Homeowners Consumer Center Urges Home Buyers About to Inspect a Home They Intend to Purchase to Add Two More Vital Things to Their Inspection List-Windows & Furnace/AC Unit--It Might Save Them Money Down the Road

If there are problems with the heating-ac equipment---the buyer should get a quote from the technician about the repair cost and like with the windows submit the potential bill to the home seller.” — Homeowners Consumer Center

WASHINGTON , DC , USA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Homeowners Consumer Center is urging a home buyer anywhere in the USA who is in the process of getting a home inspection done on an existing single-family home to add two more things to their inspection list in the hope of avoiding costly repair bill surprises down the road. These two overlooked items include all windows-to ensure they open and close properly as well as the heating-ac system or both. While the typical home inspector will tell their home buyer client--"we check those two." Based on the complaints they get from home buyers--the window-heating/ac inspections were not thorough enough--and in many instances the home buyer got stuck with the repair bill.

According to the Homeowners Consumer Center, "We get more calls about two glaring issues with respect to people getting a home inspection for a home they are on the verge of buying-than any other issues.

"The first is home windows that no longer open or close properly. Typically, the new homeowner will not realize this is an issue until months after they purchased the home and they have moved in. The way to make sure this does not happen to you-the home buyer is go from room to room in the prospective home with the home building inspector to verify the window-windows in each room open and close properly. Make a list of all inoperable windows and get a quote on the repair---and give the bill to the home seller.

"The second is furnaces-HVAC systems. The typical home building inspection will probably check to see if a home's furnace-HVAC system is functional. The home inspectors typically will not check to see if the furnace-HVAC system has been properly maintained-or if it needs repair.

“A broken furnace-HVAC system might cost thousands of dollars to repair. Our suggestion--on the day of the home inspection the buyer should schedule an appointment with a reputable local heating-air conditioning company to get a quote for a service agreement. These quotes are typically free of charge. We are urging the home buyer to be certain the heating-ac company technician checks to make certain the equipment has been properly maintained or if it needs a repair. If there are problems with the equipment---get a quote from the technician about the repair cost and like with the windows submit the potential bill to the home seller." https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com

The Homeowners Consumer Center is one of the best-known homeowner’s consumer advocates in the United States. The group is very focused on transparency for consumers when they buy or sell a home, obtain a home loan, or refinance and or insure their property. https://HomeownersConsumerCenter.Com