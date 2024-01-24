Tibet House US Announces the First Great Reflection Summit: a Free 5-Day Online Event Using Ancient Wisdom and Conscious Innovation to Answer Today’s Most Urgent Challenges
33 Pioneering Experts Including Bob Thurman, Deepak Chopra and Vandana Shiva Offer a Path to Happiness and Prosperity in the Age of Climate Change, A.I. and UncertaintyNEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 24, 2024 /The Tibet House Us/ -- Tibet House US (THUS), a nonprofit dedicated to the preservation and promotion of Tibetan culture, announced today the first annual Great Reflection Summit, to be held free online February 15 - 19. The event will bring together the leading thinkers, entrepreneurs and spiritualists of our time to set the framework for a sustainable, just and joyful future. Presentations will delve into the mysteries of reality, covering indigenous sciences, regenerative food systems, biotechnology, artificial intelligence, psychedelics, climate science, business ethics, Buddhist teachings and self discovery.
Speakers include:
- Tibet House US Co-Founder and preeminent Buddhist scholar Bob Thurman on The Life Force Reality and the Path to Enlightened Knowledge
- Meditation expert Dr. Deepak Chopra on The Great Awakening & the Four Ashram Phases of Life
- Executive Director of Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS) Rick Doblin, Ph.D. on Building a World of Net-Zero Trauma by 2070
- Chef and co-owner of Le Bernardin Eric Ripert on Lasting Excellence, Happiness & Fulfillment
- Harvard Business Professor, bestselling author and “How To Build A Life” columnist at The Atlantic Arthur C. Brooks on Leadership and Happiness
- Ashaninka leader and international climate activist Benki Piyako on Indigenous Wisdom for the Earth
- Bestselling author and medium Laura Lynne Jackson on Accessing The Other Side
- Founder of Agape International Spiritual Center in Los Angeles Michael Bernard Beckwith on A Transformative Process for Activating Your Unique Gifts
- Dr. Martin Mills, Senior Lecturer in Anthropology at the University of Aberdeen, Scotland, on how climate change is affecting the Tibetan Plateau, known as the ‘Third Pole’
Additional guests include food sovereignty advocate and ecofeminist Dr. Vandana Shiva, translator for His Holiness the Dalai Lama Dr. Thupten Jinpa, emerging technology venture capitalist John Borthwick, and human rights and environmental justice attorney Steven Donziger. Musical performers including Krishna Das and Tenzin Choegyal will close the program each day.
“As the Dalai Lama always says, the path to peace is inner peace,” said Bob Thurman co-founder of Tibet House US and presenter at the Great Reflection Summit. “The Great Reflection uses the power of a pause to embrace realistic, sustainable paradigms for reshaping ourselves and our precious world, embracing a life of authenticity and happiness.”
Registration is free at GreatReflectionSummit.com, where all presentations will stream live throughout the day and evening. Lifetime access to the full talks, presentations and performances are also available for purchase at the conclusion of the summit for $197, and includes six of THUS’ most popular online courses as well as complimentary membership to THUS, a total value of $1,595.
About Tibet House US (THUS):
THUS is an embassy and hub for Tibet’s endangered culture, making Tibetan Buddhism, Mind Sciences, art, music and medicine accessible to people around the world. Founded by His Holiness the Dalai Lama, THUS is part of a network of global Tibet House chapters and has served as a public educational space, gallery, library and cultural center in New York City since 1987. THUS is a resource for exploring the inner mind, inspiring curiosity and connecting with the world, presenting a diverse range of exhibitions, workshops, lectures, teachers, healers and artists, curated by Tibetans and scholars. THUS founded and oversees Menla retreat center and Dewa Spa in the Catskill Mountains, focusing on immersive programs for wellness, healing and personal growth. Tibet House was charted by Professor Robert Thurman, composer Philip Glass and actor Richard Gere among others, and is a donor supported 501c3. Learn more at THUS.org.
