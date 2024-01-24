New AI Software for Financial Advisors 'Jump' Handles Note-taking, Tasks and Meeting Compliance
Startup promises to help advisors adapt and thrive in the age of AI.SALT LAKE CITY, UT, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The financial advisory and wealth management sector has an exciting and ready-to-use new AI tool with the launch of Jump, artificial intelligence software designed to redefine how wealth advisors manage their client interactions and compliance tasks. Created to turn conversations into comprehensive notes, actionable tasks, and compliance records, Jump offers a cutting-edge solution for advisors seeking efficiency and accuracy in their daily operations.
Traditionally, wealth advisors have spent considerable time on manual note-taking and administrative tasks following client meetings. Jump dramatically reduces this time by automating the process. The AI-driven platform can generate detailed notes, identify tasks, write precise follow-up emails, and seamlessly update Customer Relationship Management (CRM) systems with just a click. By integrating with popular platforms like Zoom, Microsoft Teams, Google Meet, Salesforce, and Wealthbox (with Redtail CRM coming soon), Jump can take the 20-60 minutes most advisors spend on admin work after each meeting to less than five minutes.
“Last year we began trying to address how time-consuming note-taking was for our advisors and how difficult it could be to consistently get timely meeting notes into our records, so we started having an extra team member attend every client meeting to take notes,” said Veronica Fox, Chief of Staff at successful wealth management RIA Solidarity Wealth. “Now Jump's AI note-taker handles writing the final draft notes and to-do list. This saves our team dozens of hours per month in note-taking and CRM data entry time. I just open up the meeting notes in Jump, review, and click to save them to our CRM.”
“Jump helps us build better client relationships because we can be 100% present in client meetings, without worrying about things falling through the cracks,” said Robert Patrick, Associate at Solidarity.
Jump allows for compliance issues to be flagged within moments of a meeting, helping advisory firms manage risk and improve training. The platform takes notes in the advisor's style and voice, so records show exactly what advisors hope to see.
"Advisors sometimes wonder if AI will replace them,” said Parker Ence, CEO and Co-founder of Jump. “At Jump we believe that the enduring desire for human-to-human connection means that clients will continue working with advisors for many decades to come. But advisors will also need to evolve and embrace AI to augment their team’s capabilities.”
“Advisors prefer spending time with clients or family, rather than on data entry, which can become overwhelming during busy seasons or client onboarding,” added Ence. “Advisors have tried everything from human notetakers, to dictation, to elaborate checklists and templates to lighten this load.”
Jump’s team worked with dozens of advisory firms to create a product that is powerful, easy to use, and customizable to a firm’s unique working style.
“By now, advisors are realizing that AI will provide an unprecedented way to delegate work,” said Tim Chaves, COO and Co-founder of Jump. “But many AI tools are not advisor-specific or easy to set up.”
“Our early users have already realized massive time savings and improved client experience, and we're excited to publicly launch Jump and bring it to more advisory firms."
For more information or to schedule a demo, use the contact info below.
Parker Ence
Jump
+1 801-742-1732
parker@jumpapp.com