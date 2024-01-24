EHang Holdings Limited investors: Please contact the Portnoy Law Firm to recover your losses; February 2, 2024 deadline

Investors can c ontact the law firm at no cost to learn more about recovering their losses



​LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH) investors that a lawsuit filed on behalf of investors that purchased EHang securities between January 20, 2022 and November 6, 2023, inclusive (the “Class Period”)

The lawsuit alleges that during the Class Period, the defendants issued significantly false and misleading statements, along with failing to reveal certain critical facts: Firstly, EHang has continued to claim partnerships with entities like United Therapeutics, DHL, and Vodafone, despite a former EHang employee indicating that these companies have terminated their agreements with EHang. Secondly, EHang has not disclosed that companies like Prestige Aviation and Shenzhen Boling Holding Group, who have pre-ordered its aircraft, are not actively involved in the aviation industry and likely lack the financial means to fulfill their orders. Thirdly, as a consequence, the defendants' declarations regarding EHang's business, operations, and future prospects were substantially false and misleading and/or lacked a sound basis throughout the relevant period. The lawsuit contends that when the truth was revealed to the market, investors incurred losses.

