Dennis Strait to Receive Prestigious James B. Nutter, Sr. Community Enhancement Award

Broadway Westport Council works to sustain the Westport Area and Broadway Corridor as a desirable place to live, work, and conduct business. Dennis Strait, Principal of Multistudio, is set to be honored with the esteemed James B. Nutter, Sr. Community Enhancement Award.

Presented Annually by the Broadway Westport Council on February 5, 2024 in Kansas City

Dennis Strait's knowledge, passion, and actions have made a significant difference in the Westport and Broadway communities - improving the lives of those who live, work, and patronize the area.” — Kim Kimbrough, 2024 President of the Broadway Westport Council

KANSAS CITY, MO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a testament to his unwavering commitment to community betterment, Dennis Strait, Principal of Multistudio, is set to be honored with the esteemed James B. Nutter, Sr. Community Enhancement Award. The recognition comes from Strait's exceptional civic leadership and his impactful contributions over many years to the Westport area, the Broadway Corridor, and the entire City of Kansas City.

Since 1969, the Broadway Westport Council and its membership of property owners, businesses, and residents have worked to sustain the Westport Area and Broadway Corridor as a desirable place to live, work, and conduct business. The presentation of the annual James B. Nutter, Sr. Community Enhancement Award recognizes individuals providing exceptional and continual assistance to its civic goals.

The award ceremony is scheduled for February 5, 2024, during the Broadway Westport Council’s General Membership Meeting at the Uptown Theater. Named after the distinguished James B. Nutter, Sr., whose early influence helped transform the Broadway Westport area, the award honors Strait's dedication to making the oldest parts of Kansas City sustainable for the future and extraordinary for visitors, businesses, and residents.

With a career spanning four decades, Dennis Strait has played a pivotal role as an architect and leader of the City Design Group at Multistudio. His tireless efforts have showcased how strategic development investments drive value and financial resiliency for our city.

Kim Kimbrough, 2024 President of the Broadway Westport Council, expressed his admiration for Strait's impactful contributions, stating, "I've had the pleasure of knowing Dennis for almost a decade. His knowledge, passion, and actions have made a significant difference in the Westport and Broadway communities and positively improved the lives of those who live, work, and patronize the area."

Join us in celebrating Dennis Strait's outstanding achievements, his longstanding commitment to the Broadway and Westport areas, and his well-deserved recognition with the 2024 James B. Nutter, Sr. Community Enhancement Award.