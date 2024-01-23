Submit Release
National Bank Holdings Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter and Record Full Year 2023 Financial Results

DENVER, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- National Bank Holdings Corporation (NYSE: NBHC) reported:

                                           
    For the quarter   For the year   Adjusted (1)
    4Q23   3Q23   4Q22   2023     2022     4Q22 - QTD   4Q22 -YTD
Net income ($000's)   $ 33,121     $ 36,087     $ 16,721     $ 142,048     $ 71,274     $ 34,546     $ 99,577  
Earnings per share - diluted   $ 0.87     $ 0.94     $ 0.44     $ 3.72     $ 2.18     $ 0.91     $ 3.05  
Return on average tangible assets(2)     1.44 %     1.58 %     0.77 %     1.57 %     0.95 %     1.55 %     1.32 %
Return on average tangible common equity(2)     16.56 %     18.38 %     9.17 %     18.23 %     9.91 %     18.37 %     13.75 %

                                                      

(1 )   See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
(2 )   Quarterly ratios are annualized.
       

In announcing these results, Chief Executive Officer Tim Laney shared, “I am pleased to announce that our solid fourth quarter results contributed to record full year earnings of $142.0 million or $3.72 per share with a return on average tangible common equity of 18.23%. After adjusting for acquisition expenses, we grew pre-provision net revenues by 32.4% year over year. Our teams delivered 6.6% organic loan growth while adhering to our disciplined concentration limits and underwriting standards. Our credit quality remains strong with just two basis points of net charge-offs for the year.”

Mr. Laney added, “We continue to adhere to sound banking principles, which consistently produce solid results. We delivered strong deposit and capital growth during 2023, growing average total deposits by 18.7% and tangible book value by 10.4%. We enter 2024 from a position of strength, with a strong balance sheet, solid capital position and diversified funding sources. We will prudently navigate any economic environment, and we are well positioned to continue to serve our clients and communities in 2024.”

Fourth Quarter 2023 Results
(All comparisons refer to the third quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net income totaled $33.1 million or $0.87 per diluted share, compared to $36.1 million or $0.94 per diluted share. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue totaled $45.1 million, compared to $48.1 million. The return on average tangible assets totaled 1.44%, compared to 1.58%, and the return on average tangible common equity totaled 16.56%, compared to 18.38%.

Net Interest Income
Fully taxable equivalent net interest income increased $1.8 million to $91.2 million. The increase in loan interest income, which included accelerated loan fee income of $2.9 million, outpaced an increase in the cost of funds during the quarter. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened three basis points to 3.95%, and average earning assets increased $108.1 million driven by $182.5 million of average originated loan growth. The cost of funds totaled 2.10%, compared to 1.80% during the third quarter.

Loans
Total loans increased $220.3 million or 11.7% annualized to $7.7 billion at December 31, 2023. We generated quarterly loan fundings totaling $460.4 million, led by commercial loan fundings of $301.9 million. The average interest rate on the fourth quarter’s loan originations totaled 8.6%, consistent with the third quarter.

Asset Quality and Provision for Credit Losses
The Company recorded $4.6 million of provision expense for credit losses, compared to $1.1 million in the prior quarter. The current quarter’s provision expense was primarily driven by loan growth and a specific reserve on one non-performing loan. Annualized net charge-offs totaled 0.02% of average total loans, compared to 0.01% in the prior quarter. Non-performing loans improved seven basis points to 0.37% of total loans, and non-performing assets improved seven basis points to 0.42% of total loans and OREO. The allowance for credit losses as a percentage of loans increased two basis points to 1.27% at December 31, 2023.

Deposits
We maintain a granular and well diversified deposit base with no exposure to venture capital or crypto deposits. Average total deposits increased $47.0 million, or 2.3% annualized, to $8.1 billion during the fourth quarter 2023. The loan to deposit ratio totaled 94.0% at December 31, 2023. Average transaction deposits (defined as total deposits less time deposits) increased $53.2 million to $7.1 billion. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 88.0% and 87.8% at December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, respectively.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income decreased $3.3 million to $16.1 million during the fourth quarter, largely driven by $2.7 million lower mortgage banking income. Included in the third quarter’s mortgage banking income was a $1.1 million gain from the sale of mortgage servicing rights. Service charges and bank card fees remained consistent with the prior quarter.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense increased $1.5 million to $62.1 million during the fourth quarter. Occupancy and equipment increased $1.0 million partially driven by a $0.3 million impairment on equipment. Other non-interest expense increased $1.4 million due to various items including $0.7 million of one-time asset write-downs. The efficiency ratio totaled 58.8% for the fourth quarter, compared to 56.6% for the third quarter. The fully taxable equivalent efficiency ratio totaled 56.0% for the fourth quarter compared to 53.9%, excluding other intangible assets amortization.

Income tax expense totaled $5.8 million, compared to $9.3 million in the prior quarter. The decrease in income tax expense during the quarter was largely due to $2.0 million of research and development tax credits recognized in the fourth quarter. The effective tax rate was 14.9%, compared to 20.5% for the third quarter.

Capital
Capital ratios continue to be strong and in excess of federal bank regulatory agency “well capitalized” thresholds. The Tier 1 leverage ratio totaled 9.74% at December 31, 2023, and the common equity tier 1 capital ratio totaled 11.89% at December 31, 2023. Shareholders’ equity totaled $1.2 billion at December 31, 2023, increasing $49.2 million, largely due to $22.9 million of higher retained earnings and a $24.5 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Common book value per share increased $1.27 to $32.10 at December 31, 2023. Tangible common book value per share increased $1.34 to $22.77 driven by the quarter’s earnings and a $0.65 improvement in accumulated other comprehensive loss.

Year-Over-Year Review
(All comparisons refer to the full year 2022, except as noted)

Net income increased $70.8 million or 99.3% to a record $142.0 million, or $3.72 per diluted share, compared to net income of $71.3 million, or $2.18 per diluted share in the prior year. The increase over prior year was driven by higher net interest income from our organic balance sheet growth, revenues from strategic acquisition growth, and a benefit to our net interest income from increases in the Federal Reserve Bank’s interest rates. Fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $61.6 million, or 47.9%, to $190.0 million. The return on average tangible assets increased 62 basis points to 1.57%, and the return on average tangible common equity increased 832 basis points to 18.23%.

Prior year included $36.8 million of non-recurring acquisition-related expenses from our 2022 acquisitions. Adjusting for these expenses in the prior year, 2023 net income increased $42.5 million or 42.7%, and fully taxable equivalent pre-provision net revenue increased $46.5 million, or 32.4%. The adjusted return on average tangible assets increased 25 basis points to 1.57%, and the adjusted return on average tangible common equity increased 448 basis points to 18.23% for 2023.

Fully taxable equivalent net interest income totaled $368.1 million, an increase of $95.7 million or 35.1%. Average earning assets increased $1.7 billion, or 23.5%, including average originated loan growth of $971.6 million and average acquired loan growth of $1.1 billion. The fully taxable equivalent net interest margin widened 35 basis points to 4.08%, benefitting from a 159 basis point increase in earning asset yields to 5.56%. Average interest bearing liabilities increased $1.6 billion to $5.8 billion at December 31, 2023, and the cost of funds totaled 1.58%, compared to 0.26% in the prior year.

Loans outstanding totaled $7.7 billion increasing $478.3 million, or 6.6%, from organic loan growth. New loan fundings in 2023 totaled $1.5 billion, led by commercial loan fundings of $0.9 billion.  

The Company recorded $8.3 million of provision expense for credit losses during 2023, compared to provision expense of $36.7 million in the prior year. The current year’s provision expense was driven by loan growth and higher reserve requirements. Provision expense for 2022 included $21.7 million of Day 1 reserve requirements for our 2022 acquisitions. Annualized net charge-offs decreased one basis point to 0.02% of average total loans during 2023. Non-performing loans to total loans was 0.37%, compared to 0.23% in the prior year, and non-performing assets to total loans and OREO was 0.42% at December 31, 2023, compared to 0.28%. The allowance for credit losses increased three basis points to 1.27% at December 31, 2023.

Average total deposits increased $1.3 billion or 18.7% to $8.0 billion, primarily due to higher deposit balances driven by the strategic growth from our recent acquisitions. Average transaction deposits increased $1.1 billion or 18.8%, and average non-interest bearing demand deposits increased $8.0 million. The mix of transaction deposits to total deposits was 88.0%, compared to 88.9% at December 31, 2022, and the mix of non-interest bearing demand deposits to total deposits was 28.8%, compared to 39.8% at December 31, 2022.

Non-interest income totaled $63.9 million, a decrease of $3.4 million, largely driven by $10.1 million of lower mortgage banking income due to lower purchase and refinance activity, as well as competition driving tighter gain on sale margins. Service charges and bank card fees increased a combined $3.2 million compared to prior year. Included in non-interest income was $1.5 million higher trust income, $1.3 million higher gains on SBA loan sales, $0.9 million higher fair value adjustments on company-owned life insurance, as well as the addition of Cambr income in 2023. Included in 2023 were $4.0 million in net impairments related to venture capital investments classified as non-marketable securities.

Non-interest expense totaled $242.0 million, an increase of $30.7 million, or 14.6%, primarily due to an increase in core operating expenses driven by our 2022 acquisitions. Included in other non-interest expense is $4.9 million higher FDIC deposit insurance expense as a result of our 2022 acquisitions and an increase in the FDIC assessment rate effective January 2023. Included in 2022 were non-recurring acquisition-related expenses of $15.1 million related to our 2022 acquisitions.

Income tax expense totaled $33.6 million, an increase of $18.6 million from last year, driven by higher pre-tax income. The effective tax rate was 19.1% for 2023, compared to 17.3% in the prior year.

Conference Call
Management will host a conference call to review the results at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, January 24, 2024. Interested parties may listen to this call by dialing (888) 394-8218 using the participant passcode of 6606926 and asking for the NBHC Q4 2023 Earnings Call. The earnings release and a link to the replay of the call will be available on the Company’s website at www.nationalbankholdings.com by visiting the investor relations area.

About National Bank Holdings Corporation
National Bank Holdings Corporation is a bank holding company created to build a leading community bank franchise, delivering high quality client service and committed to stakeholder results. Through its bank subsidiaries, NBH Bank and Bank of Jackson Hole Trust, National Bank Holdings Corporation operates a network of over 90 banking centers, serving individual consumers, small, medium and large businesses, and government and non-profit entities. Its banking centers are located in its core footprint of Colorado, the greater Kansas City region, Utah, Wyoming, Texas, New Mexico and Idaho. Its comprehensive residential mortgage banking group primarily serves the bank’s core footprint. Its trust and wealth management business is operated in its core footprint under the Bank of Jackson Hole Trust charter. NBH Bank operates under a single state charter through the following brand names as divisions of NBH Bank: in Colorado, Community Banks of Colorado and Community Banks Mortgage; in Kansas and Missouri, Bank Midwest and Bank Midwest Mortgage; in Texas, Utah, New Mexico and Idaho, Hillcrest Bank and Hillcrest Bank Mortgage; and in Wyoming, Bank of Jackson Hole and Bank of Jackson Hole Mortgage. Additional information about National Bank Holdings Corporation can be found at www.nationalbankholdings.com

For more information visit: cobnks.com, bankmw.com, hillcrestbank.com, bankofjacksonhole.com, or nbhbank.com, or connect with any of our brands on LinkedIn.

About Non-GAAP Financial Measures
Certain of the financial measures and ratios we present, including “tangible assets,” “return on average tangible assets,” “tangible common equity,” “return on average tangible common equity,” “tangible common book value per share,” “tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax,” “tangible common equity to tangible assets,” “non-interest expense adjusted for other intangible assets amortization and acquisition-related expenses,” “non-interest expense adjusted for acquisition-related expenses,” “efficiency ratio adjusted for other intangible assets amortization and acquisition-related expenses,” “adjusted net income,” “adjusted earnings per share – diluted,” “net income adjusted for the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense and acquisition-related expenses, after tax,” “net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax,” “adjusted return on average tangible assets,” “adjusted return on average tangible common equity,” “pre-provision net revenue,” “pre-provision net revenue adjusted for acquisition-related expenses,” and “fully taxable equivalent” metrics, are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP). We refer to these financial measures and ratios as “non-GAAP financial measures.” We consider the use of select non-GAAP financial measures and ratios to be useful for financial and operational decision making and useful in evaluating period-to-period comparisons. We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide meaningful supplemental information regarding our performance by excluding certain expenditures or assets that we believe are not indicative of our primary business operating results or by presenting certain metrics on a fully taxable equivalent basis. We believe that management and investors benefit from referring to these non-GAAP financial measures in assessing our performance and when planning, forecasting, analyzing and comparing past, present and future periods.

These non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP and you should not rely on non-GAAP financial measures alone as measures of our performance. The non-GAAP financial measures we present may differ from non-GAAP financial measures used by our peers or other companies. We compensate for these limitations by providing the equivalent GAAP measures whenever we present the non-GAAP financial measures and by including a reconciliation of the impact of the components adjusted for in the non-GAAP financial measure so that both measures and the individual components may be considered when analyzing our performance. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to the comparable GAAP financial measures is included at the end of the financial statement tables.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “can,” “would,” “should,” “could,” “may,” “predict,” “seek,” “potential,” “will,” “estimate,” “target,” “plan,” “project,” “continuing,” “ongoing,” “expect,” “intend” or similar expressions that relate to the Company’s strategy, plans or intentions. Forward-looking statements involve certain important risks, uncertainties and other factors, any of which could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such statements. Such factors include, without limitation, the “Risk Factors” referenced in our most recent Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), other risks and uncertainties listed from time to time in our reports and documents filed with the SEC, and the following factors: difficulties in integrating the NBHC, Community Bancorporation, Bancshares of Jackson Hole Incorporated, or Cambr Solutions, LLC businesses or fully realizing cost savings and other benefits; business disruption following the mergers; ability to execute our business strategy (including our digital strategy); business and economic conditions; effects of any potential government shutdowns; economic, market, operational, liquidity, credit and interest rate risks associated with the Company’s business; effects of any changes in trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; changes imposed by regulatory agencies to increase capital standards; effects of inflation, as well as, interest rate, securities market and monetary supply fluctuations; changes in the economy or supply-demand imbalances affecting local real estate values; changes in consumer spending, borrowings and savings habits; with respect to our mortgage business, the inability to negotiate fees with investors for the purchase of our loans or our obligation to indemnify purchasers or repurchase related loans; the Company’s ability to identify potential candidates for, consummate, integrate and realize operating efficiencies from, acquisitions, consolidations and other expansion opportunities; the Company's ability to realize anticipated benefits from enhancements or updates to its core operating systems from time to time without significant change in client service or risk to the Company's control environment; the Company's dependence on information technology and telecommunications systems of third-party service providers and the risk of systems failures, interruptions or breaches of security; the Company’s ability to achieve organic loan and deposit growth and the composition of such growth; changes in sources and uses of funds; increased competition in the financial services industry; the effect of changes in accounting policies and practices; the share price of the Company’s stock; the Company's ability to realize deferred tax assets or the need for a valuation allowance; the effects of tax legislation, including the potential of future increases to prevailing tax rules, or challenges to our positions; continued consolidation in the financial services industry; ability to maintain or increase market share and control expenses; costs and effects of changes in laws and regulations and of other legal and regulatory developments; technological changes; the timely development and acceptance of new products and services, including in the digital technology space our digital solution 2UniFi; the Company’s continued ability to attract, hire and maintain qualified personnel; ability to implement and/or improve operational management and other internal risk controls and processes and reporting system and procedures; regulatory limitations on dividends from our bank subsidiaries; changes in estimates of future credit reserve requirements based upon the periodic review thereof under relevant regulatory and accounting requirements; widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, dislocations, political instability, acts of war or terrorist activities, cyberattacks or international hostilities; a cybersecurity incident, data breach or a failure of a key information technology system; impact of reputational risk; and success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing items. The Company can give no assurance that any goal or plan or expectation set forth in forward-looking statements can be achieved and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not intend, and assumes no obligation, to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Contact:
Analysts/Institutional Investors: Aldis Birkans, Chief Financial Officer, (720) 554-6640, ir@nationalbankholdings.com
Media: Jody Soper, Chief Marketing Officer, (303) 784-5925, Jody.Soper@nbhbank.com 

NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
FINANCIAL SUMMARY
Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

                             
  For the three months ended   For the years ended
  December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Total interest and dividend income $ 134,703   $ 126,110   $ 103,958   $ 495,415   $ 284,688
Total interest expense   45,202     38,333     8,892     133,464     17,853
Net interest income   89,501     87,777     95,066     361,951     266,835
Taxable equivalent adjustment   1,667     1,575     1,454     6,099     5,512
Net interest income FTE(1)   91,168     89,352     96,520     368,050     272,347
Provision expense for credit losses   4,570     1,125     21,869     8,295     36,729
Net interest income after provision for credit losses FTE(1)   86,598     88,227     74,651     359,755     235,618
Non-interest income:                            
Service charges   4,831     4,849     4,365     18,225     16,357
Bank card fees   4,915     4,993     4,954     19,636     18,299
Mortgage banking income   2,020     4,688     2,686     13,634     23,774
Other non-interest income   4,298     4,835     2,133     12,422     8,882
Total non-interest income   16,064     19,365     14,138     63,917     67,312
Non-interest expense:                            
Salaries and benefits   34,470     35,027     36,319     137,701     124,971
Occupancy and equipment   10,186     9,167     10,409     37,552     31,496
Professional fees   2,513     2,215     6,308     10,464     14,418
Data processing   2,853     3,546     4,924     13,110     12,657
Other non-interest expense   10,065     8,640     8,339     35,758     25,354
Other intangible assets amortization   2,008     2,008     1,363     7,386     2,338
Total non-interest expense   62,095     60,603     67,662     241,971     211,234
                             
Income before income taxes FTE(1)   40,567     46,989     21,127     181,701     91,696
Taxable equivalent adjustment   1,667     1,575     1,454     6,099     5,512
Income before income taxes   38,900     45,414     19,673     175,602     86,184
Income tax expense   5,779     9,327     2,952     33,554     14,910
Net income $ 33,121   $ 36,087   $ 16,721   $ 142,048   $ 71,274
Earnings per share - basic $ 0.87   $ 0.95   $ 0.44   $ 3.74   $ 2.20
Earnings per share - diluted   0.87     0.94     0.44     3.72     2.18

                                                      

(1 )      Net interest income is presented on a GAAP basis and fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, as the Company believes this non-GAAP measure is the preferred industry measurement for this item. The FTE adjustment is for the tax benefit on certain tax exempt loans using the federal tax rate of 21% for each period presented.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Consolidated Statements of Financial Condition (Unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

                 
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023      December 31, 2022
ASSETS                
Cash and cash equivalents $ 190,826     $ 291,291     $ 195,505  
Investment securities available-for-sale   628,829       620,445       706,289  
Investment securities held-to-maturity   585,052       600,501       651,527  
Non-marketable securities   90,477       87,817       89,049  
Loans   7,698,758       7,478,438       7,220,469  
Allowance for credit losses   (97,947 )     (93,446 )     (89,553 )
Loans, net   7,600,811       7,384,992       7,130,916  
Loans held for sale   18,854       19,048       22,767  
Other real estate owned   4,088       3,416       3,731  
Premises and equipment, net   162,733       153,553       136,111  
Goodwill   306,043       306,043       279,132  
Intangible assets, net   66,025       68,283       59,887  
Other assets   297,326       330,894       298,329  
Total assets $ 9,951,064     $ 9,866,283     $ 9,573,243  
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY                
Liabilities:                
Non-interest bearing demand deposits $ 2,361,367     $ 2,483,174     $ 3,134,716  
Interest bearing demand deposits   1,480,042       1,358,445       913,852  
Savings and money market   3,367,012       3,314,895       2,950,658  
Total transaction deposits   7,208,421       7,156,514       6,999,226  
Time deposits   981,970       992,494       873,400  
Total deposits   8,190,391       8,149,008       7,872,626  
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   19,627       20,273       20,214  
Long-term debt   54,200       54,123       53,890  
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   340,000       316,770       385,000  
Other liabilities   134,039       162,524       149,311  
Total liabilities   8,738,257       8,702,698       8,481,041  
Shareholders' equity:                
Common stock   515       515       515  
Additional paid in capital   1,162,269       1,160,706       1,159,508  
Retained earnings   433,126       410,243       330,721  
Treasury stock   (306,702 )     (307,026 )     (310,338 )
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax   (76,401 )     (100,853 )     (88,204 )
Total shareholders' equity   1,212,807       1,163,585       1,092,202  
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,951,064     $ 9,866,283     $ 9,573,243  
SHARE DATA                
Average basic shares outstanding   38,013,791       37,990,659       37,762,853  
Average diluted shares outstanding   38,162,538       38,134,338       38,100,155  
Ending shares outstanding   37,784,851       37,739,776       37,608,519  
Common book value per share $ 32.10     $ 30.83     $ 29.04  
Tangible common book value per share(1) (non-GAAP)   22.77       21.43       20.63  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income(1) (non-GAAP)   24.79       24.10       22.98  
CAPITAL RATIOS                
Average equity to average assets   11.97 %     11.93 %     11.47 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets(1)   8.96 %     8.50 %     8.38 %
Tier 1 leverage ratio   9.74 %     9.56 %     9.29 %
Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.89 %     11.61 %     10.54 %
Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio   11.89 %     11.61 %     10.54 %
Total risk-based capital ratio   13.80 %     13.49 %     12.29 %

                                                      

(1 )      Represents a non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Loan Portfolio
(Dollars in thousands)

Period End Loan Balances by Type

                         
          December 31, 2023       December 31, 2023
          vs. September 30, 2023       vs. December 31, 2022
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   % Change   December 31, 2022   % Change
Originated:                        
Commercial:                        
Commercial and industrial $ 1,825,425   $ 1,784,188   2.3 %   $ 1,841,313   (0.9 )%
Municipal and non-profit   1,083,457     1,012,967   7.0 %     959,305   12.9 %
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   879,686     827,679   6.3 %     656,361   34.0 %
Food and agribusiness   265,902     258,609   2.8 %     284,714   (6.6 )%
Total commercial   4,054,470     3,883,443   4.4 %     3,741,693   8.4 %
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   1,071,529     1,026,133   4.4 %     841,657   27.3 %
Residential real estate   919,139     897,804   2.4 %     827,030   11.1 %
Consumer   16,686     16,700   (0.1 )%     16,986   (1.8 )%
Total originated   6,061,824     5,824,080   4.1 %     5,427,366   11.7 %
                         
Acquired:                        
Commercial:                        
Commercial and industrial   141,484     156,012   (9.3 )%     183,522   (22.9 )%
Municipal and non-profit   299     305   (2.0 )%     321   (6.9 )%
Owner-occupied commercial real estate   244,087     247,701   (1.5 )%     256,979   (5.0 )%
Food and agribusiness   58,695     61,551   (4.6 )%     69,265   (15.3 )%
Total commercial   444,565     465,569   (4.5 )%     510,087   (12.8 )%
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   785,221     787,926   (0.3 )%     854,393   (8.1 )%
Residential real estate   404,648     398,187   1.6 %     424,251   (4.6 )%
Consumer   2,500     2,676   (6.6 )%     4,372   (42.8 )%
Total acquired   1,636,934     1,654,358   (1.1 )%     1,793,103   (8.7 )%
Total loans $ 7,698,758   $ 7,478,438   2.9 %   $ 7,220,469   6.6 %
 


Loan Fundings(1)

  Fourth quarter   Third quarter   Second quarter   First quarter   Fourth quarter
  2023   2023   2023   2023   2022
Commercial:                            
Commercial and industrial $ 135,954   $ 89,297   $ 111,717   $ 107,013     $ 177,693
Municipal and non-profit   79,650     18,657     39,331     22,526       20,393
Owner occupied commercial real estate   75,631     67,322     62,649     33,912       40,912
Food and agribusiness   10,646     16,191     6,017     (6,564 )     28,518
Total commercial   301,881     191,467     219,714     156,887       267,516
Commercial real estate non-owner occupied   107,738     88,434     99,984     185,875       133,271
Residential real estate   48,925     42,514     40,814     49,406       95,067
Consumer   1,849     1,689     1,777     1,717       1,396
Total $ 460,393   $ 324,104   $ 362,289   $ 393,885     $ 497,250

                                                      

(1 )      Loan fundings are defined as closed end funded loans and net fundings under revolving lines of credit. Net fundings (paydowns) under revolving lines of credit were $16,954, ($12,877), $13,766, ($7,096) and $96,903 for the periods noted in the table above, respectively.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

    For the three months ended   For the three months ended   For the three months ended
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
    Average               Average      Average               Average      Average               Average
    balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                                                      
Originated loans FTE(1)(2)   $ 5,985,610     $ 102,504     6.79 %   $ 5,803,157     $ 92,813     6.35 %   $ 5,269,227     $ 70,536     5.31 %
Acquired loans     1,646,696       25,407     6.12 %     1,671,595       26,115     6.20 %     1,790,476       26,508     5.87 %
Loans held for sale     16,599       321     7.67 %     22,154       383     6.86 %     24,381       375     6.10 %
Investment securities available-for-sale     739,471       3,715     2.01 %     761,892       3,783     1.99 %     841,762       4,187     1.99 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity     594,149       2,596     1.75 %     611,712       2,685     1.76 %     661,992       2,818     1.70 %
Other securities     40,355       741     7.34 %     39,115       701     7.17 %     26,203       402     6.14 %
Interest earning deposits     125,097       1,086     3.44 %     130,239       1,205     3.67 %     115,441       586     2.01 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2)   $ 9,147,977     $ 136,370     5.91 %   $ 9,039,864     $ 127,685     5.60 %   $ 8,729,482     $ 105,412     4.79 %
Cash and due from banks   $ 105,323                 $ 104,308                 $ 126,107              
Other assets     730,220                   737,568                   673,679              
Allowance for credit losses     (94,466 )                 (92,831 )                 (85,638 )            
Total assets   $ 9,889,054                 $ 9,788,909                 $ 9,443,630              
Interest bearing liabilities:                                                      
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits   $ 4,751,563     $ 32,887     2.75 %   $ 4,535,183     $ 27,211     2.38 %   $ 3,946,573     $ 4,587     0.46 %
Time deposits     986,513       6,876     2.77 %     992,755       6,212     2.48 %     892,122       2,048     0.91 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase     17,812       5     0.11 %     19,288       6     0.12 %     18,515       23     0.49 %
Long-term debt     54,151       518     3.80 %     54,074       519     3.81 %     53,530       539     3.99 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances     348,775       4,916     5.59 %     316,723       4,385     5.49 %     162,146       1,695     4.15 %
Total interest bearing liabilities   $ 6,158,814     $ 45,202     2.91 %   $ 5,918,023     $ 38,333     2.57 %   $ 5,072,886     $ 8,892     0.70 %
Demand deposits   $ 2,390,457                 $ 2,553,619                 $ 3,142,296              
Other liabilities     155,619                   149,068                   145,608              
Total liabilities     8,704,890                   8,620,710                   8,360,790              
Shareholders' equity     1,184,164                   1,168,199                   1,082,840              
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity   $ 9,889,054                 $ 9,788,909                 $ 9,443,630              
Net interest income FTE(2)         $ 91,168               $ 89,352               $ 96,520      
Interest rate spread FTE(2)                 3.00 %                 3.03 %                 4.09 %
Net interest earning assets   $ 2,989,163                 $ 3,121,841                 $ 3,656,596              
Net interest margin FTE(2)                 3.95 %                 3.92 %                 4.39 %
Average transaction deposits   $ 7,142,020                 $ 7,088,802                 $ 7,088,869              
Average total deposits     8,128,533                   8,081,557                   7,980,991              
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities     148.53 %                 152.75 %                 172.08 %            

                                                      

(1 )      Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2 )      Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $1,667, $1,575 and $1,454 for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Summary of Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)

                               
  For the year ended December 31, 2023   For the year ended December 31, 2022
  Average              Average   Average              Average
  balance   Interest   rate   balance   Interest   rate
Interest earning assets:                              
Originated loans FTE(1)(2) $ 5,739,310     $ 361,032   6.29 %   $ 4,767,713     $ 218,561   4.58 %
Acquired loans   1,700,419       104,933   6.17 %     594,222       40,060   6.74 %
Loans held for sale   21,756       1,510   6.94 %     58,788       2,563   4.36 %
Investment securities available-for-sale   774,337       15,370   1.98 %     839,872       15,091   1.80 %
Investment securities held-to-maturity   620,595       10,960   1.77 %     604,423       9,109   1.51 %
Other securities   44,936       3,254   7.24 %     17,598       1,034   5.88 %
Interest earning deposits   121,758       4,455   3.66 %     426,137       3,782   0.89 %
Total interest earning assets FTE(2) $ 9,023,111     $ 501,514   5.56 %   $ 7,308,753     $ 290,200   3.97 %
Cash and due from banks $ 109,496               $ 90,657            
Other assets   725,797                 490,206            
Allowance for credit losses   (91,956 )               (59,824 )          
Total assets $ 9,766,448               $ 7,829,792            
Interest bearing liabilities:                              
Interest bearing demand, savings and money market deposits $ 4,337,231     $ 87,957   2.03 %   $ 3,235,834     $ 9,347   0.29 %
Time deposits   970,983       21,421   2.21 %     826,293       5,249   0.64 %
Securities sold under agreements to repurchase   19,346       22   0.11 %     21,298       43   0.20 %
Long-term debt   54,036       2,073   3.84 %     43,048       1,519   3.53 %
Federal Home Loan Bank advances   423,783       21,991   5.19 %     40,870       1,695   4.15 %
Total interest bearing liabilities $ 5,805,379     $ 133,464   2.30 %   $ 4,167,343     $ 17,853   0.43 %
Demand deposits $ 2,660,525               $ 2,652,561            
Other liabilities   144,767                 105,507            
Total liabilities   8,610,671                 6,925,411            
Shareholders' equity   1,155,777                 904,381            
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 9,766,448               $ 7,829,792            
Net interest income FTE(2)       $ 368,050             $ 272,347    
Interest rate spread FTE(2)             3.26 %               3.54 %
Net interest earning assets $ 3,217,732               $ 3,141,410            
Net interest margin FTE(2)             4.08 %               3.73 %
Average transaction deposits $ 6,997,756               $ 5,888,395            
Average total deposits   7,968,739                 6,714,688            
Ratio of average interest earning assets to average interest bearing liabilities   155.43 %               175.38 %          

                                                      

(1 )      Originated loans are net of deferred loan fees, less costs, which are included in interest income over the life of the loan.
(2 )      Presented on a fully taxable equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate of 21%. The tax equivalent adjustments included above are $6,099 and $5,512 for the years ended December 31, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Allowance for Credit Losses and Asset Quality
(Dollars in thousands)

Allowance for Credit Losses Analysis

                 
  As of and for the three months ended
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Beginning allowance for credit losses $ 93,446     $ 92,581     $ 65,623  
Day 1 CECL provision expense               16,027  
PCD allowance for credit loss at acquisition               3,764  
Charge-offs   (357 )     (540 )     (849 )
Recoveries   58       280       129  
Provision expense for credit losses   4,800       1,125       4,859  
Ending allowance for credit losses ("ACL") $ 97,947     $ 93,446     $ 89,553  
Ratio of annualized net charge-offs to average total loans during the period   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.04 %
Ratio of ACL to total loans outstanding at period end   1.27 %     1.25 %     1.24 %
Ratio of ACL to total non-performing loans at period end   346.99 %     281.36 %     542.35 %
Total loans $ 7,698,758     $ 7,478,438     $ 7,220,469  
Average total loans during the period   7,594,725       7,443,869       7,029,021  
Total non-performing loans   28,228       33,212       16,512  
                       


Past Due and Non-accrual Loans

                 
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Loans 30-89 days past due and still accruing interest $ 12,232     $ 8,144     $ 2,986  
Loans 90 days past due and still accruing interest   591       154       95  
Non-accrual loans   28,228       33,212       16,512  
Total past due and non-accrual loans $ 41,051     $ 41,510     $ 19,593  
Total 90 days past due and still accruing interest and non-accrual loans to total loans   0.37 %     0.45 %     0.23 %
                       


Asset Quality Data

                 
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022
Non-performing loans $ 28,228     $ 33,212     $ 16,512  
OREO   4,088       3,416       3,731  
Total non-performing assets $ 32,316     $ 36,628     $ 20,243  
Accruing modified loans $ 15,148     $ 6,059     $ 4,654  
Total non-performing loans to total loans   0.37 %     0.44 %     0.23 %
Total non-performing assets to total loans and OREO   0.42 %     0.49 %     0.28 %
                       


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
Key Metrics(1)

                             
  As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
  December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
  2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Return on average assets   1.33 %     1.46 %     0.70 %     1.45 %     0.91 %
Return on average tangible assets(2)   1.44 %     1.58 %     0.77 %     1.57 %     0.95 %
Return on average tangible assets, adjusted(2)   1.44 %     1.58 %     1.55 %     1.57 %     1.32 %
Return on average equity   11.10 %     12.26 %     6.13 %     12.29 %     7.88 %
Return on average tangible common equity(2)   16.56 %     18.38 %     9.17 %     18.23 %     9.91 %
Return on average tangible common equity, adjusted(2)   16.56 %     18.38 %     18.37 %     18.23 %     13.75 %
Loan to deposit ratio (end of period)   94.00 %     91.77 %     91.72 %     94.00 %     91.72 %
Non-interest bearing deposits to total deposits (end of period)   28.83 %     30.47 %     39.82 %     28.83 %     39.82 %
Net interest margin(3)   3.88 %     3.85 %     4.32 %     4.01 %     3.65 %
Net interest margin FTE(2)(3)   3.95 %     3.92 %     4.39 %     4.08 %     3.73 %
Interest rate spread FTE(2)(4)   3.00 %     3.03 %     4.09 %     3.26 %     3.54 %
Yield on earning assets(5)   5.84 %     5.53 %     4.72 %     5.49 %     3.90 %
Yield on earning assets FTE(2)(5)   5.91 %     5.60 %     4.79 %     5.56 %     3.97 %
Cost of interest bearing liabilities   2.91 %     2.57 %     0.70 %     2.30 %     0.43 %
Cost of deposits   1.94 %     1.64 %     0.33 %     1.37 %     0.22 %
Non-interest income to total revenue FTE(2)   14.98 %     17.81 %     12.78 %     14.80 %     19.82 %
Non-interest expense to average assets   2.49 %     2.46 %     2.84 %     2.48 %     2.70 %
Efficiency ratio   58.82 %     56.56 %     61.96 %     56.82 %     63.22 %
Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization FTE(2)   56.03 %     53.90 %     53.76 %     54.31 %     57.07 %
Pre-provision net revenue $ 43,470     $ 46,539     $ 41,542     $ 183,897     $ 122,913  
Pre-provision net revenue FTE(2)   45,137       48,114       42,996       189,996       128,425  
Pre-provision net revenue FTE, adjusted(2)   45,137       48,114       49,807       189,996       143,492  
                             
Total Loans Asset Quality Data(6)(7)(8)                            
Non-performing loans to total loans   0.37 %     0.44 %     0.23 %     0.37 %     0.23 %
Non-performing assets to total loans and OREO   0.42 %     0.49 %     0.28 %     0.42 %     0.28 %
Allowance for credit losses to total loans   1.27 %     1.25 %     1.24 %     1.27 %     1.24 %
Allowance for credit losses to non-performing loans   346.99 %     281.36 %     542.35 %     346.99 %     542.35 %
Net charge-offs to average loans   0.02 %     0.01 %     0.04 %     0.02 %     0.03 %

                                                      

(1 )      Quarterly ratios are annualized.
(2 )      Ratio represents non-GAAP financial measure. See non-GAAP reconciliations below.
(3 )   Net interest margin represents net interest income, including accretion income on interest earning assets, as a percentage of average interest earning assets.
(4 )      Interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted average yield on interest earning assets and the weighted average cost of interest bearing liabilities.
(5 )   Interest earning assets include assets that earn interest/accretion or dividends. Any market value adjustments on investment securities or loans are excluded from interest earning assets.
(6 )   Non-performing loans consist of non-accruing loans and modified loans on non-accrual.
(7 )   Non-performing assets include non-performing loans and other real estate owned.
(8 )   Total loans are net of unearned discounts and fees.
       


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND RECONCILIATIONS
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Tangible Common Book Value Ratios

                   
    December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023      December 31, 2022
Total shareholders' equity   $ 1,212,807     $ 1,163,585     $ 1,092,202  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net     (364,716 )     (366,724 )     (327,191 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill     12,208       11,876       10,984  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 860,299     $ 808,737     $ 775,995  
                   
Total assets   $ 9,951,064     $ 9,866,283     $ 9,573,243  
Less: goodwill and other intangible assets, net     (364,716 )     (366,724 )     (327,191 )
Add: deferred tax liability related to goodwill     12,208       11,876       10,984  
Tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 9,598,556     $ 9,511,435     $ 9,257,036  
                   
Tangible common equity to tangible assets calculations:                  
Total shareholders' equity to total assets     12.19 %     11.79 %     11.41 %
Less: impact of goodwill and other intangible assets, net     (3.23 )%     (3.29 )%     (3.03 )%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP)     8.96 %     8.50 %     8.38 %
                   
Tangible common book value per share calculations:                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 860,299     $ 808,737     $ 775,995  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding     37,784,851       37,739,776       37,608,519  
Tangible common book value per share (non-GAAP)   $ 22.77     $ 21.43     $ 20.63  
                   
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss calculations:                  
Tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 860,299     $ 808,737     $ 775,995  
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax     76,401       100,853       88,204  
Tangible common book value, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP)     936,700       909,590       864,199  
Divided by: ending shares outstanding     37,784,851       37,739,776       37,608,519  
Tangible common book value per share, excluding accumulated other comprehensive loss, net of tax (non-GAAP)   $ 24.79     $ 24.10     $ 22.98  


NATIONAL BANK HOLDINGS CORPORATION
(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Return on Average Tangible Assets and Return on Average Tangible Equity

                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
    December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
    2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
Net income   $ 33,121     $ 36,087     $ 16,721     $ 142,048     $ 71,274  
Add: impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax     1,541       1,541       1,049       5,668       1,799  
Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax (non-GAAP)   $ 34,662     $ 37,628     $ 17,770     $ 147,716     $ 73,073  
                               
Net income excluding the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense, after tax   $ 34,662     $ 37,628     $ 17,770     $ 147,716     $ 73,073  
Add: acquisition-related adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)(1)                 17,825             28,303  
Net income adjusted for the impact of other intangible assets amortization expense and acquisition-related expenses, after tax (non-GAAP)(1)   $ 34,662     $ 37,628     $ 35,595     $ 147,716     $ 101,376  
                               
Average assets   $ 9,889,054     $ 9,788,909     $ 9,443,630     $ 9,766,448     $ 7,829,792  
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill     (353,712 )     (356,083 )     (314,017 )     (345,321 )     (166,857 )
Average tangible assets (non-GAAP)   $ 9,535,342     $ 9,432,826     $ 9,129,613     $ 9,421,127     $ 7,662,935  
                               
Average shareholders' equity   $ 1,184,164     $ 1,168,199     $ 1,082,840     $ 1,155,777     $ 904,381  
Less: average goodwill and other intangible assets, net of deferred tax liability related to goodwill     (353,712 )     (356,083 )     (314,017 )     (345,321 )     (166,857 )
Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)   $ 830,452     $ 812,116     $ 768,823     $ 810,456     $ 737,524  
                               
Return on average assets     1.33 %     1.46 %     0.70 %     1.45 %     0.91 %
Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)     1.44 %     1.58 %     0.77 %     1.57 %     0.95 %
Adjusted return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP)     1.44 %     1.58 %     1.55 %     1.57 %     1.32 %
Return on average equity     11.10 %     12.26 %     6.13 %     12.29 %     7.88 %
Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     16.56 %     18.38 %     9.17 %     18.23 %     9.91 %
Adjusted return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)     16.56 %     18.38 %     18.37 %     18.23 %     13.75 %
                               
(1) Acquisition-related adjustments:                              
Provision expense adjustments:                              
CECL day 1 provision expense (non-GAAP)   $     $     $ 16,348     $     $ 21,706  
Non-interest expense adjustments:                              
Acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP)                 6,811             15,067  
Acquisition-related adjustments before tax (non-GAAP)                 23,159             36,773  
Tax expense impact                 (5,334 )           (8,470 )
Acquisition-related adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)   $     $     $ 17,825     $     $ 28,303  


Fully Taxable Equivalent Yield on Earning Assets and Net Interest Margin

                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
    December 31,    September 30,    December 31,    December 31,    December 31, 
    2023   2023   2022   2023   2022
Interest income   $ 134,703        $ 126,110        $ 103,958        $ 495,415     $ 284,688  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,667       1,575       1,454       6,099       5,512  
Interest income FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 136,370     $ 127,685     $ 105,412     $ 501,514     $ 290,200  
                               
Net interest income   $ 89,501     $ 87,777     $ 95,066     $ 361,951     $ 266,835  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,667       1,575       1,454       6,099       5,512  
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 91,168     $ 89,352     $ 96,520     $ 368,050     $ 272,347  
                               
Average earning assets   $ 9,147,977     $ 9,039,864     $ 8,729,482     $ 9,023,111     $ 7,308,753  
Yield on earning assets     5.84 %     5.53 %     4.72 %     5.49 %     3.90 %
Yield on earning assets FTE (non-GAAP)     5.91 %     5.60 %     4.79 %     5.56 %     3.97 %
Net interest margin     3.88 %     3.85 %     4.32 %     4.01 %     3.65 %
Net interest margin FTE (non-GAAP)     3.95 %     3.92 %     4.39 %     4.08 %     3.73 %
                                         


Efficiency Ratio and Pre-Provision Net Revenue

                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
Net interest income   $ 89,501     $ 87,777     $ 95,066     $ 361,951     $ 266,835  
Add: impact of taxable equivalent adjustment     1,667       1,575       1,454       6,099       5,512  
Net interest income FTE (non-GAAP)   $ 91,168     $ 89,352     $ 96,520     $ 368,050     $ 272,347  
                               
Non-interest income   $ 16,064     $ 19,365     $ 14,138     $ 63,917     $ 67,312  
                               
Non-interest expense   $ 62,095     $ 60,603     $ 67,662     $ 241,971     $ 211,234  
Less: other intangible assets amortization     (2,008 )     (2,008 )     (1,363 )     (7,386 )     (2,338 )
Less: acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP)                 (6,811 )           (15,067 )
Non-interest expense adjusted for other intangible assets amortization and acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 60,087     $ 58,595     $ 59,488     $ 234,585     $ 193,829  
                               
Non-interest expense   $ 62,095     $ 60,603     $ 67,662     $ 241,971     $ 211,234  
Less: acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP)                 (6,811 )           (15,067 )
Non-interest expense, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP)   $ 62,095     $ 60,603     $ 60,851     $ 241,971     $ 196,167  
                               
Efficiency ratio     58.82 %     56.56 %     61.96 %     56.82 %     63.22 %
Efficiency ratio excluding other intangible assets amortization and acquisition-related expenses FTE (non-GAAP)     56.03 %     53.90 %     53.76 %     54.31 %     57.07 %
                               
Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP)   $ 43,470     $ 46,539     $ 41,542     $ 183,897     $ 122,913  
Pre-provision net revenue, FTE (non-GAAP)     45,137       48,114       42,996       189,996       128,425  
Pre-provision net revenue FTE, adjusted for acquisition-related expenses (non-GAAP)     45,137       48,114       49,807       189,996       143,492  
                                         


Adjusted Net Income and Earnings Per Share

                               
    As of and for the three months ended   As of and for the years ended
       December 31,       September 30,       December 31,       December 31,       December 31, 
       2023      2023      2022      2023      2022
Adjustments to net income:                              
Net income   $ 33,121   $ 36,087   $ 16,721   $ 142,048   $ 71,274
Add: Acquisition-related adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)             17,825         28,303
Adjusted net income (non-GAAP)   $ 33,121   $ 36,087   $ 34,546   $ 142,048   $ 99,577
                               
Adjustments to earnings per share:                              
Earnings per share diluted   $ 0.87   $ 0.94   $ 0.44   $ 3.72   $ 2.18
Add: Acquisition-related adjustments, after tax (non-GAAP)             0.47         0.87
Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP)(1)   $ 0.87   $ 0.94   $ 0.91   $ 3.72   $ 3.05

 


