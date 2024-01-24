ECFC Introduces New Education Certification for Navigating Health Savings Accounts (HSAs)
ECFC announced a new Health Savings Account Specialist (HSAS) designation, available as part of its employee benefits industry certification program.
HSAs have continued to grow in popularity and usage, and we want to help HR administrators and other industry professionals better manage and navigate the complexities of these accounts.”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ECFC, the leading nonprofit organization promoting choice in consumer-driven benefit solutions through advocacy and education, today announced that a new Health Savings Account Specialist (HSAS) designation is now available as part of the organization’s employee benefits industry certification program. The HSAS designation provides education related to the specialized rules and regulations that govern the Health Savings Account (HSA).
According to recent research, 36 million Americans had an HSA in 2023, and $16 billion were held in HSA accounts last year. In the 20 years since the inception of HSAs, there continues to be strong growth in the adoption and funding of these accounts.
“Our benefit education programs assist professionals who frequently engage in administering and supporting employees with tax-advantaged accounts, whether they are new to the employee benefits realm or looking to expand and test their knowledge base,” said Christa Day, Executive Director for ECFC. “HSAs have continued to grow in popularity and usage, and we want to help HR administrators and other industry professionals better manage and navigate the complexities of these accounts.”
The HSAS designation provides specialized training as well as refreshers in the more basic HSA concepts.
Presented in four self-paced online courses, the HSAS designation covers many HSA topics, including:
• HSA eligibility and disqualifying coverage
• HSA contribution limits and methods (employee only, employer only or combination)
• HSA reporting obligations for employers and employees
• Movement of money between HSAs
• HSA distributions that result in penalties, and reporting requirements
• HSA Qualified Expenses and Qualified distributions
• Employer strategies to make the HSA offering successful
• How to navigate thorny compliance issues through Case study analysis
• How HSAs interact with Medicare
• HSAs as a retirement planning tool
• And many additional HSA topics
ECFC’s HSAS designation is available for members and non-members and can be taken individually as well as purchased for groups. Individuals who successfully complete the study program and online exam earn a certificate and an online badge. For more information, visit: https://ecfc.org/page/HSAs
In addition to the new HSAS designation, other ECFC industry designations program areas include: Flexible Compensation Specialist (FCS); Certified in Flexible Compensation (CFC); Advanced Certification in Flexible Compensation (ACFC); Certified Flexible Compensation Instructor (CFCI); and Advanced Certification in Flexible Compensation Instructor (ACFCI), Certified COBRA Specialist (CCS) and COBRA Administration Specialist (CAS) designations.
About ECFC
ECFC is a leading non-profit organization dedicated to maintaining and expanding employee benefit programs on a tax-advantaged basis. ECFC represents and promotes employee benefit programs through effective lobbying and provides education and awareness to members, compensation practitioners, national opinion leaders and the general public to help advance healthcare consumerism. ECFC, which was founded in 1981 as the Employers Council on Flexible Compensation, is the single organization that focuses its efforts on preserving, protecting and defending the tax-advantaged programs currently available to working families through employer plan sponsors. For more information, visit https://ecfc.org/.
