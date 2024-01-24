KonnectMD makes a Power Move by adding Ed Blunt as VP of Sales
KonnectMD adds Blunt to their corporate team. This is a power move since KonnectMD recently launched its new (B2C) division, KonnectMD Agency.NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KonnectMD, a leading healthcare tech company, has appointed Ed Blunt as their Vice President of Sales, which is a power move that will further propel the company's growth and success. Ed is a sought-after business coach with a vast background in helping individuals and businesses achieve their full potential. He is a well-known international speaker who is often seen on stage with master coach Les Brown. However, it was his sales background that led to his addition to KonnectMD. With over 30 years of experience and a proven track record of building and leading successful sales forces, Ed's expertise is expected to contribute significantly to KonnectMD's ongoing success.
Recently, KonnectMD launched its new business-to-consumer (B2C) division, KonnectMD Agency, to address the growing need for affordable care and the lack of access. In the latest annual healthcare poll by Gallup, nearly 40% of Americans said they or a family member skipped or postponed medical care due to the highest inflation rate in over four decades. KonnectMD expansion is expected to positively impact the telehealth industry as a whole considerably. By catering to the B2C market, KonnectMD has the opportunity to solidify its position as a leader in the telehealth industry and gain an edge over its competitors.
Ed's unique ability to simplify complex situations and identify the key factors that drive success will be invaluable for KonnectMD as it continues to expand and face new challenges in the competitive healthcare technology market. Moreover, Ed's passion for helping others succeed is aligned with KonnectMD's mission to improve access to quality healthcare services. He will not only drive sales but also help the team at KonnectMD develop crucial skills to excel in their roles.
“We are happy to announce that Ed Blunt has joined KonnectMD’s corporate team,” said Corey Lockett, the President of the company. “This addition demonstrates our commitment to excellence and continuous growth. By hiring top-notch professionals like Ed, we aim to reinforce our position as a leader in the industry. Jason Padgett, the founder of KonnectMD, agrees that with Ed’s expertise and leadership, we can achieve new levels of success and make a significant impact in the healthcare industry.”
In conclusion, Ed Blunt's addition to the KonnectMD team is a significant development for the company. His proven track record, leadership skills, and passion for helping others succeed make him the perfect fit for the role of Vice President of Sales. Ed's presence will undoubtedly have a positive impact on the company, and we look forward to seeing the great things he will accomplish at KonnectMD.
Lori Peterson
KonnectMD
sales@konnectmd.com