FEMA Specialists Offer Free Rebuilding Advice in Dickson, Sumner Counties

NASHVILLE – As part of a continuing effort to help Tennesseans rebuild from the December 2023 storms and tornadoes, FEMA is offering free advice on how to rebuild stronger and safer against storms. 

The service is offered at the following locations:

Ace Hardware, 511 S. Broadway St. in Portland

  • 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 24-26
  • 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27
  • 7 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 29-30
  • 7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Jan. 31

White Bluff Building Supply, 4978 E Hwy 70 in White Bluff

  • 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday-Friday, Jan. 24-26 
  • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., Saturday, Jan. 27
  • 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday-Tuesday, Jan. 29-30
  • 7 a.m. to noon, Wednesday, Jan. 31

FEMA mitigation specialists will answer questions and offer free home improvement tips and proven methods to prevent and lessen damage from future disasters. Mitigation is an effort to reduce the loss of life and property damage by lessening the impact of a disaster. The information is geared for do-it-yourself work and general contractors. 

For information on Tennessee’s disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4751. Follow FEMA on X, formerly Twitter, at twitter.com/femaregion4 and at facebook.com/fema. Follow Tennessee Emergency Management Agency at facebook.com/TennesseeEMA.

