circuit

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more