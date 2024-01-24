Cräveble helps small independent restaurants not just survive, but thrive
Restaurant meal shipping company helps them expand revenue and awareness
I hope that Cräveble can give restaurants a boost, not only to their bottom line without a lot of extra effort by their staff, but for brand awareness of food quality.”SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, U.A., January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Cräveble, an innovative food delivery concept that ships “deliciously authentic restaurant-prepared dishes from restaurants not near you”, is helping small owner-operated restaurants find new sources of revenue as they continue to recover from the pandemic’s economic shift. With 65 restaurants closing in Los Angeles alone by December 22, 2023, according to the L.A. Times, restaurants are getting creative and have embraced the Cräveble model. Cräveble is designed to be a win-win for locally owned and operated restaurants, especially “mom and pops”, allowing them to expand revenue and geographic reach with minimal impact on operations.
— Cräveble founder and CEO, Darren McAdams
Restaurants are a critical part of the U.S. economy, but they are not out of the woods after the pandemic. According to the National Restaurant Association (NRA), U.S. restaurant sales were estimated to be $997 billion for 2023. According to Datassential, there are 483,885 independent restaurants in the US. Of those restaurants, 57 percent are full-service, and 43 percent are limited-service. Around a quarter of these restaurants bring in less than $500k per year, 21 percent are full-service restaurants, and 27 percent are limited-service restaurants. Most are small; 7 in 10 are single-unit operations, and 9 in 10 have fewer than 50 employees. Recovery has been fleeting, especially in restaurants that are independently owned.
The NRA stated that in 2023 the Producer Price Index for All Foods remained more than 25% above its February 2020 reading and therefore many have needed to pass those costs, and other staffing costs like the increase in minimum wage, on to customers through their menu pricing. They are seeking innovative solutions to expand revenue. Cräveble aims to specifically help bolster the bottom line and marketing opportunities for such small, privately-owned restaurants.
Cräveble curates a selection of the best restaurants in each category by city. For each, Cräveble highlights a couple of signature dishes on the site once they pass rigorous testing by a panel of judges for flavor consistency and ease of preparation, ensuring they maintain the same quality as when enjoyed in the restaurant. Featured restaurants also enjoy expanded marketing beyond just their city, into other states. Additionally, it maximizes the efficiency of kitchen staff who may not be fully utilized and now can prepare bulk orders for Cräveble before opening or between major shifts.
Cräveble’s founder, Darren McAdams, is no stranger to restaurant meal delivery. He has pioneered food delivery concepts his entire career starting with Food To You, a novel concept in the mid-1990s, long before the gig economy, where customers could order dishes from multiple restaurants and drivers delivered them to their door. In 2016, McAdams launched the FoodJets delivery app just as the food delivery app services industry exploded. He then signed a grocery delivery deal with Raley’s of Northern California and Nevada to become their exclusive grocery delivery provider. Raley’s acquired FoodJets in 2021. McAdams could not shake his interest in the industry and developed the Cräveble concept as restaurants pivoted to takeout and delivery only during the pandemic.
“I have spent my entire career supporting small independent restaurants; they are the backbone of our economy,” explained Cräveble founder and CEO, Darren McAdams. “I hope that Cräveble can give them a boost, not only to their bottom line without a lot of extra effort by their staff, but it also can expand the brand awareness and food quality, so it drives our customers to visit them in person as well as having their meals shipped to them at home.”
Cräveble is currently featuring restaurants across California and offers shipping to Arizona, California, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington. Cräveble plans to expand nationally for both restaurants and shipping to the entire lower 48 states by year’s end.
About Cräveble
Cräveble ships deliciously authentic restaurant dishes from independent mom-and-pop restaurants that lovingly prepare each signature dish so they can be enjoyed at home. Currently, Cräveble is shipping across seven Western states. Each dish is blast-chilled for freshness and costs less-than-menu prices due to no tips, no taxes, and no service fees. For more information, please visit https://craveble.com
