BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business awards Espey Manufacturing ‘Partner2Win’ gold medallion at its fifth annual ‘Partner2Win’ supplier symposium

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Espey Manufacturing received a BAE Systems Partner2Win gold medallion on November 14, 2023, for its exceptional performance and commitment to operational excellence. Espey’s contributions to supply chain success helped BAE Systems ensure quality deliveries to customers.



The Partner2Win program recognizes suppliers for their success in the areas of operations, quality and procurement. As part of the program, BAE Systems maintains a close relationship with suppliers and creates an environment to share best practices, learnings and innovative solutions to problems. According to BAE, all suppliers awarded this year went above and beyond the call of duty to create the highest quality products for service men and women.

“Through our supply base, we are able to continue delivering the combat capability that is essential in both current and future environments,” said Marc Casseres, Vice President of Operations for BAE Systems’ Combat Mission Systems business. “Our suppliers’ commitment to delivering quality materials to our ground and amphibious vehicle and maritime systems production lines across the U.S. supports our mission to enable reunions between service members and their loved ones.”

Learn more about BAE Systems Partner2Win Supplier Symposium here.

About BAE Systems:

BAE Systems, Inc. and its 34,000 people are part of a global defense, aerospace, and security company with 89,600 employees worldwide. We deliver products and services for air, land, sea and space, as well as advanced electronics, intelligence, security, and IT solutions and support services. Our dedication shows in everything we design, produce and deliver— to protect those who protect us in a high-performance, innovative culture. We push the limits of possibility to provide a critical advantage to our customers where it counts.

About Espey Manufacturing:

Espey's primary business is the development, design, and production of specialized military and industrial power supplies/transformers. The Company can be found on the internet at www.espey.com.

For further information, contact Ms. Katrina Sparano at invest@espey.com.

This press release may contain certain statements that are "forward-looking statements" and are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements represent the Company's current expectations or beliefs concerning future events. The matters covered by these statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. The Company wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made.