Shapeways Announces 100% YOY Growth in its Multi-Million-Dollar Automotive Vertical

Expanded Tier 1 Supplier & OEM Awards Accelerate Growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Shapeways Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SHPW), a global leader in the large and fast-growing digital manufacturing industry, announced today a landmark 100% year-over-year growth within its multi-million-dollar automotive business. Shapeways Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions continues to secure Tier 1 supplier and OEM direct multi-year production volume, including a recently expanded $1.5M contract with an industry-leading American automotive manufacturer.



Aidan O’Sullivan, General Manager of Enterprise Manufacturing Solutions at Shapeways, noted, “Flexibility and adaptability are key in meeting our customers' dynamic production demands. Whether it's rapid, iterative prototyping or market shifts between electric and conventional vehicle production—we are that partner and are poised to execute.”

The OEM-awarded contract leverages Shapeways’ expansive additive and traditional manufacturing capabilities. Internal combustion engine components, such as cylinder heads and central housing, are 3D printed in aluminum. Highly specialized interior components are additively manufactured in titanium. Polymer 3D printing is utilized for prototyping interior trim and exterior panels, while higher-volume production parts are injection-molded.

“We’re committed to excellence across manufacturing technologies,” continued Aidan O’Sullivan. “This is evidenced by our willingness to invest in equipment to support strategic customer contracts.”

In 2023, Shapeways purchased three new injection molding presses (500T, 1050T, 2000T) to further support automotive production volume. As a result of customer demand, the company has also doubled its manufacturing capabilities in titanium, investing in an additional GE Arcam EBM Q20 series printer.

“Our continuous investment to support growth and our willingness to tailor processes to customer requirements make us more than a supplier—we’re a strategic partner for our customers,” said Andy Nied, Chief Operating Officer for Shapeways.

This expanded contract reflects Shapeways’ commitment to building customer trust and signals its growing foothold in the automotive sector. Looking forward, the company’s investment in high-quality, high-precision enterprise-level manufacturing will continue to appeal to automotive customers, as well as those in medical, robotics, and other industries.

About Shapeways

Shapeways is a global leader in digital manufacturing, combining additive and traditional technologies with proprietary software solutions designed for other manufacturers and their customers, reducing costs, and improving supply chains. Partnering with hundreds of companies engaged in industrial applications like automotive, medical, and transportation, as well as aerospace and defense, Shapeways helps them scale their businesses, solve complex problems in product development, and achieve critical manufacturing milestones.

With access to a dozen additive technologies, six conventional manufacturing methods, and hundreds of materials and finishes, Shapeways ensures production of quality parts with the right technologies, at the right time, and at the right cost.

With ISO 9001-compliant manufacturing facilities in Livonia and Charlotte, Michigan, and Eindhoven, the Netherlands, Shapeways operates globally and has delivered more than 24 million parts to more than 1 million customers in more than 180 countries. For more information, visit www.shapeways.com.

Investor Relations

investors@shapeways.com

Media Relations

press@shapeways.com



Source: Shapeways Holdings, Inc.