Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,545 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 437,646 in the last 365 days.

January ‘Wildlife Express’ dumpster dives into the world of raccoons

Raccoons—the mysterious, nocturnal “trash pandas” often seen rummaging around in both wild and urban settings—are the subject of this month’s Wildlife Express

Raccoons are animals that have done well living among humans. They are often one of the only larger wild mammals living full-time in a city. The reason raccoons can live in towns and cities is because they are not picky eaters. Raccoons are omnivores; they will eat just about anything. They will eat fruits, nuts, insects, birds, eggs, small mammals, worms, snakes, fish or frogs. Anything they can get their paws on may be a potential meal.

Be sure to check out the January edition of Wildlife Express to learn more about raccoons, the roles (or niches) animals play in an environment, winter survival habits of some critters and how to identify various animal skulls in the wild.

Wildlife Express is a monthly newsletter for elementary school-age children that teaches lessons about wildlife species and subjects. Each issue features an Idaho wildlife species and articles related to science and ecological concepts. The articles are written in an educational and entertaining fashion that gets students excited to read and learn about wildlife and their environments.

Check out Idaho Fish and Game's Wildlife Express webpage to learn more and peruse past issues.

You just read:

January ‘Wildlife Express’ dumpster dives into the world of raccoons

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more