Rendering of EV Car Plant Blue Oval EV Car Plant Under Construction Blue Oval Car plant under Construction Shane Allyne President of Heartland Construction and Roofing

I believe this new plant will bring even more growth to Nashville.” — Shane Allyne

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Heartland Construction, a leading construction company in the region, is eagerly anticipating the completion of Ford's new mega-campus, BlueOval City, in West Tennessee. The project, which includes the construction of an electric truck and battery manufacturing facility, is on track and expected to begin production in 2025. InsideEVs, a popular electric vehicle news website, recently had the opportunity to tour the site and speak with Ford representatives about its progress.

The 3,600-acre site, located in West Tennessee, is currently a massive construction project that has been generating buzz in the automotive industry. The new campus is expected to bring significant economic growth and job opportunities to the region, with projections of creating over 5,000 new jobs. This development is a testament to Ford's commitment to investing in sustainable and innovative technology, as well as their dedication to supporting local communities.

Shane Allyne, President of Heartland Construction, is thrilled with the idea of such a large new factory coming to middle Tennessee. “This is new factory is one the reasons we Believe Nashville is going to continue to grow. We’re thrilled to witness the progress being made. This new mega-campus will not only bring economic benefits to the region, but it also aligns with our company's values of sustainability and innovation.

The new electric truck and battery manufacturing facility is set to revolutionize the automotive industry and contribute to the growth of the electric vehicle market. With this type of revolutionary plant no far from Nashville, Shane Allyne believes he’s on track for positioning Heartland Construction to capitalize on that growth. With the support of companies like Heartland Construction, Ford's BlueOval City is well on its way to becoming a hub for sustainable and cutting-edge technology. The completion of this project will not only benefit the automotive industry but also the local community and the environment.