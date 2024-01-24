Grand Moments at Figarden Announces Under-$1000 One-Hour Weddings for Valentine’s Day Week
EINPresswire.com/ -- The average U.S. wedding today costs nearly $30,000.
That means that the perfect Valentine’s Day wedding is out of reach for many couples.
Not so at Grand Moments at Figarden, according to an announcement made today by the exclusive Fresno-based venue. For three days only, Grand Moments at Figarden is delivering an affordable luxury-style one-hour wedding experience to “couples who believe in love,” according to a company spokesperson.
And best of all, one-hour Grand Moments at Figarden weddings start at under $1000 for a luxury-added experience.
This February 14, 15 and 16, couples can get married at Grand Moments at Figarden in just one hour, but with all the intimate details that make a wedding memorable, say company executives.
The venue’s central location in California means couples are already booking their weddings from across the state.
“Grand Moments at Figarden is thrilled to announce a brand-new, one-time event that allows couples to have the intimate wedding experience of their dreams without the price tag or headaches of a big wedding,” says Yolanda Speed, company owner. “The best part is that we take care of everything, from the flowers and photographer to champagne for the wedding party.”
In preparation for the most romantic holiday of the year, couples have already begun booking romantic, all-inclusive weddings at the venue. A spokesperson said this means couples should call right away to make sure they are included.
“Our goal is to deliver an elegant dream wedding to couples on that very special day that honors all couples in love,” says Speed. “Couples can show up in their dress or tuxedo and simply enjoy. The rest is crafted just for them by our wedding experts.”
Couples Want a More Affordable Option
“Our packages start at just $997,” Speed reveals. “Until now, that was a Vegas wedding. Our guests say they love that they can have something truly beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”
Choosing an All-Inclusive, Intimate Wedding Experience
Because today’s couples are busy, but they desire an experience they’ll treasure, Grand Moments at Figarden takes care of the details that make a wedding luxury-style, Speed notes.
Couples choose from one of three packages: Silver (up to 20 guests), Gold (up to 30 guests) or Platinum (up to 40 guests). Each very special one-hour wedding has all the trimmings couples are dreaming of, including:
• An intimate wedding ceremony
• Photographer
• Bridal and wedding party bouquets
• Groom’s boutonniere
• Luxury-style decor
• Cake
• Champagne for the wedding party
“We tailor each beautiful one-hour wedding to reflect the couple’s personality,” notes Event Director Eliana Hernandez. “We’ve already gotten very, very positive feedback from couples. This is an idea that’s been waiting for the perfect venue. At Grand Moments, you have it all.”
Grand Moments Caters to Broad Range of Clients
Grand Moments at Figarden books events that range from baby showers to health information meets, according to a company spokesperson.
Events include:
• Baby showers
• Quinceañera celebrations
• Meet-and-greets
• Speed dating events
• Birthday parties
• Memorials
• Business & Corporate Meetings
“Grand Moments at Figarden is the perfect location that people are excited about,” says Speed. “The community is so excited. Our three-day grand opening in November 2023 showed us how much Fresno residents care about one another, and about their own special moments that they always want to remember.” But “Our venue’s appeal to couples is huge, ranging from the north to the south of the state,” according to Hernandez.
Hernandez adds that the one-hour wedding event eliminates a tough decision: whether to have a luxury wedding or to keep costs down. “We are bringing the Vegas-style wedding to a new level,” she says. “But here, you get the luxury factor. With your Grand Moments’ Valentine’s Day one-hour wedding, you can have your wedding cake and eat it too.”
Book your own Valentine’s Day one-hour wedding by calling (559) 282-0116.
About Grand Moments at Figarden
Established in November 2023, Grand Moments at Figarden brings luxury special moments to happy couples, families, and businesspeople at an affordable cost. The venue is located at 3255 W. Figarden Dr., Fresno, CA. Visit www.grandmomentsatfigarden.com for your reservations.
Yolanda Speed
That means that the perfect Valentine’s Day wedding is out of reach for many couples.
Not so at Grand Moments at Figarden, according to an announcement made today by the exclusive Fresno-based venue. For three days only, Grand Moments at Figarden is delivering an affordable luxury-style one-hour wedding experience to “couples who believe in love,” according to a company spokesperson.
And best of all, one-hour Grand Moments at Figarden weddings start at under $1000 for a luxury-added experience.
This February 14, 15 and 16, couples can get married at Grand Moments at Figarden in just one hour, but with all the intimate details that make a wedding memorable, say company executives.
The venue’s central location in California means couples are already booking their weddings from across the state.
“Grand Moments at Figarden is thrilled to announce a brand-new, one-time event that allows couples to have the intimate wedding experience of their dreams without the price tag or headaches of a big wedding,” says Yolanda Speed, company owner. “The best part is that we take care of everything, from the flowers and photographer to champagne for the wedding party.”
In preparation for the most romantic holiday of the year, couples have already begun booking romantic, all-inclusive weddings at the venue. A spokesperson said this means couples should call right away to make sure they are included.
“Our goal is to deliver an elegant dream wedding to couples on that very special day that honors all couples in love,” says Speed. “Couples can show up in their dress or tuxedo and simply enjoy. The rest is crafted just for them by our wedding experts.”
Couples Want a More Affordable Option
“Our packages start at just $997,” Speed reveals. “Until now, that was a Vegas wedding. Our guests say they love that they can have something truly beautiful at a fraction of the cost.”
Choosing an All-Inclusive, Intimate Wedding Experience
Because today’s couples are busy, but they desire an experience they’ll treasure, Grand Moments at Figarden takes care of the details that make a wedding luxury-style, Speed notes.
Couples choose from one of three packages: Silver (up to 20 guests), Gold (up to 30 guests) or Platinum (up to 40 guests). Each very special one-hour wedding has all the trimmings couples are dreaming of, including:
• An intimate wedding ceremony
• Photographer
• Bridal and wedding party bouquets
• Groom’s boutonniere
• Luxury-style decor
• Cake
• Champagne for the wedding party
“We tailor each beautiful one-hour wedding to reflect the couple’s personality,” notes Event Director Eliana Hernandez. “We’ve already gotten very, very positive feedback from couples. This is an idea that’s been waiting for the perfect venue. At Grand Moments, you have it all.”
Grand Moments Caters to Broad Range of Clients
Grand Moments at Figarden books events that range from baby showers to health information meets, according to a company spokesperson.
Events include:
• Baby showers
• Quinceañera celebrations
• Meet-and-greets
• Speed dating events
• Birthday parties
• Memorials
• Business & Corporate Meetings
“Grand Moments at Figarden is the perfect location that people are excited about,” says Speed. “The community is so excited. Our three-day grand opening in November 2023 showed us how much Fresno residents care about one another, and about their own special moments that they always want to remember.” But “Our venue’s appeal to couples is huge, ranging from the north to the south of the state,” according to Hernandez.
Hernandez adds that the one-hour wedding event eliminates a tough decision: whether to have a luxury wedding or to keep costs down. “We are bringing the Vegas-style wedding to a new level,” she says. “But here, you get the luxury factor. With your Grand Moments’ Valentine’s Day one-hour wedding, you can have your wedding cake and eat it too.”
Book your own Valentine’s Day one-hour wedding by calling (559) 282-0116.
About Grand Moments at Figarden
Established in November 2023, Grand Moments at Figarden brings luxury special moments to happy couples, families, and businesspeople at an affordable cost. The venue is located at 3255 W. Figarden Dr., Fresno, CA. Visit www.grandmomentsatfigarden.com for your reservations.
Yolanda Speed
Grand Moments at Figarden
contact@grandmomentsfigarden.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
TikTok