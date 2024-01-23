Ucayali exports reach a record figure of US$124 million in 2022 led by palm oil
This figure represents a growth of 40 % compared to 2021. Palm oil shipments account for 60 % of total exports.
The increase in exports not only generates income for the region, but also boosts economic activity and creates employment opportunities.”PUCALLPA, UCAYALI, PERU, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ucayali region reached a new export record in 2022 of US$124 million. This achievement was mainly due to palm oil exports, which represented a growth of 40 % compared to 2021, according to the latest Annual Regional Trade Report presented by the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Tourism (Mincetur, by its acronym in Spanish).
— Juan Manuel Benitez
It is the third consecutive year in which palm oil leads the region's exports, with a total of US$74 million, which represents more than 60 % of total exports and with a growth of 49 % compared to the previous year. Ucayali is currently the leader in oil palm production in the country, reaching 664,000 metric tons of fruit, followed by the San Martín Region.
"This achievement reflects solid economic growth in Ucayali and contributes to Peru's overall economic development. The increase in exports not only generates income for the region, but also boosts economic activity and creates employment opportunities. The production and export of palm oil have probably generated new jobs in the region, improving job prospects for the local population," said Juan Manuel Benites, former Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation.
In recent years, oil palm has become one of the main drivers of economic growth for Ucayali and part of the Peruvian rainforest. It uses only 0.1 % of the total area of the Peruvian Amazon, which shows that it is not a risk to the forests in Peru, but that it is the best alternative to protect them by generating better economic conditions for farmers and rooting them to their land.
According to the former Minister of Agriculture and Irrigation, the success of oil palm in Ucayali has had a positive impact on the perception both nationally and internationally. By implementing sustainable production practices, the region has enhanced its reputation for its commitment to environmental conservation and responsible development. It has also provided farmers with a legal and cost-effective alternative, reducing the incentive for illegal activities such as coca cultivation.
Finally, he called on the authorities to accelerate the corresponding legal reforms to promote private investment in the Amazon.
This will allow the creation of a prosperous and formal agricultural sector, with adequate territorial planning, titling and environmental certification. In addition, it is essential that this sector has access to capital and can adopt the world's best sustainable practices.
Source: El Comercio Perú
Comunicaciones Ocho Sur
OCHO SUR
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube
Ucayali Exports reached a new all-time record in 2022