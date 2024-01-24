INTERBLOCK TO SHOWCASE STATE-OF-THE-ART PRODUCTS AND TECHNOLOGY AT ICE LONDON, FEB. 6-8
EINPresswire.com/ -- Interblock®, the global gaming developer specializing in luxury electronic table gaming (ETG) products, will unveil a ground-breaking portfolio of products set to redefine the ETG landscape during the upcoming ICE London 2024 Expo, held from Feb. 6 – Feb. 8, 2024, at the ExCeL London. The company has announced two of the innovative products that will be showcased at its booth: Smart Pit and Reel Roulette. These products, along with the rest of Interblock’s exciting new product segment, are a testament to Interblock’s unwavering commitment to the evolution of the ETG sector.
The award-winning Smart Pit represents a fusion of traditional table games and futuristic gaming. Seamlessly integrated into live pits, it empowers dealers with more decisions per hour, boosts betting opportunities and enhances house advantage. The Smart Pit umbrella of technology ensures real-time player session valuations and advanced game protection, addressing industry losses due to dealer mistakes. The integration of cutting-edge technology with live table games offers an engaging experience for players, while operators benefit from optimized staffing, increased profitability and the attraction of new demographics. Smart Pit bridges the gap between classic table games and advanced gaming technology, introducing a paradigm shift in the way live table games will be played in the future.
Reel Roulette is poised to revolutionize the world of casino gaming, breathing new life into the classic roulette experience. With the potential for astonishing multipliers reaching up to 1,000 times the original wager, it's a true game-changer. After making its debut at G2E Las Vegas, this innovative game is generating significant buzz as it gears up for a global release in early 2024.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get an up-close look and hands-on demonstration of Smart Pit, Reel Roulette and a host of other new and upgraded products inside Interblock’s booth at ICE London as they showcase evolved features and functionalities that are set to redefine the gaming landscape. Interblock can be found at Booth # S5-250.
Media interested in scheduling an interview regarding Interblock’s participation at ICE London or visit to the booth can reach out to interblockgamingpr@kirvindoak.com.
###
About Interblock®
Interblock stands as the world's leading developer and supplier of luxury Electronic Table Gaming products. With its commitment to quality, invention, and superior service, Interblock delivers unparalleled performance and unforgettable gaming experiences to over 250 jurisdictions worldwide.
For more information, visit https://www.interblockgaming.com/ and follow Interblock on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Linked In.
Rilee Wolford
The award-winning Smart Pit represents a fusion of traditional table games and futuristic gaming. Seamlessly integrated into live pits, it empowers dealers with more decisions per hour, boosts betting opportunities and enhances house advantage. The Smart Pit umbrella of technology ensures real-time player session valuations and advanced game protection, addressing industry losses due to dealer mistakes. The integration of cutting-edge technology with live table games offers an engaging experience for players, while operators benefit from optimized staffing, increased profitability and the attraction of new demographics. Smart Pit bridges the gap between classic table games and advanced gaming technology, introducing a paradigm shift in the way live table games will be played in the future.
Reel Roulette is poised to revolutionize the world of casino gaming, breathing new life into the classic roulette experience. With the potential for astonishing multipliers reaching up to 1,000 times the original wager, it's a true game-changer. After making its debut at G2E Las Vegas, this innovative game is generating significant buzz as it gears up for a global release in early 2024.
Attendees will have the opportunity to get an up-close look and hands-on demonstration of Smart Pit, Reel Roulette and a host of other new and upgraded products inside Interblock’s booth at ICE London as they showcase evolved features and functionalities that are set to redefine the gaming landscape. Interblock can be found at Booth # S5-250.
Media interested in scheduling an interview regarding Interblock’s participation at ICE London or visit to the booth can reach out to interblockgamingpr@kirvindoak.com.
###
About Interblock®
Interblock stands as the world's leading developer and supplier of luxury Electronic Table Gaming products. With its commitment to quality, invention, and superior service, Interblock delivers unparalleled performance and unforgettable gaming experiences to over 250 jurisdictions worldwide.
For more information, visit https://www.interblockgaming.com/ and follow Interblock on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Linked In.
Rilee Wolford
Kirvin Doak Communications
interblockgamingpr@kirvindoak.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram