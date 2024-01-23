Submit Release
Business First Bancshares, Inc., Announces Financial Results for Fiscal Year 2023 and Q4 2023

BATON ROUGE, La., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ: BFST) (Business First), parent company of b1BANK, today announced its unaudited results for the year ended December 31, 2023, including net income available to common shareholders of $65.6 million or $2.59 per diluted common share, increases of $12.7 million and $0.27, respectively, from the prior year ended December 31, 2022. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the year ended December 31, 2023, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $66.3 million or $2.62 per diluted common share, increases of $8.7 million and $0.10, respectively, from prior year ended December 31, 2022.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Business First reported net income available to common shareholders of $14.5 million, or $0.57 per diluted common share, decreases of $4.6 million and $0.19, respectively, from the quarter ended September 30, 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, core net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, which excludes certain income and expenses, was $16.8 million or $0.66 per diluted common share, decreases of $1.1 million and $0.05, respectively, compared to the linked quarter.

“There have been very few years in our company’s life of which I’ve been prouder than I am of the year 2023,” said Jude Melville, president and CEO. “As our country generally, and banking specifically, faced the challenge of navigating swiftly moving economic currents, our team was a source of stability, performing consistently and well for our clients and our investors.  We are a stronger organization and better bankers than we were at the beginning of the year, and I am excited to see that improvement continue over the course of 2024.”   

On Tuesday, January 23, 2024, Business First’s board of directors declared a quarterly preferred dividend in the amount of $18.75 per share, which is the full quarterly dividend of 1.875% based on the per annum rate of 7.50%. Additionally, the board of directors declared a quarterly common dividend based upon financial performance for the fourth quarter in the amount of $0.14 per share. The preferred and common dividends will be paid on February 28, 2024, or as soon thereafter as practicable, to the shareholders of record as of February 15, 2024.

Quarterly Highlights

  • Return on Assets and Equity. Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.88% and 10.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.17% and 14.16%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP core return on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.03% and 12.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.10% and 13.32%, respectively, for the linked quarter.
  • Credit Quality. The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets remained stable at 0.34% and 0.28% at December 31, 2023, increasing slightly from 0.33% and 0.27%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, due to an increase in nonaccrual loans.
  • Security/Balance Sheet Repositioning. During the fourth quarter, Business First executed a balance sheet repositioning related to its available-for-sale (AFS) security portfolio. Business First sold $71.5 million or approximately 8.13% of the December 31, 2023, portfolio, in treasury, agency and municipal securities, with a weighted average book yield of 1.98%. Business First redeployed the proceeds into agency securities with an average book yield of 5.17%, locking in higher yields while keeping duration consistent with the overall portfolio weighted average life. The repositioning resulted in a loss of $2.5 million with an estimated earn back of 1.1 years as of December 31, 2023.
  • Net Interest Margin. For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $53.8 million and net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.50% and 2.53%, respectively, compared to $55.3 million, 3.61% and 2.68% for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.9 million) were 3.38% and 2.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.46% and 2.53% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.4 million) for the linked quarter.

Statement of Financial Condition

Loans

Loans held for investment increased $72.5 million or 1.47%, 5.85% annualized, from the linked quarter. Loan growth from the linked quarter was largely attributable to net growth in the commercial and industrial (C&I) portfolio of $26.5 million and in the commercial real estate portfolio of $89.1 million, offset by a $39.0 million reduction in the construction and development (C&D) portfolio. Annual loan growth for fiscal year 2023, was $386.6 million or 8.39%.

The Dallas Fort Worth region produced 50.64% of net loan growth from the linked quarter based on unpaid principal balance, while the Greater New Orleans region produced 37.68%. Based on unpaid principal balances, Texas-based loans represent approximately 37% of the overall loan portfolio as of December 31, 2023.  

Credit Quality

The ratios of nonperforming loans compared to loans held for investment and nonperforming assets compared to total assets remained stable at 0.34% and 0.28% at December 31, 2023, increasing slightly from 0.33% and 0.27%, respectively, at September 30, 2023, due to an increase in nonaccrual loans.

Securities

The securities portfolio increased $29.9 million or 3.51%, from the linked quarter. The increase was driven by positive fair value adjustments of $35.1 million. The securities portfolio, based on estimated fair value, represented 13.36% of total assets as of December 31, 2023.

During the fourth quarter, Business First executed a balance sheet repositioning related to its available-for-sale (“AFS”) security portfolio. Business First sold $71.5 million, or approximately 8.13% of the December 31, 2023, portfolio, in treasury, agency, and municipal securities, with a weighted average book yield of 1.98%. Business First re-deployed the proceeds into agency securities with an average book yield of 5.17%, locking in higher yields while keeping duration consistent with the overall portfolio weighted average life. The repositioning resulted in a loss of $2.5 million with an estimated earn back of 1.1 years as of December 31, 2023.

Deposits

Deposits increased $58.1 million or 1.12%, 4.44% annualized, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. Annual deposit growth for fiscal year 2023, was $428.4 million or 8.89%.

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, noninterest-bearing deposits decreased $113.3 million or 8.02% and interest-bearing deposits increased $171.4 million or 4.54%, compared to the linked quarter, with certificate of deposit (CD) accounts declining $75.3 million or 5.47%. Money market accounts increased $160.3 million or 13.55% from the linked quarter.

Borrowings

Borrowings decreased $7.4 million or 1.16%, from the linked quarter due to a decline in repurchase agreements and repayments on a Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB) term loan.

Shareholders’ Equity

Accumulated other comprehensive income (AOCI) improved $27.7 million during the fourth quarter due to positive after-tax fair value adjustments in the securities portfolio. Book value per common share increased to $22.58 at December 31, 2023, compared to $21.01 at September 30, 2023, due to continued earnings growth and positive securities fair value adjustments. On a non-GAAP basis, tangible book value per common share increased to $18.62 at December 31, 2023, compared to $17.03 at September 30, 2023.

Results of Operations

Net Interest Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, net interest income totaled $53.8 million, compared to $55.3 million from the linked quarter. Loan and interest-earning asset yields of 6.87% and 6.17%, respectively, increased 3 basis points and 7 basis points, respectively, compared to 6.84% and 6.10% from the linked quarter. Net interest margin and net interest spread were 3.50% and 2.53% compared to 3.61% and 2.68%, respectively, for the linked quarter. The overall cost of funds, which include noninterest-bearing deposits, increased from 2.59% to 2.79% or 20 basis points, from the linked quarter due to higher cost deposits and $30.8 million less in average noninterest bearing deposits.

Non-GAAP net interest income (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.9 million) totaled $51.8 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to $52.9 million (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.4 million) from the linked quarter. Non-GAAP net interest margin and net interest spread (excluding loan discount accretion of $1.9 million) were 3.38% and 2.40%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 3.46% and 2.53% (excluding loan discount accretion of $2.4 million) for the linked quarter. Excluding loan discount accretion, loan yields increased 8 basis points to 6.72% from 6.64%, and interest earnings asset yields increased 11 basis points to 6.05% from 5.94%, compared to the linked quarter.

Provision for Credit Losses

During the quarter ended December 31, 2023, Business First recorded a provision for credit losses of $119,000, compared to $604,000 for the linked quarter. The current quarter’s reserve decreased largely due to adjustments associated with various qualitative factors.

Other Income

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, other income decreased $3.5 million or 35.11%, compared to the linked quarter. The net decrease was largely attributable to a $2.5 million loss on sale of securities due to Business First’s security repositioning initiative, a $1.0 million loss in equity investment income, and a $919,000 gain related to a branch sale which occurred during the linked quarter, partially offset by $964,000 of back-to-back customer swap fee income which occurred during the quarter.

Other Expenses

For the quarter ended December 31, 2023, other expenses increased by $1.1 million or 2.87%, compared to the linked quarter. The net increase was largely attributable to $654,000 in customer fraud/operational losses within other expense, $490,000 in other real estate owned expenses ($432,000 was related to a former bank premises), and an additional $466,000 in data processing costs compared to the linked quarter, offset by a reduction of $700,000 to the ad valorem shares tax expense.

Return on Assets and Common Equity

Return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 0.88% and 10.54% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.17% and 14.16%, respectively, for the linked quarter. Non-GAAP return to common shareholders on average assets and common equity, each on an annualized basis, were 1.03% and 12.27% for the quarter ended December 31, 2023, compared to 1.10% and 13.32%, respectively, for the linked quarter.

Conference Call and Webcast

Executive management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss results on
Tuesday, January 23, 2024, at 4:30 p.m. Central time. Interested parties may attend the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-715-9871 (North America only), conference ID 4061156, or asking for the Business First Bancshares conference call. The live webcast can be found at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/gctma4g8. The corresponding slide presentation can be assessed the day of the presentation on b1BANK’s website at https://www.b1bank.com/shareholder-info.

About Business First Bancshares, Inc.

Business First Bancshares, Inc., (Nasdaq: BFST) through its banking subsidiary b1BANK, has $6.6 billion in assets, $6.0 billion in assets under management through b1BANK’s affiliate Smith Shellnut Wilson, LLC (SSW) (excludes $0.9 billion of b1BANK assets managed by SSW) and operates Banking Centers and Loan Production Offices in markets across Louisiana and the Dallas and Houston, Texas areas, providing commercial and personal banking products and services. Commercial banking services include commercial loans and letters of credit, working capital lines and equipment financing, and treasury management services. b1BANK was awarded #1 Best-In-State Bank, Louisiana, by Forbes and Statista, and is a multiyear winner of American Banker’s “Best Banks to Work For.” Visit b1BANK.com for more information.  

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures (e.g., referenced as “core” or “tangible”) intended to supplement, not substitute for, comparable GAAP measures. “Core” measures typically adjust income available to common shareholders for certain significant activities or transactions that, in management’s opinion, can distort period-to-period comparisons of Business First’s performance. Transactions that are typically excluded from non-GAAP “core” measures include realized and unrealized gains/losses on former bank premises and equipment, investment sales, acquisition-related expenses (including, but not limited to, legal costs, system conversion costs, severance and retention payments, etc.). “Tangible” measures adjust common equity by subtracting goodwill, core deposit intangibles, and customer intangibles, net of accumulated amortization. Management believes presentations of these non-GAAP financial measures provide useful supplemental information that is essential to a proper understanding of the operating results of Business First’s core business. These non-GAAP disclosures are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures are provided at the end of the tables below.

Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this release may not be based on historical facts and are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements may be identified by their reference to a future period or periods or by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “may,” “might,” “will,” “would,” “could,” or “intend.” We caution you not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this news release, in that actual results could differ materially from those indicated in such forward-looking statements as a result of a variety of factors, including those factors specified in our Annual Report on Form 10-K and other public filings. We undertake no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that occur after the date of this news release.

Additional Information

For additional information about Business First, you may obtain Business First’s reports that are filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) free of charge by using the SEC’s EDGAR service on the SEC’s website at www.SEC.gov or by contacting the SEC for further information at 1-800-SEC-0330. Alternatively, these documents can be obtained free of charge from Business First by directing a request to: Business First Bancshares, Inc., 500 Laurel Street, Suite 101, Baton Rouge, Louisiana 70801, Attention: Corporate Secretary.

No Offer or Solicitation

This release does not constitute or form part of any offer to sell, or a solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities of Business First. There will be no sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Selected Financial Information  
(Unaudited)  
  Three Months Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022    
         
Balance Sheet Ratios        
         
Loans (HFI) to Deposits   95.12 %   94.79 %   95.56 %  
Shareholders' Equity to Assets Ratio   9.78 %   9.31 %   9.69 %  
         
Loans Receivable Held for Investment (HFI)        
         
Commercial (1) $ 1,358,838   $ 1,332,384   $ 1,153,873    
Real Estate:        
Commercial   2,217,928     2,128,855     2,020,406    
Construction   669,798     708,835     722,074    
Residential   682,394     686,921     656,378    
Total Real Estate   3,570,120     3,524,611     3,398,858    
Consumer and Other   63,827     63,278     53,445    
Total Loans (Held for Investment) $ 4,992,785   $ 4,920,273   $ 4,606,176    
         
Allowance for Loan Losses        
         
Balance, Beginning of Period $ 41,129   $ 42,013   $ 35,201    
Charge-offs – Quarterly   (1,039 )   (2,423 )   (387 )  
Recoveries – Quarterly   152     685     313    
Provision for Loan Losses – Quarterly   172     854     3,051    
Balance, End of Period $ 40,414   $ 41,129   $ 38,178    
         
Allowance for Loan Losses to Total Loans (HFI)   0.81 %   0.84 %   0.83 %  
Allowance for Credit Losses to Total Loans (HFI) (2)   0.88 %   0.90 %   0.84 %  
Net Charge-offs (Recoveries) to Average Quarterly Total Loans   0.02 %   0.04 %   0.00 %  
         
Remaining Loan Purchase Discount $ 12,286   $ 14,752   $ 27,000    
         
Nonperforming Assets        
         
Nonperforming Loans:        
Nonaccrual Loans (1) $ 16,943   $ 16,029   $ 11,054    
Loans Past Due 90 Days or More (1)   127     247     335    
Total Nonperforming Loans   17,070     16,276     11,389    
Other Nonperforming Assets:        
Other Real Estate Owned   1,685     1,558     1,372    
Other Nonperforming Assets   -     -     62    
Total Other Nonperforming Assets   1,685     1,558     1,434    
Total Nonperforming Assets $ 18,755   $ 17,834   $ 12,823    
         
Nonperforming Loans to Total Loans (HFI)   0.34 %   0.33 %   0.25 %  
Nonperforming Assets to Total Assets   0.28 %   0.27 %   0.21 %  
         
(1) Past due and nonaccrual loan amounts exclude acquired impaired loans, even if contractually past due or if the Company does not expect to receive payment in full, as the Company was currently accreting interest income over the expected life of the loans for the period ended December 31, 2023, in accordance with ASC 310-30.  
(2) Allowance for Credit Losses includes the Allowance for Loan Loss and Reserve for Unfunded Commitments.
         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Selected Financial Information  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022       2023     2022    
               
Per Share Data              
               
Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.58   $ 0.76   $ 0.68     $ 2.62   $ 2.34    
Diluted Earnings per Common Share   0.57     0.76     0.67       2.59     2.32    
Dividends per Common Share   0.14     0.12     0.12       0.50     0.48    
Book Value per Common Share   22.58     21.01     20.25       22.58     20.25    
               
               
Average Common Shares Outstanding   25,116,688     25,111,548     24,542,120       25,079,106     22,633,478    
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,333,913     25,288,660     24,757,143       25,296,200     22,817,493    
End of Period Common Shares Outstanding   25,351,809     25,344,168     25,110,313       25,351,209     25,110,313    
               
               
Annualized Performance Ratios              
               
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Assets (1)   0.88 %   1.17 %   1.12 %     1.04 %   0.97 %  
Return to Common Shareholders on Average Common Equity (1)   10.54 %   14.16 %   13.56 %     12.36 %   11.59 %  
Net Interest Margin (1)   3.50 %   3.61 %   4.06 %     3.62 %   3.92 %  
Net Interest Spread (1)   2.53 %   2.68 %   3.43 %     2.72 %   3.57 %  
Efficiency Ratio (2)   63.36 %   59.23 %   59.60 %     61.61 %   65.26 %  
               
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Assets $ 6,494,861   $ 6,474,935   $ 5,899,972     $ 6,341,880   $ 5,473,508    
Total Quarterly/Year-to-Date Average Common Equity   544,628     535,211     486,338       530,956     456,388    
               
Other Expenses              
               
Salaries and Employee Benefits $ 22,609   $ 22,487   $ 22,205     $ 90,611   $ 85,222    
Occupancy and Bank Premises   2,387     2,428     2,285       9,518     9,244    
Depreciation and Amortization   1,647     1,690     1,700       6,767     6,853    
Data Processing   2,490     2,024     2,201       9,034     8,358    
FDIC Assessment Fees   841     779     611       3,645     2,854    
Legal and Other Professional Fees   833     766     462       3,173     2,359    
Advertising and Promotions   1,052     1,202     1,571       4,628     3,949    
Utilities and Communications   700     758     759       2,899     3,193    
Ad Valorem Shares Tax   265     965     962       3,160     3,400    
Directors' Fees   262     278     270       1,079     972    
Other Real Estate Owned Expenses and Write-Downs   504     14     11       687     193    
Merger and Conversion-Related Expenses   63     2     138       236     4,808    
Other   6,061     5,214     5,171       21,265     18,004    
Total Other Expenses $ 39,714   $ 38,607   $ 38,346     $ 156,702   $ 149,409    
               
Other Income              
               
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts $ 2,470   $ 2,540   $ 2,265     $ 9,704   $ 8,272    
Loss on Sales of Securities   (2,503 )   -     (2 )     (2,565 )   (48 )  
Debit Card and ATM Fee Income   1,793     1,581     1,582       6,590     6,407    
Bank-Owned Life Insurance Income   572     604     526       2,247     1,931    
Gain on Sales of Loans   546     321     59       1,972     574    
Mortgage Origination Income   47     108     105       285     532    
Fees and Brokerage Commission   1,710     1,933     1,760       7,247     6,964    
Gain on Sales of Other Real Estate Owned   338     85     3       646     33    
Loss on Disposal of Other Assets   (1 )   (23 )   (1 )     (15 )   (717 )  
Gain on Sale of Branch   13     932     -       945     -    
Gain on Extinguishment of Debt   -     517     -       1,458     -    
Swap Fee Income   964     -     -       964     -    
Pass-Through Income (Loss) from Other Investments   (1,028 )   (11 )   608       1,946     1,347    
Other   1,492     1,296     1,373       5,218     4,015    
 Total Other Income $ 6,413   $ 9,883   $ 8,278     $ 36,642   $ 29,310    
               
               
(1) Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.  
(2) Noninterest expense (excluding provision for loan losses) divided by noninterest income plus net interest income less gain/loss on sales of securities.  
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Balance Sheets  
(Unaudited)  
         
  December 31, September 30, December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023     2022    
         
Assets        
         
Cash and Due From Banks $ 226,110   $ 191,461   $ 152,740    
Federal Funds Sold   151,134     196,616     15,606    
Securities Available for Sale, at Fair Values   879,571     849,704     890,751    
Mortgage Loans Held for Sale   835     652     304    
Loans and Lease Receivable   4,992,785     4,920,273     4,606,176    
Allowance for Loan Losses   (40,414 )   (41,129 )   (38,178 )  
Net Loans and Lease Receivable   4,952,371     4,879,144     4,567,998    
Premises and Equipment, Net   69,480     64,674     63,177    
Accrued Interest Receivable   29,916     28,060     25,666    
Other Equity Securities   33,942     32,591     37,467    
Other Real Estate Owned   1,685     1,558     1,372    
Cash Value of Life Insurance   96,478     95,906     91,958    
Deferred Taxes, Net   27,323     34,660     31,194    
Goodwill   88,391     88,391     88,543    
Core Deposit and Customer Intangibles   11,895     12,418     14,042    
Other Assets   15,419     12,946     9,642    
         
Total Assets $ 6,584,550   $ 6,488,781   $ 5,990,460    
         
         
Liabilities        
         
Deposits        
Noninterest-Bearing $ 1,299,090   $ 1,412,406   $ 1,549,381    
Interest-Bearing   3,949,700     3,778,317     3,270,964    
Total Deposits   5,248,790     5,190,723     4,820,345    
         
Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase   18,885     23,245     20,208    
Federal Funds Purchased   -     -     14,057    
Bank Term Funding Program   300,000     300,000     -    
Federal Home Loan Bank Borrowings   211,198     214,184     410,100    
Subordinated Debt   99,990     100,048     110,749    
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     5,000     5,000    
Accrued Interest Payable   14,841     11,188     2,092    
Other Liabilities   41,587     40,027     27,428    
         
Total Liabilities   5,940,291     5,884,415     5,409,979    
         
Shareholders' Equity        
         
Preferred Stock   71,930     71,930     71,930    
Common Stock   25,352     25,344     25,110    
Additional Paid-In Capital   397,447     396,121     393,690    
Retained Earnings   216,115     205,207     163,955    
Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss   (66,585 )   (94,236 )   (74,204 )  
         
Total Shareholders' Equity   644,259     604,366     580,481    
         
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,584,550   $ 6,488,781   $ 5,990,460    
         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Statements of Income  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands)   2023     2023   2022       2023     2022    
               
Interest Income:              
Interest and Fees on Loans $ 85,761   $ 84,575 $ 69,364     $ 323,327   $ 218,032    
Interest and Dividends on Securities   5,193     5,053   4,316       20,125     16,503    
Interest on Federal Funds Sold and Due From Banks   3,711     3,694   825       9,875     1,579    
Total Interest Income   94,665     93,322   74,505       353,327     236,114    
               
Interest Expense:              
Interest on Deposits   34,190     30,110   13,307       106,908     24,413    
Interest on Borrowings   6,715     7,918   5,138       31,290     12,124    
Total Interest Expense   40,905     38,028   18,445       138,198     36,537    
               
Net Interest Income   53,760     55,294   56,060       215,129     199,577    
               
Provision for Credit Losses   119     604   3,051       4,483     10,886    
               
Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses   53,641     54,690   53,009       210,646     188,691    
               
Other Income:              
Service Charges on Deposit Accounts   2,470     2,540   2,265       9,704     8,272    
Loss on Sales of Securities   (2,503 )   -   (2 )     (2,565 )   (48 )  
Gain on Sales of Loans   546     321   59       1,972     574    
Other Income   5,900     7,022   5,956       27,531     20,512    
Total Other Income   6,413     9,883   8,278       36,642     29,310    
               
Other Expenses:              
Salaries and Employee Benefits   22,609     22,487   22,205       90,611     85,222    
Occupancy and Equipment Expense   5,301     5,445   4,918       20,859     19,367    
Merger and Conversion-Related Expense   63     2   138       236     4,808    
Other Expenses   11,741     10,673   11,085       44,996     40,012    
Total Other Expenses   39,714     38,607   38,346       156,702     149,409    
               
Income Before Income Taxes   20,340     25,966   22,941       90,586     68,592    
               
Provision for Income Taxes   4,516     5,511   4,974       19,543     14,337    
               
Net Income   15,824     20,455   17,967       71,043     54,255    
               
Preferred Stock Dividends   1,350     1,351   1,350       5,401     1,350    
               
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 14,474   $ 19,104 $ 16,617     $ 65,642   $ 52,905    
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Net Interest Margin  
(Unaudited)  
                         
                         
  Three Months Ended  
  December 31, 2023   September 30, 2023   December 31, 2022  
  Average       Average       Average      
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate  
                         
Assets                        
                         
Interest-Earning Assets:                        
Total Loans $ 4,949,954   $ 85,761 6.87 %   $ 4,906,917   $ 84,575 6.84 %   $ 4,519,643   $ 69,364 6.09 %  
Securities   865,372     5,193 2.38 %     885,792     5,053 2.26 %     901,236     4,316 1.90 %  
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   271,004     3,711 5.43 %     278,420     3,694 5.26 %     62,013     825 5.28 %  
Total Interest-Earning Assets   6,086,330     94,665 6.17 %     6,071,129     93,322 6.10 %     5,482,892     74,505 5.39 %  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (40,996 )         (42,120 )         (35,951 )      
Noninterest-Earning Assets   449,527           445,926           453,031        
Total Assets $ 6,494,861   $ 94,665     $ 6,474,935   $ 93,322     $ 5,899,972   $ 74,505    
                         
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                        
                         
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,816,474   $ 34,190 3.55 %   $ 3,703,682   $ 30,110 3.23 %   $ 3,157,513   $ 13,307 1.67 %  
Subordinated Debt   100,009     1,320 5.24 %     100,400     1,363 5.39 %     110,800     1,363 4.88 %  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     113 8.97 %     5,000     111 8.81 %     5,000     85 6.74 %  
Bank Term Funding Program   300,000     3,202 4.23 %     300,000     3,422 4.53 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   213,280     1,947 3.62 %     284,930     2,875 4.00 %     436,233     3,555 3.23 %  
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   -     - 0.00 %     -     - 0.00 %     1,667     30 7.14 %  
Other Borrowings   20,772     133 2.54 %     23,542     147 2.48 %     25,815     105 1.61 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   4,455,535     40,905 3.64 %     4,417,554     38,028 3.42 %     3,737,028     18,445 1.96 %  
                         
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                        
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits $ 1,368,452         $ 1,399,293         $ 1,567,507        
Other Liabilities   54,316           50,947           37,138        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,422,768           1,450,240           1,604,645        
Shareholders' Equity:                        
    Common Shareholders' Equity   544,628           535,211           486,338        
    Preferred Equity   71,930           71,930           71,961        
Total Shareholders' Equity   616,558           607,141           558,299        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,494,861         $ 6,474,935         $ 5,899,972        
                         
Net Interest Spread     2.53 %       2.68 %       3.43 %  
Net Interest Income   $ 53,760       $ 55,294       $ 56,060    
Net Interest Margin     3.50 %       3.61 %       4.06 %  
                         
Overall Cost of Funds     2.79 %       2.59 %       1.38 %  
                         
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.      
                         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Consolidated Net Interest Margin  
(Unaudited)  
                 
                 
  Year Ended  
  December 31, 2023   December 31, 2022  
  Average       Average      
  Outstanding Interest Earned / Average   Outstanding Interest Earned / Average  
(Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate   Balance Interest Paid Yield / Rate  
                 
Assets                
                 
Interest-Earning Assets:                
Total Loans $ 4,859,637   $ 323,327 6.65 %   $ 4,020,436   $ 218,032 5.42 %  
Securities   898,771     20,125 2.24 %     956,232     16,503 1.73 %  
Interest-Bearing Deposit in Other Banks   180,997     9,875 5.46 %     115,016     1,579 1.37 %  
Total Interest-Earning Assets   5,939,405     353,327 5.95 %     5,091,684     236,114 4.64 %  
Allowance for Loan Losses   (41,665 )         (32,093 )      
Noninterest-Earning Assets   444,140           413,917        
Total Assets $ 6,341,880   $ 353,327     $ 5,473,508   $ 236,114    
                 
                 
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity                
                 
Interest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Interest-Bearing Deposits $ 3,566,216   $ 106,908 3.00 %   $ 3,007,882   $ 24,413 0.81 %  
Subordinated Debt   105,369     5,323 5.05 %     106,054     5,108 4.82 %  
Subordinated Debt - Trust Preferred Securities   5,000     430 8.60 %     5,000     247 4.94 %  
Bank Term Funding Program   253,706     11,313 4.46 %     -     - 0.00 %  
Advances from Federal Home Loan Bank (FHLB)   329,726     13,702 4.16 %     271,025     6,479 2.39 %  
First National Bankers Bank Line of Credit   -     - 0.00 %     2,500     121 4.84 %  
Other Borrowings   21,825     522 2.39 %     23,197     169 0.73 %  
Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities   4,281,842     138,198 3.23 %     3,415,658     36,537 1.07 %  
                 
Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities:                
Noninterest-Bearing Deposits   1,412,979           1,539,938        
Other Liabilities   44,173           37,533        
Total Noninterest-Bearing Liabilities   1,457,152           1,577,471        
Shareholders' Equity:                
    Common Shareholders' Equity   530,956           456,388        
    Preferred Equity   71,930           23,991        
Total Shareholders' Equity   602,886           480,379        
Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 6,341,880         $ 5,473,508        
                 
Net Interest Spread     2.72 %       3.57 %  
Net Interest Income   $ 215,129       $ 199,577    
Net Interest Margin     3.62 %       3.92 %  
                 
Overall Cost of Funds     2.43 %       0.74 %  
                 
NOTE: Average outstanding balances are determined utilizing monthly averages and average yield/rate is calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.
                 



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
               
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended  
  December 31, September 30, December 31, December 31, December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022       2023     2022    
               
Interest Income:              
Interest income $ 94,665   $ 93,322   $ 74,505     $ 353,327   $ 236,114    
Core interest income   94,665     93,322     74,505       353,327     236,114    
Interest Expense:              
Interest expense   40,905     38,028     18,445       138,198     36,537    
Core interest expense   40,905     38,028     18,445       138,198     36,537    
Provision for Credit Losses:(b)              
Provision for credit losses   119     604     3,051       4,483     10,886    
Core provision expense   119     604     3,051       4,483     10,886    
Other Income:              
Other income   6,413     9,883     8,278       36,642     29,310    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717    
Losses on sale of securities   2,503     -     2       2,565     48    
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     -     (422 )     -     (687 )  
Gain on sale of branch   (13 )   (932 )   -       (945 )   -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     (517 )   -       (1,458 )   -    
Core other income   8,903     8,434     7,858       36,804     29,388    
Other Expense:              
Other expense   39,714     38,607     38,346       156,702     149,409    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   (63 )   (2 )   (138 )     (236 )   (5,178 )  
Write-down on former bank premises   (432 )         (432 )    
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     -       -     (501 )  
Core other expense   39,219     38,605     38,208       156,034     143,730    
Pre-Tax Income:(a)              
Pre-tax income   20,340     25,966     22,941       90,586     68,592    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717    
Losses on sale of securities   2,503     -     2       2,565     48    
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     -     (422 )     -     (687 )  
Gain on sale of branch   (13 )   (932 )   -       (945 )   -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     (517 )   -       (1,458 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   63     2     138       236     5,178    
Write-down on former bank premises   432           432      
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     -       -     501    
Core pre-tax income   23,325     24,519     22,659       91,416     74,349    
Provision for Income Taxes:(1)              
Provision for income taxes   4,516     5,511     4,974       19,543     14,337    
Tax on losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     151    
Tax on losses on sale of securities   529     -     -       542     10    
Tax on insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     -     (89 )     -     (144 )  
Tax on gain on sale of branch   (3 )   (197 )   -       (200 )   -    
Tax on gain on extinguishment of debt   -     (109 )   -       (308 )   -    
Tax on acquisition-related expenses (2)   1     -     29       21     942    
Tax on write-down on former bank premises   91           91      
Tax on occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     -       -     106    
Core provision for income taxes   5,134     5,205     4,914       19,689     15,402    
Preferred Dividends:              
Preferred dividends   1,350     1,351     1,350       5,401     1,350    
Core preferred dividends   1,350     1,351     1,350       5,401     1,350    
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:              
Net income available to common shareholders   14,474     19,104     16,617       65,642     52,905    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       -     566    
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   1,974     -     2       2,023     38    
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   -     -     (333 )     -     (543 )  
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   (10 )   (735 )   -       (745 )   -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   -     (408 )   -       (1,150 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   62     2     109       215     4,236    
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax   341           341      
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     -       -     395    
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 16,841   $ 17,963   $ 16,395     $ 66,326   $ 57,597    
               
Pre-tax, pre-provision earnings available to common shareholders (a+b) $ 20,459   $ 26,570   $ 25,992     $ 95,069   $ 79,478    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717    
Loss on sale of securities   2,503     -     2       2,565     48    
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     -     (422 )     -     (687 )  
Gain on sale of branch   (13 )   (932 )   -       (945 )   -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     (517 )   -       (1,458 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   63     2     138       236     5,178    
Write-down on former premises   432           432      
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     -       -     501    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision earnings $ 23,444   $ 25,123   $ 25,710     $ 95,899   $ 85,235    
               
Average Diluted Common Shares Outstanding   25,333,913     25,288,660     24,757,143       25,296,200     22,817,493    
               
Diluted Earnings Per Common Share:              
Diluted earnings per common share $ 0.57   $ 0.76   $ 0.67     $ 2.59   $ 2.32    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       -     0.02    
Loss on sale of securities, net of tax   0.08     -     -       0.08     -    
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   -     -     (0.01 )     -     (0.02 )  
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   (0.00 )   (0.03 )   -       (0.03 )   -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   -     (0.02 )   -       (0.04 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2), net of tax   0.00     -     -       0.01     0.18    
Write-down on former premises, net of tax   0.01           0.01      
Occupancy and bank premises -storm repair, net of tax   -     -     -       -     0.02    
Core diluted earnings per common share $ 0.66   $ 0.71   $ 0.66     $ 2.62   $ 2.52    
               
Pre-tax, pre-provision profit diluted earnings per common share $ 0.81   $ 1.05   $ 1.05     $ 3.76   $ 3.48    
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     0.03    
Loss on sale of securities   0.10     -     -       0.10     -    
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     -     (0.02 )     -     (0.03 )  
Gain on sale of branch   (0.00 )   (0.04 )   -       (0.04 )   -    
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     (0.02 )   -       (0.06 )   -    
Acquisition-related expenses (2)   0.00     -     0.01       0.01     0.23    
Write-down on former premises   0.02           0.02      
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     -       -     0.03    
Core pre-tax, pre-provision diluted earnings per common share $ 0.93   $ 0.99   $ 1.04     $ 3.79   $ 3.74    
               
(1) Tax rates, exclusive of certain nondeductible merger-related expenses and goodwill, utilized were 21.129% for 2023 and 2022. These rates approximated the marginal tax rates.  
(2) Includes merger and conversion-related expenses and salary and employee benefits.       
               



Business First Bancshares, Inc.  
Non-GAAP Measures  
(Unaudited)  
         
         
  December 31, September 30, December 31,  
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022    
         
Total Shareholders' (Common) Equity:        
Total shareholders' equity $ 644,259   $ 604,366   $ 580,481    
Preferred stock   (71,930 )   (71,930 )   (71,930 )  
Total common shareholders' equity   572,329     532,436     508,551    
Goodwill   (88,391 )   (88,391 )   (88,543 )  
Core deposit and customer intangible   (11,895 )   (12,418 )   (14,042 )  
Total tangible common equity $ 472,043   $ 431,627   $ 405,966    
         
         
Total Assets:        
Total assets $ 6,584,550   $ 6,488,781   $ 5,990,460    
Goodwill   (88,391 )   (88,391 )   (88,543 )  
Core deposit and customer intangible   (11,895 )   (12,418 )   (14,042 )  
Total tangible assets $ 6,484,264   $ 6,387,972   $ 5,887,875    
         
Common shares outstanding   25,351,809     25,344,168     25,110,313    
         
Book value per common share $ 22.58   $ 21.01   $ 20.25    
Tangible book value per common share $ 18.62   $ 17.03   $ 16.17    
Common equity to total assets   8.69 %   8.21 %   8.49 %  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets   7.28 %   6.76 %   6.89 %  
         



Business First Bancshares, Inc.
Non-GAAP Measures
(Unaudited)
             
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  December 31, September 30, December 31,   December 31, December 31,
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)   2023     2023     2022       2023     2022  
             
             
Total Quarterly Average Assets $ 6,494,861   $ 6,474,935   $ 5,899,972     $ 6,341,880   $ 5,473,508  
Total Quarterly Average Common Equity $ 544,628   $ 535,211   $ 486,338     $ 530,956   $ 456,388  
             
Net Income Available to Common Shareholders:            
Net income available to common shareholders $ 14,474   $ 19,104   $ 16,617     $ 65,642   $ 52,905  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment, net of tax   -     -     -       -     566  
Losses on sale of securities, net of tax   1,974     -     2       2,023     38  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures, net of tax   -     -     (333 )     -     (543 )
Gain on sale of branch, net of tax   (10 )   (735 )   -       (745 )   -  
Gain on extinguishment of debt, net of tax   -     (408 )   -       (1,150 )   -  
Acquisition-related expenses, net of tax   62     2     109       215     4,236  
Write-down on former bank premises, net of tax   341     -     -       341     -  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair, net of tax   -     -     -       -     395  
Core net income available to common shareholders $ 16,841   $ 17,963   $ 16,395     $ 66,326   $ 57,597  
             
Return to common shareholders on average assets (annualized) (2)   0.88 %   1.17 %   1.12 %     1.04 %   0.97 %
Core return on average assets (annualized) (2)   1.03 %   1.10 %   1.10 %     1.05 %   1.05 %
Return to common shareholders on average common equity (annualized) (2)   10.54 %   14.16 %   13.56 %     12.36 %   11.59 %
Core return on average common equity (annualized) (2)   12.27 %   13.32 %   13.37 %     12.49 %   12.62 %
             
Interest Income:            
Interest income $ 94,665   $ 93,322   $ 74,505     $ 353,327   $ 236,114  
Core interest income   94,665     93,322     74,505       353,327     236,114  
Interest Expense:            
Interest expense   40,905     38,028     18,445       138,198     36,537  
Core interest expense   40,905     38,028     18,445       138,198     36,537  
Other Income:            
Other income   6,413     9,883     8,278       36,642     29,310  
Losses on former bank premises and equipment   -     -     -       -     717  
Loss on sale of securities   2,503     -     2       2,565     48  
Insurance reimbursement of storm expenditures   -     -     (422 )     -     (687 )
Gain on sale of branch   (13 )   (932 )   -       (945 )   -  
Gain on extinguishment of debt   -     (517 )   -       (1,458 )   -  
Core other income   8,903     8,434     7,858       36,804     29,388  
Other Expense:            
Other expense   39,714     38,607     38,346       156,702     149,409  
Acquisition-related expenses   (63 )   (2 )   (138 )     (236 )   (5,178 )
Write-down on former bank premises   (432 )   -     -       (432 )   -  
Occupancy and bank premises - storm repair   -     -     -       -     (501 )
Core other expense $ 39,219   $ 38,605   $ 38,208     $ 156,034   $ 143,730  
             
Efficiency Ratio:            
Other expense (a) $ 39,714   $ 38,607   $ 38,346     $ 156,702   $ 149,409  
Core other expense (c) $ 39,219   $ 38,605   $ 38,208     $ 156,034   $ 143,730  
Net interest and other income (1) (b) $ 62,676   $ 65,177   $ 64,340     $ 254,336   $ 228,935  
Core net interest and other income (1) (d) $ 62,663   $ 63,728   $ 63,918     $ 251,933   $ 228,965  
Efficiency ratio (a/b)   63.36 %   59.23 %   59.60 %     61.61 %   65.26 %
Core efficiency ratio (c/d)   62.59 %   60.58 %   59.78 %     61.93 %   62.77 %
             
Total Average Interest-Earnings Assets $ 6,086,330   $ 6,071,129   $ 5,482,892     $ 5,939,405   $ 5,091,684  
             
Net Interest Income:            
Net interest income $ 53,760   $ 55,294   $ 56,060     $ 215,129   $ 199,577  
Loan discount accretion   (1,921 )   (2,419 )   (4,212 )     (9,311 )   (9,432 )
Net interest income excluding loan discount accretion $ 51,839   $ 52,875   $ 51,848     $ 205,818   $ 190,145  
             
Net interest margin (2)   3.50 %   3.61 %   4.06 %     3.62 %   3.92 %
Net interest margin excluding loan discount accretion (2)   3.38 %   3.46 %   3.75 %     3.47 %   3.73 %
Net interest spread (2)   2.53 %   2.68 %   3.43 %     2.72 %   3.57 %
Net interest spread excluding loan discount accretion (2)   2.40 %   2.53 %   3.13 %     2.56 %   3.38 %
             
(1) Excludes gains/losses on sales of securities.            
(2) Calculated utilizing an Actual/365 day count convention.            
             

 




 


