CNB Financial Corporation Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2023 Results

Executive Summary

Net income available to common shareholders ("earnings") was $12.9 million, or $0.62 per diluted share, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to earnings of $12.7 million, or $0.60 per diluted share, for the three months ended September 30, 2023. The quarterly increase was primarily a result of increases in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increases in certain personnel costs and technology expenses, as discussed in more detail below. The decrease in earnings and diluted earnings per share comparing the quarter ended December 31, 2023 to the $14.8 million, or $0.70 per diluted share, for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to the significant year-over-year increase in deposit costs primarily resulting from Federal Reserve rate increases throughout 2023 and the resulting market impact to CNB's deposit base.

Earnings were $53.7 million, or $2.55 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to earnings of $58.9 million, or $3.26 per diluted share, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The decrease in diluted earnings per share comparing the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily due to the rise in deposit costs year over year, as well as the dilutive effect of the Corporation's common stock offering completed in September 2022, which resulted in the issuance of over 4.2 million shares of common stock or an increase of approximately 25% in total common shares outstanding. In addition, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, the Corporation repurchased 326,459 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $20.08, compared to repurchases of 50,166 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $26.75 during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

At December 31, 2023, total deposits were $5.0 billion, reflecting a decrease of $4.0 million, or 0.08% (0.32% annualized), from the previous quarter end of September 30, 2023, and a full-year increase of $376.3 million, or 8.14% from December 31, 2022. The small decrease in deposit balances compared to September 30, 2023 was primarily attributed to continued retail deposit additions, which were more than offset by the Corporation's non-renewal of $59.3 million in brokered time deposits as part of its net interest management strategy. In addition, the total number of deposit households increased by approximately 0.11% (0.44% annualized) between September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2023. The increase in deposits compared to December 31, 2022 was due to continued growth in the Corporation’s treasury management customer base and resulting increases in municipal and institutional/corporate deposits, including new wealth and asset management deposit relationships resulting from CNB’s participation in deposit insurance sharing programs. Additional deposit and liquidity profile details were as follows: At December 31, 2023, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.4 billion, or approximately 28.21% of total CNB Bank deposits. However, when excluding $101.3 million of affiliate company deposits and $400.5 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $937.1 million, or approximately 18.37% of total CNB Bank deposits as of December 31, 2023. The level of uninsured deposits at year-end 2023 was comparable to the prior quarter end. At September 30, 2023, the total estimated uninsured deposits for CNB Bank were approximately $1.5 billion, or approximately 29.03% of total CNB Bank deposits; however, when excluding $101.0 million of affiliate company deposits and $440.3 million of pledged-investment collateralized deposits, the adjusted amount and percentage of total estimated uninsured deposits was approximately $940.4 million, or approximately 18.42% of total CNB Bank deposits as of September 30, 2023. At December 31, 2023, the average deposit balance per account for CNB Bank was approximately $33 thousand. In addition to the increasing number of treasury management customers, CNB Bank continues to increase small business and retail customer household deposits, including those added from the 2023 launches of (i) CNB Bank’s “At Ease” account, a service for U.S. service member and veteran families, and (ii) CNB’s women-focused banking division, Impressia Bank. At December 31, 2023, the Corporation had $164.4 million of cash equivalents held in CNB Bank’s interest-bearing deposit account at the Federal Reserve. These excess funds, when combined with (i) available borrowing capacity of approximately $3.6 billion from the Federal Home Bank of Pittsburgh ("FHLB") and the Federal Reserve, and (ii) available unused commitments from brokered deposit sources and other third-party funding channels, including previously established lines of credit from correspondent banks, result in the total on-hand and contingent liquidity sources for the Corporation to be approximately 4.0 times the estimated amount of adjusted uninsured deposit balances discussed above.



At December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023, the Corporation had no outstanding short-term borrowings from the FHLB, while at December 31, 2022, the Corporation had $132.4 million in outstanding short-term borrowings from the FHLB. As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation did not have any borrowings from either the Federal Reserve’s Discount Window or Bank Term Funding Program ("BTFP"). CNB has added the BTFP as a potential contingent liquidity source but has not borrowed from the BTFP to date due to the general stability and growth in the Corporation's deposit funding base throughout 2023.



At December 31, 2023, the Corporation's pre-tax net unrealized losses on available-for-sale and held-to-maturity securities totaled approximately $82.2 million, or 14.40% of total shareholders' equity, compared to $108.8 million, or 19.81% of total shareholders' equity at September 30, 2023. The favorable change in unrealized losses was primarily due to lower interest rates along much of the yield curve as of year-end 2023, compared to the third quarter of 2023, relative to the Corporation’s scheduled bond maturities. Importantly, all regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation would still exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of both December 31, 2023 and September 30, 2023 if the net unrealized losses at the respective dates were fully recognized. Additionally, the Corporation maintained $100.4 million of liquid funds at its holding company, which more than covers the $82.2 million in unrealized losses on investments held primarily in its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, as an immediately available source of contingent capital to be down-streamed to CNB Bank if necessary.

At December 31, 2023, loans totaled $4.4 billion, excluding the balances of (i) syndicated loans, and (ii) any remaining balances on Paycheck Protection Program ("PPP") loans, net of PPP-related fees (such loans being referred to as the "PPP-related loans"). This adjusted total of $4.4 billion in loans represented a decrease of $9.3 million, or 0.21% (0.85% annualized), from the same adjusted total loans measured as of September 30, 2023 and an increase of $241.3 million, or 5.86% compared to the same adjusted total loans measured as of December 31, 2022. The decrease in loans for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was primarily driven by an increase in loan payoffs combined with the Corporation remaining strategically focused on managing the concentration in its commercial real estate loan portfolio, and its loan pricing discipline in support of its net interest margin. Loan growth for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was experienced primarily in the Corporation's recent expansion markets of Cleveland, Roanoke, and Buffalo combined with growth in the portfolios related to the Columbus market and CNB Bank’s Private Banking division.

At December 31, 2023, the Corporation's balance sheet reflected a decrease in syndicated lending balances of $14.4 million compared to September 30, 2023 and a decrease of $49.9 million compared to December 31, 2022, reflecting scheduled paydowns or early payoffs of certain syndicated credits during 2023. The syndicated loan portfolio totaled $108.7 million, or 2.43% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at December 31, 2023, compared to $123.1 million, or 2.74% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans, at September 30, 2023 and $156.6 million, or 3.66% of total loans, excluding PPP-related loans at December 31, 2022.



Total nonperforming assets were approximately $31.8 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $29.3 million, or 0.51% of total assets, as of September 30, 2023, and $23.5 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022. The increase in nonperforming assets for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was due to one commercial and industrial relationship consisting of 12 loans totaling $3.2 million being placed on nonaccrual during the fourth quarter of 2023. The 12 loans combined have a related specific reserve of $1.7 million. The increase in non-performing assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was due to the previously mentioned commercial and industrial relationship, coupled with one commercial real estate relationship consisting of two loans totaling $6.6 million being placed on nonaccrual during the third quarter of 2023, as previously disclosed by the Corporation. The commercial relationship with two loans placed on nonaccrual in the third quarter have a related combined specific loss reserve of approximately $472 thousand at December 31, 2023. While this loan relationship was placed on non-accrual status during the third quarter of 2023, based on collateral value support coupled with the specific reserve recorded against this loan relationship, management does not believe there is risk of significant additional loss exposure beyond the specific reserve related to this loan relationship. For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $1.2 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $732 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $821 thousand, or 0.08% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended December 31, 2022. The increase in net loan charge-offs during the quarter ended December 31, 2023 was primarily related to one commercial and industrial relationship consisting of three loans totaling $192 thousand and one commercial real estate relationship consisting of one loan that totaled $359 thousand.

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR"), a non-GAAP measure, was $18.4 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $18.2 million and $22.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The fourth-quarter 2023 PPNR reflected increases in net interest income and non-interest income, partially offset by increases in certain personnel costs as well as technology expenses, as discussed in more detail below.1 The decrease in PPNR for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the three months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily attributable to the significant year-over-year increase in deposit costs. PPNR was $77.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $86.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.1 The decrease in PPNR for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily driven by the increase in deposit costs combined with the growth in technology expenses due to investments in applications aimed at enhancing both customer relationship management and customer online experience, as well as expanding service delivery channels. In addition, the Corporation had a year-over-year decrease in non-interest income as a result of lower pass-through income from small business investment companies ("SBICs").

1 This release contains references to certain financial measures that are not defined under U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided in the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" section.

Reflecting on both the fourth quarter and full-year 2023 results, Michael D. Peduzzi, President and CEO of both the Corporation and CNB Bank, stated, “Our performance reflects the stability of both our loan, deposit, and wealth management customer bases as we managed through the significant increases in deposit costs during the year associated with the Federal Reserve rate increases and resulting impact across the entire banking industry. Despite positive organic loan growth and rising loan yields resulting in higher interest income, the material increases in deposit rates and costs resulted in overall flat net interest income growth in our primary source of revenue – our spread business. While we experienced favorable increases in certain noninterest income activities, including fees earned for our growing treasury management service business, the market rate increases significantly muted mortgage loan demand, reducing both mortgage loan production and related secondary market sales and gains. Respective of these revenue growth challenges, the Corporation continues to tightly manage its overhead, and particularly our personnel costs which generally account for about half of our noninterest expenses.

At the same time as we remain extremely cost-conscious with personnel management and use of third-party professional services and vendors, we look to effectively deploy our recent years' investments in technology which contributed to our increased technology costs for 2023. During the year, we activated significant elements of a comprehensive Customer Relationship Management and sales supportive systems, and successfully completed the implementation of our digital new-account-opening capabilities that allow both commercial and retail customers to open and fund deposit relationships, all online. We also have expanded our deployment of Enhanced Teller Machines, or ETMs, that dually serve as both traditional ATMs and as an electronic channel to connect to our live service agents at our Customer Service Center, which provide for expanded customer hours outside of the traditional business day, while also reducing the need for higher cost retail personnel staffing. Our women’s banking division, Impressia Bank, continues to develop leads and opportunities with women-owned small businesses and retail relationships since our 2023 launches in our Cleveland and Columbus, Ohio markets and our Erie, Pennsylvania market. I was also pleased with the early response to our 2023 launch of our “At Ease” deposit accounts which focus on providing valuable deposit account rates and services to our service members and veterans.

We remain consistent with our historic asset quality management principles supported by our strict adherence to our traditionally conservative underwriting policy and concentration limits. We continue to employ established and regularly updated stress testing and risk management activities to avoid undue adverse exposure to more economically-sensitive commercial and industrial segments, as well as the various commercial real estate market segments. Though higher market rates and general inflationary conditions are impacting demand for many commercial and real estate business segments, we remain actively engaged with proven, qualitative commercial business relationships across all of our markets to be relevant providers of appropriately-priced loan opportunities to creditworthy customers.

Our CNB Bank capital levels and liquidity sources, both on-hand and contingently available, remain very sound and stable, and our overall profitability and capital management allows us to maintain our quarterly dividends at similar levels as in prior quarters.

As we remain committed to our core strategic initiatives while maintaining our disciplined asset-liability management and credit quality approaches, including thorough and continuous risk management activities, a significant focus of our near-term strategic efforts is to thoroughly and comprehensively challenge our overhead expense base and find efficiencies to promote our achievement of positive operating leverage."

Other Balance Sheet Highlights

Book value per common share was $24.57 at December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase from $23.52 at September 30, 2023 and $22.39 at December 31, 2022. Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure, was $22.46 as of December 31, 2023, reflecting an increase of $1.06, or 19.65% (annualized) from $21.40 as of September 30, 2023 and an increase of $2.16, or 10.64%, from $20.30 as of December 31, 2022.1 The positive increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share compared to September 30, 2023 were primarily due to a $9.2 million increase in retained earnings combined with an $12.4 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio in the fourth quarter of 2023. The increases in book value per common share and tangible book value per common share compared to December 31, 2022 were primarily due to a $39.0 million increase in retained earnings combined with a $6.4 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive loss primarily from the after-tax impact of temporary unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s available-for-sale investment portfolio, partially offset by a $3.9 million increase in treasury stock driven by the repurchase of 326,459 common shares at a weighted average price per share of $20.08 during 2023. The unrealized valuation changes in the Corporation’s investments were resulting from the 2023 market yield curve changes relative to the scheduled maturities of the Corporation’s holdings.

Loan Portfolio Profile

As part of our lending policy and risk management activities, the Corporation tracks lending exposure by industry classification and type to determine potential risks associated with industry concentrations, and if any risk issues could lead to additional credit loss exposure. In the current post-pandemic and inflationary economic environment, the Corporation has determined that office commercial real estate ("commercial office") inherently could pose a higher level of credit risk, even given the historical high credit quality ratings and structures applied to the Corporation's outstanding commercial office credit extensions when initially underwritten and funding or commitments were made. The Corporation monitors numerous relevant sensitivity elements at both underwriting and through and beyond the funding period, including projects occupancy, loan-to-value, absorption and cap rates, debt service coverage and covenant compliance, and developer/lessor financial strength both in the project and globally. At December 31, 2023, the Corporation had the following key metrics related to its commercial office portfolio: Commercial office loans outstanding consisted of 118 loans, totaling $114.7 million, or 2.57%, of total loans outstanding; Nonaccrual commercial office loans (one customer relationships) totaled $508 thousand, or 0.44% of total office loans outstanding. One customer relationship had a related specific loss reserve of approximately $289 thousand, at December 31, 2023; and The average outstanding balance per commercial office loan was $972 thousand.



The Corporation had no commercial office loan relationships considered by the banking regulators to be a high volatility commercial real estate credit.

Performance Ratios

Annualized return on average equity was 9.97% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 9.80% and 12.45% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Annualized return on average equity was 10.54% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 13.86% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 11.27% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 11.07% and 14.54% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.1 Annualized return on average tangible common equity, a non-GAAP measure, was 11.98% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 16.64% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.1

While the previously discussed common equity capital raise completed in September 2022 significantly enhanced the Corporation’s overall capital position, it also adversely impacted certain equity and per-share performance ratios for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and the related comparison to December 31, 2022.

The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 67.66% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 67.00% and 61.87% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 66.93% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 66.26% and 61.40% for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively.1 The increase for the three months ended December 31, 2023 compared to September 30, 2023 was, as previously discussed, primarily the result of rising deposit costs coupled with an increase in quarterly personnel costs as a result of timing of incentive compensation accruals and health insurance expenses, as well as technology expenses related to a one-time contract renegotiation cost. The Corporation's efficiency ratio was 65.13% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 61.32% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The efficiency ratio on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP ratio, was 64.45% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to 60.87% the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.1

Revenue

Total revenue (net interest income plus non-interest income) was $56.8 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $55.1 million and $59.8 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net interest income was $47.7 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $47.2 million and $50.8 million, for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the third quarter of 2023, the increase in net interest income of $458 thousand, or 0.97%, (3.85% annualized) included approximately $1.4 million in nonrecurring interest income related primarily to payoffs in the syndicated loan portfolio. When comparing the fourth quarter of 2023 to the fourth quarter of 2022, the decrease in net interest income of $3.1 million, or 6.18% was attributable to an increase in the Corporation's interest expense as a result of the year-over-year previously noted deposit rate increases, as well as targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases to ensure both deposit relationship retention, and new deposit growth in recently entered expansion markets. Net interest margin was 3.54%, 3.55% and 4.07% for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.51%, 3.53% and 4.03%, for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 1 Included in the net interest margin and the net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the three months ended December 31, 2023 is approximately $1.4 million, or 10 basis points, in nonrecurring interest income related primarily to payoffs in the syndicated loan portfolio. The yield on earning assets of 5.82% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 19 basis points and 87 basis points from September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The yield on earning assets for the three months ended December 31, 2023 included the previously mentioned $1.4 million, or 10 basis points, in syndicated loan one-time interest income. Additionally, the increase in yield was attributable to the net benefit of higher interest rates on both variable-rate loans and new loan production. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities of 2.89% for the three months ended December 31, 2023 increased 23 basis points and 169 basis points from September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively, primarily as a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases in response to the competitive environment from numerous Fed rate hikes over the past year, and deposit retention and growth initiatives.



Total revenue was $223.2 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $224.4 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Net interest income was $189.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $189.7 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase of $170 thousand, or 0.09%, was due to loan growth and the benefits of the impact of rising interest rates resulting in greater income on variable-rate loans and new loan production, which was substantially offset by an increase in the Corporation's interest expense as a result of both (i) targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases to ensure both deposit growth and retention, and (ii) a year-over-year increase in the average balance of short-term borrowings through the FHLB. In addition, as previously mentioned, net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included $1.4 million in nonrecurring interest income related primarily to payoffs in the syndicated loan portfolio. Net interest margin was 3.63% and 3.83% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. Net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis, a non-GAAP measure, was 3.61% and 3.82% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022, respectively. 1 Included in the net interest margin and the net interest margin on a fully tax-equivalent basis for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 is approximately $1.4 million, or three basis points, in one-time realized interest income related primarily to payoffs in the syndicated loan portfolio. The yield on earning assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 5.57%, an increase of 127 basis points from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily a result of loan growth and the net benefit of higher interest rates on both variable-rate loans and new loan production. The yield on earning assets for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 included the previously mentioned $1.4 million, or three basis points, in one-time syndicated loan interest income. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 was 2.49%, an increase of 187 basis points from December 31, 2022. The increase was primarily a result of the Corporation’s targeted interest-bearing deposit rate increases and some costs of occasional short-term borrowings through the FHLB in 2023.



Total non-interest income was $9.1 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $7.9 million and $9.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. During the three months ended December 31, 2023, notable changes compared to the three months ended September 30, 2023, included an increase in net realized and unrealized changes in equity securities and an increase in quarterly other non-interest income primarily driven by higher pass-through income from SBICs.

Total non-interest income was $33.3 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $34.8 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. During the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, notable changes compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 included lower net realized gains on the sale of available-for-sale debt securities, lower mortgage banking income from reduced mortgage loan production volume in the higher-rate environment, lower level of full-year bank owned life insurance income and pass-through income from SBICs, partially offset by an increase in card processing and interchange income and a favorable variance in unrealized losses on equity securities.

Non-Interest Expense

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, total non-interest expense was $38.5 million, compared to $36.9 million and $37.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The increase of $1.5 million, or 4.16%, from the three months ended September 30, 2023, was primarily a result of an increase in salaries and benefits and technology expenses. The increases in salaries and benefits were primarily driven by timing of incentive compensation accruals coupled with higher health insurance expenses and deferred compensation expenses. The increase in technology expenses was the result of approximately $394 thousand in one-time contract restructuring costs.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, total non-interest expense was $145.3 million, compared to $137.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The increase of $7.7 million, or 5.61%, from the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily a result of higher occupancy costs combined with higher technology expenses. In addition, other non-interest expenses increased primarily due to business generation related expenses and consulting fees. Furthermore, full-year base-salary and related benefit increases, intended to account for inflationary merit increases and the addition of personnel to staff new offices in 2023, were substantially offset by an approximately $8.1 million reduction in incentive-related expenses.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense for the three months ended December 31, 2023 was $3.2 million, representing an 18.45% effective tax rate, compared to $3.4 million, representing a 19.86% effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and $4.0 million, representing a 20.08% effective tax rate for the three months ended December 31, 2022. Income tax expense was $13.8 million, representing a 19.22% effective tax rate, for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $15.0 million, representing a 19.21% effective tax rate for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Asset Quality

Total nonperforming assets were approximately $31.8 million, or 0.55% of total assets, as of December 31, 2023, compared to $29.3 million, or 0.51% of total assets, as of September 30, 2023, and $23.5 million, or 0.43% of total assets, as of December 31, 2022, as discussed above.

The allowance for credit losses measured as a percentage of total loans was 1.03% as of December 31, 2023, 1.02% as of September 30, 2023, and 1.02% as of December 31, 2022. In addition, the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was 154.63% as of December 31, 2023, compared to 169.34% and 206.98% as of September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The decrease in the allowance for credit losses as a percentage of nonaccrual loans was primarily attributable to the higher level of nonperforming assets, as discussed above.

The provision for credit losses was $1.2 million for the three months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $1.1 million and $3.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. The $186 thousand increase in the provision expense for the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to the third quarter of 2023 was primarily a result of higher net charge-offs, as discussed above.

The provision for credit losses was $6.0 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, compared to $8.6 million for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Included in the provision for credit losses for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, was a $156 thousand expense related to the allowance for unfunded commitments compared to $603 thousand for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. The $2.6 million reduction in the provision expense for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 compared to the twelve months ended December 31, 2022 was primarily a result of the lower loan portfolio growth.

For the three months ended December 31, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $1.2 million, or 0.11% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $732 thousand, or 0.06% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended September 30, 2023, and $821 thousand, or 0.08% (annualized) of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the three months ended December 31, 2022, as discussed above.

For the twelve months ended December 31, 2023, net loan charge-offs were $3.4 million, or 0.08% of average total loans and loans held for sale, compared to $2.1 million, or 0.05% of average total loans and loans held for sale, during the twelve months ended December 31, 2022.

Capital

As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation’s total shareholders’ equity was $571.2 million, representing an increase of $22.0 million, or 4.01%, from September 30, 2023 and $40.5 million, or 7.63%, from December 31, 2022 primarily due to (i) improvements in accumulated other comprehensive losses resulting primarily from a reduction in after-tax temporary unrealized losses in the available-for-sale investment portfolio, and (ii) an increase in the Corporation's retained earnings (quarterly net income, partially offset by the common and preferred dividends paid in the quarter). These were partially offset by an increase in the Corporation's treasury stock as a result of the Corporation's repurchase of 326,459 common shares during the twelve months of 2023.

Regulatory capital ratios for the Corporation continue to exceed regulatory “well-capitalized” levels as of December 31, 2023, consistent with prior periods.

As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation’s ratio of common shareholders' equity to total assets was 8.93% compared to 8.57% at September 30, 2023 and 8.64% at December 31, 2022. As of December 31, 2023, the Corporation’s ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, a non-GAAP measure, was 8.22% compared to 7.86% at September 30, 2023 and 7.90% as of December 31, 2022. This increase compared to September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, was the result of an improvement in accumulated other comprehensive losses and an increase in retained earnings, partially offset by an increase in treasury stock due to the Corporation's share repurchase activities in 2023.1

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Income Statement Interest and fees on loans $ 73,014 $ 70,980 $ 57,781 $ 273,220 $ 194,149 Processing fees on PPP loans 0 0 19 3 1,889 Interest and dividends on securities and cash and cash equivalents 6,194 4,536 4,645 20,473 17,700 Interest expense (31,514 ) (28,280 ) (11,612 ) (103,867 ) (24,079 ) Net interest income 47,694 47,236 50,833 189,829 189,659 Provision for credit losses 1,242 1,056 2,950 5,993 8,589 Net interest income after provision for credit losses 46,452 46,180 47,883 183,836 181,070 Non-interest income Wealth and asset management fees 1,684 1,833 1,716 7,251 7,172 Service charges on deposit accounts 1,803 1,861 1,806 7,372 7,206 Other service charges and fees 727 567 943 3,010 3,196 Net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 0 0 52 651 Net realized and unrealized losses on equity securities 543 (400 ) 284 (387 ) (1,149 ) Mortgage banking 160 172 172 676 1,237 Bank owned life insurance 734 754 655 2,945 3,433 Card processing and interchange income 2,082 2,098 2,021 8,301 7,797 Other non-interest income 1,404 978 1,410 4,115 5,223 Total non-interest income 9,137 7,863 9,007 33,335 34,766 Non-interest expenses Salaries and benefits 19,200 17,758 18,800 71,062 71,460 Net occupancy expense of premises 3,719 3,596 3,358 14,509 13,298 Technology expense 5,525 5,232 5,093 20,202 17,041 Advertising expense 1,048 840 1,021 3,133 2,887 State and local taxes 1,018 1,028 957 4,126 4,078 Legal, professional, and examination fees 1,247 1,320 1,141 4,414 4,173 FDIC insurance premiums 978 1,027 654 3,879 2,796 Card processing and interchange expenses 756 1,207 1,315 5,025 4,801 Other non-interest expense 4,959 4,906 4,682 18,992 17,088 Total non-interest expenses 38,450 36,914 37,021 145,342 137,622 Income before income taxes 17,139 17,129 19,869 71,829 78,214 Income tax expense 3,162 3,402 3,989 13,809 15,026 Net income 13,977 13,727 15,880 58,020 63,188 Preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,076 1,076 4,302 4,302 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,901 $ 12,651 $ 14,804 $ 53,718 $ 58,886 Ending shares outstanding 20,896,439 20,895,634 21,121,346 20,896,439 21,121,346 Average diluted common shares outstanding 20,841,528 20,899,744 21,092,770 20,944,376 18,019,604 Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.62 $ 0.60 $ 0.70 $ 2.55 $ 3.26 Cash dividends per common share $ 0.175 $ 0.175 $ 0.175 $ 0.700 $ 0.700 Dividend payout ratio 28 % 29 % 25 % 27 % 21 %

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average Balances Total loans and loans held for sale $ 4,463,644 $ 4,485,017 $ 4,123,857 $ 4,396,341 $ 3,897,722 Investment securities 730,050 749,352 787,259 760,976 813,172 Total earning assets 5,343,817 5,273,758 4,959,490 5,232,117 4,954,547 Total assets 5,719,313 5,647,491 5,311,790 5,601,371 5,284,213 Noninterest-bearing deposits 759,781 792,193 874,131 793,713 847,793 Interest-bearing deposits 4,217,771 4,109,360 3,714,040 4,037,554 3,796,642 Shareholders' equity 556,245 555,464 505,992 550,333 455,748 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP)(1) 454,294 453,493 404,079 448,355 353,800 Average Yields (annualized) Total loans and loans held for sale 6.51 % 6.30 % 5.58 % 6.23 % 5.06 % Investment securities 1.96 % 1.96 % 1.90 % 1.96 % 1.85 % Total earning assets 5.82 % 5.63 % 4.95 % 5.57 % 4.30 % Interest-bearing deposits 2.86 % 2.62 % 1.09 % 2.42 % 0.52 % Interest-bearing liabilities 2.89 % 2.66 % 1.20 % 2.49 % 0.62 % Performance Ratios (annualized) Return on average assets 0.97 % 0.96 % 1.19 % 1.04 % 1.20 % Return on average equity 9.97 % 9.80 % 12.45 % 10.54 % 13.86 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP)(1) 11.27 % 11.07 % 14.54 % 11.98 % 16.64 % Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1) 3.51 % 3.53 % 4.03 % 3.61 % 3.82 % Efficiency Ratio, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP)(1) 66.93 % 66.26 % 61.40 % 64.45 % 60.87 % Net Loan Charge-Offs CNB Bank net loan charge-offs $ 747 $ 381 $ 437 $ 1,702 $ 694 Holiday Financial net loan charge-offs 487 351 384 1,739 1,444 Total Corporation net loan charge-offs $ 1,234 $ 732 $ 821 $ 3,441 $ 2,138 Annualized net loan charge-offs / average total loans and loans held for sale 0.11 % 0.06 % 0.08 % 0.08 % 0.05 %

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Ending Balance Sheet Cash and due from banks $ 54,789 $ 61,529 $ 58,884 Interest-bearing deposits with Federal Reserve 164,385 117,632 43,401 Interest-bearing deposits with other financial institutions 2,872 3,424 4,000 Total cash and cash equivalents 222,046 182,585 106,285 Debt securities available-for-sale, at fair value 341,955 335,122 371,409 Debt securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost 388,968 391,301 404,765 Equity securities 9,301 8,948 9,615 Loans held for sale 675 464 251 Loans receivable PPP loans, net of deferred processing fees 48 56 159 Syndicated loans 108,710 123,090 156,649 Loans 4,359,718 4,369,028 4,118,370 Total loans receivable 4,468,476 4,492,174 4,275,178 Less: allowance for credit losses (45,832 ) (45,832 ) (43,436 ) Net loans receivable 4,422,644 4,446,342 4,231,742 Goodwill and other intangibles 43,874 43,874 43,749 Core deposit intangible 280 299 364 Other assets 323,214 322,973 306,999 Total Assets $ 5,752,957 $ 5,731,908 $ 5,475,179 Noninterest-bearing demand deposits $ 728,881 $ 782,996 $ 898,437 Interest-bearing demand deposits 803,093 781,309 1,007,202 Savings 2,960,282 2,883,736 2,270,337 Certificates of deposit 506,494 554,740 446,461 Total deposits 4,998,750 5,002,781 4,622,437 Short-term borrowings 0 0 132,396 Subordinated debentures 20,620 20,620 20,620 Subordinated notes, net of issuance costs 84,267 84,191 83,964 Other liabilities 78,073 75,104 85,000 Total liabilities 5,181,710 5,182,696 4,944,417 Common stock 0 0 0 Preferred stock 57,785 57,785 57,785 Additional paid in capital 220,495 220,100 221,553 Retained earnings 345,935 336,690 306,911 Treasury stock (6,890 ) (6,862 ) (2,967 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (46,078 ) (58,501 ) (52,520 ) Total shareholders' equity 571,247 549,212 530,762 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 5,752,957 $ 5,731,908 $ 5,475,179 Book value per common share $ 24.57 $ 23.52 $ 22.39 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) (1) $ 22.46 $ 21.40 $ 20.30

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Capital Ratios Tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP)(1) 8.22 % 7.86 % 7.90 % Tier 1 leverage ratio(2) 10.54 % 10.50 % 10.80 % Common equity tier 1 ratio(2) 11.49 % 11.21 % 11.42 % Tier 1 risk-based ratio(2) 13.20 % 12.92 % 13.24 % Total risk-based ratio(2) 15.99 % 15.68 % 16.08 % Asset Quality Detail Nonaccrual loans $ 29,639 $ 27,065 $ 20,986 Loans 90+ days past due and accruing 55 231 1,121 Total nonperforming loans 29,694 27,296 22,107 Other real estate owned 2,111 2,039 1,439 Total nonperforming assets $ 31,805 $ 29,335 $ 23,546 Asset Quality Ratios Nonperforming assets / Total loans + OREO 0.71 % 0.65 % 0.55 % Nonperforming assets / Total assets 0.55 % 0.51 % 0.43 % Ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to nonaccrual loans 154.63 % 169.34 % 206.98 % Allowance for credit losses / Total loans 1.03 % 1.02 % 1.02 % Consolidated Financial Data Notes: (1) Management uses non-GAAP financial information in its analysis of the Corporation’s performance. Management believes that these non-GAAP measures provide a greater understanding of ongoing operations, enhance comparability of results of operations with prior periods and show the effects of significant gains and charges in the periods presented. The Corporation’s management believes that investors may use these non-GAAP measures to analyze the Corporation’s financial performance without the impact of unusual items or events that may obscure trends in the Corporation’s underlying performance. This non-GAAP data should be considered in addition to results prepared in accordance with GAAP, and is not a substitute for, or superior to, GAAP results. Limitations associated with non-GAAP financial measures include the risks that persons might disagree as to the appropriateness of items included in these measures and that different companies might calculate these measures differently. A reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures is provided below (dollars in thousands, except per share data). (2) Capital ratios as of December 31, 2023 are estimated pending final regulatory filings.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Three Months Ended, December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable(1) (4) $ 694,369 1.89 % $ 3,626 $ 711,299 1.89 % $ 3,674 $ 744,979 1.86 % $ 3,786 Tax-exempt(1) (2) (4) 27,590 2.55 % 198 29,455 2.55 % 204 32,884 2.74 % 250 Equity securities(1) (2) 8,091 5.54 % 113 8,598 5.58 % 121 9,396 2.24 % 53 Total securities(4) 730,050 1.96 % 3,937 749,352 1.96 % 3,999 787,259 1.90 % 4,089 Loans receivable: Commercial(2) (3) 1,467,452 7.07 % 26,165 1,516,942 6.72 % 25,693 1,489,416 5.76 % 21,641 Mortgage and loans held for sale(2) (3) 2,860,619 5.99 % 43,166 2,834,576 5.83 % 41,618 2,515,400 5.22 % 33,112 Consumer(3) 135,573 11.38 % 3,890 133,499 11.51 % 3,874 119,041 10.93 % 3,280 Total loans receivable(3) 4,463,644 6.51 % 73,221 4,485,017 6.30 % 71,185 4,123,857 5.58 % 58,033 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions 150,123 6.06 % 2,292 39,389 5.78 % 574 48,374 4.96 % 605 Total earning assets 5,343,817 5.82 % $ 79,450 5,273,758 5.63 % $ 75,758 4,959,490 4.95 % $ 62,727 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 55,815 55,502 54,791 Premises and equipment 109,469 109,854 96,804 Other assets 256,253 254,106 242,585 Allowance for credit losses (46,041 ) (45,729 ) (41,880 ) Total non interest-bearing assets 375,496 373,733 352,300 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,719,313 $ 5,647,491 $ 5,311,790 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Demand—interest-bearing $ 778,488 0.55 % $ 1,081 $ 813,264 0.52 % $ 1,061 $ 1,002,822 0.25 % $ 643 Savings 2,920,026 3.36 % 24,712 2,788,499 3.13 % 22,004 2,293,534 1.33 % 7,681 Time 519,257 3.50 % 4,587 507,597 3.16 % 4,048 417,684 1.81 % 1,908 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,217,771 2.86 % 30,380 4,109,360 2.62 % 27,113 3,714,040 1.09 % 10,232 Short-term borrowings 0 0.00 % 0 6,101 5.66 % 87 34,865 4.25 % 369 Finance lease liabilities 305 3.90 % 3 328 4.84 % 4 394 5.03 % 5 Subordinated notes and debentures 104,849 4.28 % 1,131 104,773 4.07 % 1,076 104,546 3.82 % 1,006 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,322,925 2.89 % $ 31,514 4,220,562 2.66 % $ 28,280 3,853,845 1.20 % $ 11,612 Demand—noninterest-bearing 759,781 792,193 874,131 Other liabilities 80,362 79,272 77,822 Total Liabilities 5,163,068 5,092,027 4,805,798 Shareholders’ equity 556,245 555,464 505,992 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,719,313 $ 5,647,491 $ 5,311,790 Interest income/Earning assets 5.82 % $ 79,450 5.63 % $ 75,758 4.95 % $ 62,727 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 2.89 % 31,514 2.66 % 28,280 1.20 % 11,612 Net interest spread 2.93 % $ 47,936 2.97 % $ 47,478 3.75 % $ 51,115 Interest income/Earning assets 5.82 % 79,450 5.63 % 75,758 4.95 % 62,727 Interest expense/Earning assets 2.31 % 31,514 2.10 % 28,280 0.92 % 11,612 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.51 % $ 47,936 3.53 % $ 47,478 4.03 % $ 51,115





(1)Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2)Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $242 thousand, $242 thousand and $282 thousand, respectively. (3)Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees. (4)Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the three months ended December 31, 2023, September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 was $(68.5) million, $(61.1) million and $(66.8) million, respectively.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis Twelve Months Ended, December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. Average

Balance Annual

Rate Interest

Inc./Exp. ASSETS: Securities: Taxable(1) (4) $ 720,818 1.89 % $ 14,766 $ 768,959 1.80 % $ 14,560 Tax-exempt(1) (2) (4) 30,153 2.59 % 844 35,965 2.87 % 1,080 Equity securities(1) (2) 10,005 5.09 % 509 8,248 2.13 % 176 Total securities(4) 760,976 1.96 % 16,119 813,172 1.85 % 15,816 Loans receivable: Commercial(2) (3) 1,501,202 6.63 % 99,587 1,429,634 5.08 % 72,684 Mortgage and loans held for sale(2) (3) 2,765,484 5.77 % 159,606 2,355,662 4.78 % 112,583 Consumer(3) 129,655 11.47 % 14,868 112,426 10.48 % 11,778 Total loans receivable(3) 4,396,341 6.23 % 274,061 3,897,722 5.06 % 197,045 Interest-bearing deposits with the Federal Reserve and other financial institutions 74,800 6.03 % 4,513 243,653 1.16 % 2,112 Total earning assets 5,232,117 5.57 % $ 294,693 4,954,547 4.30 % $ 214,973 Noninterest-bearing assets: Cash and due from banks 54,824 51,670 Premises and equipment 107,635 89,940 Other assets 251,725 227,991 Allowance for credit losses (44,930 ) (39,935 ) Total non interest-bearing assets 369,254 329,666 TOTAL ASSETS $ 5,601,371 $ 5,284,213 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY: Demand—interest-bearing $ 853,632 0.54 % $ 4,626 $ 1,061,452 0.20 % $ 2,131 Savings 2,666,905 2.92 % 77,782 2,383,918 0.54 % 12,772 Time 517,017 2.97 % 15,362 351,272 1.40 % 4,930 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,037,554 2.42 % 97,770 3,796,642 0.52 % 19,833 Short-term borrowings 35,224 5.07 % 1,787 8,793 4.20 % 369 Finance lease liabilities 339 4.42 % 15 426 4.69 % 20 Subordinated notes and debentures 104,735 4.10 % 4,295 104,432 3.69 % 3,857 Total interest-bearing liabilities 4,177,852 2.49 % $ 103,867 3,910,293 0.62 % $ 24,079 Demand—noninterest-bearing 793,713 847,793 Other liabilities 79,473 70,379 Total Liabilities 5,051,038 4,828,465 Shareholders’ equity 550,333 455,748 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY $ 5,601,371 $ 5,284,213 Interest income/Earning assets 5.57 % $ 294,693 4.30 % $ 214,973 Interest expense/Interest-bearing liabilities 2.49 % 103,867 0.62 % 24,079 Net interest spread 3.08 % $ 190,826 3.68 % $ 190,894 Interest income/Earning assets 5.57 % 294,693 4.30 % 214,973 Interest expense/Earning assets 1.96 % 103,867 0.48 % 24,079 Net interest margin (fully tax-equivalent) 3.61 % $ 190,826 3.82 % $ 190,894





(1) Includes unamortized discounts and premiums. (2) Average yields are stated on a fully taxable equivalent basis (calculated using statutory rates of 21%) resulting from tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio and tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loan portfolio. The taxable equivalent adjustment to net interest income for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $997 thousand and $1.2 million, respectively. (3) Average loans receivable outstanding includes the average balance outstanding of all nonaccrual loans. Loans receivable consist of the average of total loans receivable less average unearned income. In addition, loans receivable interest income consists of loans receivable fees, including PPP deferred processing fees (4) Average balance is computed using the fair value of AFS securities and amortized cost of HTM securities. Average yield has been computed using amortized cost average balance for AFS and HTM securities. The adjustment to the average balance for securities in the calculation of average yield for the twelve months ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 was $(61.1) million and $(40.3) million, respectively.

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 Calculation of tangible book value per common share and tangible common equity / tangible assets (non-GAAP): Shareholders' equity $ 571,247 $ 549,212 $ 530,762 Less: preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 Common shareholders' equity 513,462 491,427 472,977 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 43,874 43,874 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 280 299 364 Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 469,308 $ 447,254 $ 428,864 Total assets $ 5,752,957 $ 5,731,908 $ 5,475,179 Less: goodwill and other intangibles 43,874 43,874 43,749 Less: core deposit intangible 280 299 364 Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 5,708,803 $ 5,687,735 $ 5,431,066

Ending shares outstanding 20,896,439 20,895,634 21,121,346 Book value per common share (GAAP) $ 24.57 $ 23.52 $ 22.39 Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 22.46 $ 21.40 $ 20.30 Common shareholders' equity / Total assets (GAAP) 8.93 % 8.57 % 8.64 % Tangible common equity / Tangible assets (non-GAAP) 8.22 % 7.86 % 7.90 %

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Calculation of net interest margin: Interest income $ 79,208 $ 75,516 $ 62,445 $ 293,696 $ 213,738 Interest expense 31,514 28,280 11,612 103,867 24,079 Net interest income $ 47,694 $ 47,236 $ 50,833 $ 189,829 $ 189,659 Average total earning assets $ 5,343,817 $ 5,273,758 $ 4,959,490 $ 5,232,117 $ 4,954,547 Net interest margin (GAAP) (annualized) 3.54 % 3.55 % 4.07 % 3.63 % 3.83 % Calculation of net interest margin (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Interest income $ 79,208 $ 75,516 $ 62,445 $ 293,696 $ 213,738 Tax equivalent adjustment (non-GAAP) 242 242 282 997 1,235 Adjusted interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 79,450 75,758 62,727 294,693 214,973 Interest expense 31,514 28,280 11,612 103,867 24,079 Net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 47,936 $ 47,478 $ 51,115 $ 190,826 $ 190,894 Average total earning assets $ 5,343,817 $ 5,273,758 $ 4,959,490 $ 5,232,117 $ 4,954,547 Less: average mark to market adjustment on investments (non-GAAP) (68,546 ) (61,103 ) (66,781 ) (61,089 ) (40,271 ) Adjusted average total earning assets, net of mark to market (non-GAAP) $ 5,412,363 $ 5,334,861 $ 5,026,271 $ 5,293,206 $ 4,994,818 Net interest margin, fully tax equivalent basis (non-GAAP) (annualized) 3.51 % 3.53 % 4.03 % 3.61 % 3.82 %

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Calculation of PPNR (non-GAAP): (1) Net interest income $ 47,694 $ 47,236 $ 50,833 $ 189,829 $ 189,659 Add: Non-interest income 9,137 7,863 9,007 33,335 34,766 Less: Non-interest expense 38,450 36,914 37,021 145,342 137,622 PPNR (non-GAAP) $ 18,381 $ 18,185 $ 22,819 $ 77,822 $ 86,803 (1) Management believes that this is an important metric as it illustrates the underlying performance of the Corporation, it enables investors and others to assess the Corporation's ability to generate capital to cover credit losses through the credit cycle and provides consistent reporting with a key metric used by bank regulatory agencies.





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Calculation of efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense $ 38,450 $ 36,914 $ 37,021 $ 145,342 $ 137,622 Non-interest income $ 9,137 $ 7,863 $ 9,007 $ 33,335 $ 34,766 Net interest income 47,694 47,236 50,833 189,829 189,659 Total revenue $ 56,831 $ 55,099 $ 59,840 $ 223,164 $ 224,425 Efficiency ratio 67.66 % 67.00 % 61.87 % 65.13 % 61.32 % Calculation of efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP): Non-interest expense $ 38,450 $ 36,914 $ 37,021 $ 145,342 $ 137,622 Less: core deposit intangible amortization 19 20 23 84 96 Adjusted non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 38,431 $ 36,894 $ 36,998 $ 145,258 $ 137,526 Non-interest income $ 9,137 $ 7,863 $ 9,007 $ 33,335 $ 34,766 Net interest income $ 47,694 $ 47,236 $ 50,833 $ 189,829 $ 189,659 Less: tax exempt investment and loan income, net of TEFRA (non-GAAP) 1,383 1,376 1,244 5,425 5,011 Add: tax exempt investment and loan income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 1,968 1,955 1,658 7,635 6,509 Adjusted net interest income (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 48,279 47,815 51,247 192,039 191,157 Adjusted net revenue (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) $ 57,416 $ 55,678 $ 60,254 $ 225,374 $ 225,923 Efficiency ratio (fully tax equivalent basis) (non-GAAP) 66.93 % 66.26 % 61.40 % 64.45 % 60.87 %

CNB FINANCIAL CORPORATION

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL DATA

Unaudited

(dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Calculation of return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP): Net income $ 13,977 $ 13,727 $ 15,880 $ 58,020 $ 63,188 Less: preferred stock dividends 1,076 1,076 1,076 4,302 4,302 Net income available to common shareholders $ 12,901 $ 12,651 $ 14,804 $ 53,718 $ 58,886 Average shareholders' equity $ 556,245 $ 555,464 $ 505,992 $ 550,333 $ 455,748 Less: average goodwill & intangibles 44,166 44,186 44,128 44,193 44,163 Less: average preferred equity 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 57,785 Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 454,294 $ 453,493 $ 404,079 $ 448,355 $ 353,800 Return on average equity (GAAP) (annualized) 9.97 % 9.80 % 12.45 % 10.54 % 13.86 % Return on average common equity (GAAP) (annualized) 9.20 % 9.04 % 11.61 % 9.76 % 12.92 % Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) (annualized) 11.27 % 11.07 % 14.54 % 11.98 % 16.64 %





Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2023 September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 December 31, 2023 December 31, 2022 Calculation of non-interest income excluding net realized gains on available-for-sale securities (non-GAAP): Non-interest income $ 9,137 $ 7,863 $ 9,007 $ 33,335 $ 34,766 Less: net realized gains on available-for-sale securities 0 0 0 52 651 Adjusted non-interest income (non-GAAP) $ 9,137 $ 7,863 $ 9,007 $ 33,283 $ 34,115





