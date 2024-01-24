Direct Primary Care - Nuts & Bolts to 2.0 Conference Enhances Speaker Line Up
Ms Universe 2022 Kelly Haser Pickens as Keynote Speaker
Direct Primary Care frees you to be the doctor you dreamed of”ORLANDO, FL, USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a groundbreaking addition to an already stellar lineup, the Direct Primary Care - Nuts & Bolts to 2.0 Conference is thrilled to announce that Ms Universe 2022, Kelly Haser Pickens, will join the conference as its Friday Lunch Keynote Speaker. Ms Pickens, a beacon of resilience and empowerment, brings a powerful story of overcoming adversity and a commitment to inspiring positive change.
Ms Universe 2022 Kelly Haser Pickens: A Triumph Over Adversity
Ms Pickens, crowned Ms Universe 2022, is a living testament to resilience. Starting as a wild child and troubled youth, she faced abuse, molestation, and found herself in a Youth Crisis Center. Guided by compassionate counselors, Ms Pickens learned the importance of making impactful decisions, a skill she now imparts as a volunteer, counselor, and mentor to abused and neglected children.
As the founder of the "Dare to be ME- Youth Empowerment!" program, Ms Pickens engages with schools, youth groups, and churches, encouraging young minds to pursue excellence and rise above challenging circumstances. Her dedication to empowering the youth resonates with the conference's theme of empowering physicians to navigate the challenges of transitioning to independent Direct Primary Care practices.
Her transformative journey from a troubled past to a beacon of hope aligns with the common fears and challenges physicians face when contemplating the leap into the unknown realm of launching an independent DPC private practice. Doctors suffering the abusive environment of the current healthcare system will be inspired by Pickens’ story of resilience in the face of adversity.
Expanded Agenda Featuring Distinguished Keynote Speakers
In addition to Ms Universe 2022 Kelly Haser Pickens, the conference boasts Marty Makary, MD, MPH professor at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, as Friday Dinner Keynote speaker. Dr. Makary, a respected leader in the healthcare field, will share insights into the re-design of health care and the grassroots movement to increase transparency, aligning with the conference's commitment to transforming the landscape of primary care.
Conference Theme: "Join the League of Extraordinary Physicians"
"Join the League of Extraordinary Physicians" encapsulates the spirit of the conference, highlighting the extraordinary potential within physicians to transform healthcare through Direct Primary Care. The theme underscores the unique journeys and collective impact of healthcare professionals embracing independent practice. The conference agenda spans three days, from 5 pm Thursday to 6 pm Saturday, featuring over 30 physicians sharing insights, strategies, and success stories in the Direct Primary Care model.
Direct Primary Care Primer: Revolutionizing Healthcare
The Direct Primary Care (DPC) model, often dubbed "concierge care at blue-collar prices," revolutionizes healthcare by offering an insurance-free alternative. Physicians in DPC establish independent practices where patients pay a monthly membership fee for comprehensive primary care services. This innovative model transcends demographics, cultures, and economic statuses, providing a sustainable solution to physician burnout and corporatized medicine.
"Direct Primary Care frees you to be the doctor you dreamed of," says Dr. Lee Gross, President of Docs 4 Patient Care Foundation. "The model encourages an entrepreneurial mindset and the DPC Conference connects physicians new to DPC to seasoned practitioners with decades of refinement, best practices, and a nearly missionary zeal in offering solutions to the institutional burn out so many doctors feel today."
Conference Agenda Highlights: March 14-16, 2024
Friday, March 15:
• Panels on Empowering Physician Leaders, Moral Case for DPC, and Case Studies in DPC.
• Keynote Speakers: Ms Universe 2022 Kelly Haser Pickens and Dr. Marty Makary.
Saturday, March 16:
• Breakout Sessions on Legal Challenges, Growth and Innovation, and more.
• Plenary Lunch Session: DPC Action Healthcare History & Policy.
• Procedural Sessions featuring dermatologic procedures, joint injections, podiatric procedures, phlebotomy, and social media marketing.
Registration Details:
Physicians and healthcare professionals can register for the conference through DPCconference.com. CME or Continuing Medical Education AMA PRA Category 1 Credit(s)™ will be provided to registered licensed physicians.
