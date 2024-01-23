Celestica Recognized as one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for Young People for 2024

TORONTO, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Celestica Inc. (NYSE, TSX: CLS), a leader in design, manufacturing, hardware platform and supply chain solutions for the world's most innovative companies, has been named one of Canada’s Top 100 Employers for Young People for 2024 by Mediacorp Canada Inc., organizers of the annual Canada’s Top 100 Employers project.



“We are honoured to be named among Canada’s Top 100 Employers for Young People in 2024,” said Rob Mionis, President and Chief Executive Officer, Celestica. “At Celestica, we recognize that our employees play an important role in our company’s success and we strive to create a collaborative environment that fosters innovation, empowers people and leverages individual expertise.”

Leila Wong, Chief Human Resources Officer, Celestica added, “Our young people play a vital role in driving innovation and strengthening our employee culture, and we are proud to offer them meaningful career development experiences, and invest in the programs and tools they need to build rewarding careers at Celestica.”

Now in its 22nd year, this national program, founded and presented by Mediacorp Canada Inc., annually recognizes employers that offer the nation's best workplaces and programs for young people starting their careers. The employers on this list are Canada's leaders in attracting, providing opportunity and retaining young employees to their organizations. Celestica was selected based on the strength of its programs to attract and retain younger workers, including benefits, internships, mentorship, training and career management initiatives.

