FEMA Seeks Teen Leaders for Next Youth Preparedness Council Class

WASHINGTON -- FEMA is accepting Youth Preparedness Council (YPC) applications from students grades eight through 11 who want to make a positive impact on their communities. The council brings teens together from across the nation who are interested in community preparedness and looking to build leadership skills and networks that will feed their success into the future.

Council members serve a one-year term that starts July 2024. During their term, council members work collaboratively on local and national level projects to build a more resilient nation. Previous YPC members created proposals for projects like developing a collection of resources so young people experiencing homelessness know what to do in a disaster, designing a graphic novel for children to explain the effects of a changing climate, creating the framework for support groups aimed at young people who have experienced disasters and creating a book designed to help young people understand decision making during disasters.

“The Youth Preparedness Council is a unique opportunity for teens across America to get a sense of what it’s like to be an emergency manager. It also lets us take a glimpse into the future of our profession -- and let me say, the future is bright,” said FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell. “These young leaders give me so much hope that we’ll be able to create a more prepared, resilient America that the next generation needs and deserves. I’m looking forward to watching this new council come together and seeing what they’re able to accomplish.”

2024-2025 council members will attend the July 2025 Council Summit where they will engage with top leaders within FEMA, the federal government and national non-profit organizations. Each year, council teams also attend sessions, workshops and networking events and present their project proposals to a panel of emergency management experts during a virtual event.

Teens interested in applying to the council must submit a completed application form and provide two letters of recommendation. Council members are selected based on their dedication to public service, their efforts in making a difference in their communities and their potential to expand their impact as national leaders for emergency preparedness. All applications and supporting materials must be submitted no later than March 4. New council members will be announced in June 2024.

Learn more about the council and access the application materials at the Youth Preparedness Council page on FEMA.gov.