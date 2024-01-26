Growing Concerns Over Public Education Ushers in The Rise of Homeschooling
A growing number of families across the nation are embracing the homeschooling revolution and turning their backs on the traditional school system.
Recognize the enormous benefits of homeschooling's capacity to tailor education to individual needs and interests. It fosters enhanced cognitive skills and instills a profound love for learning.
In the dynamic landscape of education, homeschooling has emerged as the fastest-growing alternative in the United States. According to the National Home Education Research Institute (NHERI), over three million students are currently receiving education at home.
Education expert Christy-Faith, a former teacher with over 25 years of experience spanning from kindergarten to college shares her insight into this educational controversy. With a background that traverses both sides of the landscape from traditional teacher to learning center director to prominent child education advocate, Christy-Faith provides unparalleled expertise on the subject.
"Homeschooled students have lower depression scores, greater academic success, and rate their entire educational experience more positively."
Child Well-Being Emerges at the Heart of the Homeschooling Movement
Parents are ditching the traditional system, fueled by a heartfelt desire for their children's well-being. Dissatisfaction with conventional schools stems from concerns about child safety, mental health, family dynamics, and overall happiness. Issues like toxic social environments, bullying, student depression, and a disturbing rise in teen suicide rates are pushing parents to take the reins of their children's education.
Critics fire back that homeschoolers miss out on essential social interactions, impeding development of social skills and the ability to adapt beyond the sheltered confines of homes. Christy-Faith points out that homeschoolers have a much richer, healthier and diverse social life and activities than traditional students confined to age-segregated classrooms.
“Are the critics really advocating for the benefit of our children, or for control over them? Just consider the disastrous toxic school environments the critics want to pull our kids back into. We fight back to help and encourage homeschool parents—both new and veteran—to take the leap, remain steadfast, and re-vitalize their purpose,” contends Christy-Faith.
Academic Performance Fuels the Bail-Out into Homeschooling
Parents’ dissatisfaction doesn't stop at child well-being. Academic underperformance in U.S. public schools is driving parents to seek alternatives. Shockingly, data from the National Assessment of Educational Progress (NAEP) for the 2022 school year reveals that a staggering one out of three students fail to meet federal education standards, while one in five couldn’t pass the lowest level basic reading test. Still, detractors claim parents lack the training, skills, resources, or time to deliver a robust education. Christy-Faith points out that again, critics distort the truth. Homeschoolers consistently outperform traditionally educated peers in standardized tests, college entrance exams, college performance, and college graduation rates. It’s why hundreds of colleges and universities actively recruit homeschoolers. She goes on to say this is in no way slamming teachers who have a heart for and work hard to benefit their students. The problem is with the system itself.
Homeschoolers are not shackled by the constraints of the school system, limited textbooks, school boards, politics, and social agendas. Their landscape now boasts accessible curricula, online classes, homeschool academies, neighborhood programs, micro-schools, pods, co-ops, collaboratives, legal support, and networks. These resources empower homeschoolers to deliver a stellar, well-rounded education without formal training. Many online classes are even led by former teachers who have themselves quit traditional schools, bringing their expertise and passion into the homeschooling community.
Christy-Faith explains, “We want parents to recognize the enormous benefits of homeschooling’s capacity to tailor education to individual needs and interests. It fosters enhanced comprehension, critical thinking, problem-solving skills, and instills a profound love for learning and self-motivation.”
Homeschooling Takes Center Stage Despite Naysayers
Amidst the frantic hand-waving of its critics, homeschooling has emerged as the fastest-growing and unstoppable force in American education. But the fraction of those homeschooling still poses no threat to public education. Christy-Faith takes a realistic view, “Should everyone homeschool? No. It’s not easy. Not everyone can homeschool. And not everyone should.”
For more homeschool and educational insights from Christy-Faith, find her podcast, "The Christy-Faith Show," her latest book, "Homeschool Rising: Shattering Myths, Finding Courage, and Opting Out of the School System", or her website at Christy-Faith.com.
