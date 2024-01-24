Chris Backer with Corcoran Icon Properties Is Named 2023 REALTOR® of the Year by Marin Association of Realtors

Corcoran Icon Agent & 2023 REALTOR® of the Year by Marin Association of Realtors

GREENBRAE, CA, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Corcoran Icon Properties is pleased to announce Chris Backer as the 2023 REALTOR® of the Year by the Marin Association of Realtors. The Marin Association of Realtors announced the winners at their recent Installation and Awards Luncheon held at The Spinnaker in Sausalito. Over 175 real estate professionals and affiliates attended this event to honor the accomplishments of the award winners and usher in the new board for 2024.

Backer served as the Marin REALTORS® President for nearly two years, stepping in unexpectedly in 2019. In his initial year, he navigated the uncertainties of the COVID-19 pandemic and successfully led the association and its members. More recently, he took on the position of the 2022 C.A.R. Region 4 chair and served on the 2023 C.A.R. Executive Committee. His extensive involvement also includes roles as a C.A.R. Director, Vice Chair of the C.A.R. Local Government Policy Committee, Chair of the 2023 and 2024 Marin REALTORS® Local Candidate Recommendation committee, and is an active participant in the Government Affairs and Budget & Finance committees at the local level.

“I’m really just in awe at being selected to follow in the footsteps of such a select group of real estate professionals that I aspire to be like and whom I've looked up to over the years. It is a great honor to even be nominated,” commented Backer. “It's important to me to find ways to serve my industry and give back to the community. I'm grateful to be a part of an association that gives accolades for achievements and contributions in other areas, and not only production. I am truly honored to be recognized and sincerely appreciate all of my clients and colleagues for their trust and this acknowledgment.”

Backer is an essential member of the Greenbrae office, consistently demonstrating exception leadership. His dedication and efforts have not only left a positive mark on the Marin real estate community but also have resonated statewide. He truly embodies the core values of Corcoran Icon Properties, and Corcoran Icon Properties takes immense pride in having him as a valuable part of their company.

“I can't think of an agent who has devoted more time and energy working on behalf of the Realtor community than Chris,” remarked George Crowe, Sales Manager for Greenbrae, Novato, and San Anselmo offices. “We are proud of him and this award is well-deserved."

Chris Backer may be reached at chris@chrisbacker.com or 415.729.4139.

About Corcoran Icon Properties

Corcoran Icon Properties is a 100 percent locally-owned and 100 percent locally-managed real estate brokerage in Northern California. Comprised of eight real estate firms that joined together in partnership, Corcoran Icon Properties is an independently owned and operated affiliate of Corcoran Group, LLC. With 25 office locations across 10 counties, its 800 professional sales associates are well-positioned to serve loyal clientele throughout the San Francisco Bay Area, Silicon Valley, East Bay, Wine Country, Sierra Foothills, and Humboldt County. From fine homes and investment properties to vacation getaways and first-time homes, Corcoran Icon Properties has the experience, insight, and expertise to achieve and surpass clients’ highest expectations. For more information, visit CorcoranIcon.com.