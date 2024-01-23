January ‘Wildlife Express’ dumpster dives into the world of raccoons

Raccoons—the mysterious, nocturnal “trash pandas” often seen rummaging around in both wild and urban settings—are the subject of this month’s Wildlife Express.

Raccoons are animals that have done well living among humans. They are often one of the only larger wild mammals living full-time in a city. The reason raccoons can live in towns and cities is because they are not picky eaters. Raccoons are omnivores; they will eat just about anything. They will eat fruits, nuts, insects, birds, eggs, small mammals, worms, snakes, fish or frogs. Anything they can get their paws on may be a potential meal.

Be sure to check out the January edition of Wildlife Express to learn more about raccoons, the roles (or niches) animals play in an environment, winter survival habits of some critters and how to identify various animal skulls in the wild.

Wildlife Express is a monthly newsletter for elementary school-age children that teaches lessons about wildlife species and subjects. Each issue features an Idaho wildlife species and articles related to science and ecological concepts. The articles are written in an educational and entertaining fashion that gets students excited to read and learn about wildlife and their environments.

Check out Idaho Fish and Game's Wildlife Express webpage to learn more and peruse past issues.