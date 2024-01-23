Verizon recognized with Corporate Award of Excellence by Irving, Texas Mayor Rick Stopfer

IRVING, Texas, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Irving, Texas Mayor Rick Stopfer announced Verizon as the recipient of the Mayor’s Corporate Award of Excellence at the 2024 State of the City hosted by the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce. The Mayor’s Corporate Award of Excellence recognizes a company, organization or individual that exemplifies excellence in the work it does, the services it offers, the contributions it makes to the community and the commitment it provides to the city and its residents.



"Verizon exemplifies the spirit of collaboration and corporate responsibility, values that we hold in high regard in Irving," said Mayor Rick Stopfer. "Verizon has long been a valued member of Irving's business community, contributing economically and philanthropically to the city. Their commitment to excellence, innovation and community engagement makes them a model winner of the 2024 Mayor's Award."



“Verizon is honored to be recognized with Mayor Stopfer’s Corporate Award of Excellence,” said Verizon Market President Michelle R. Miller. “Irving has been our regional home for many years and we are proud of our long history with the city. It's where our employees work, play and serve the community and it is still a place where we see opportunity ahead of us.”



For more than 30 years, Verizon has had a corporate campus in Irving. Known as Hidden Ridge, the campus serves as a worksite for thousands of employees in varying functions including consumer, business and network. Hidden Ridge is one of seven engagement hubs for the company. The goal of these hubs is to create cultural centers where employees can come together, work together and connect with each other. The hub locations represent key business and talent markets for the company.



“Verizon is a well-deserved recipient of the Mayor’s Corporate Award of Excellence,” said Beth A. Bowman, President and CEO of the Greater Irving-Las Colinas Chamber of Commerce and Irving Economic Development Partnership. “The team at Verizon have been valuable partners to the Chamber and Irving Economic Development Partnership, as we strive to take care of our member-investors and attract businesses to expand or relocate home to Irving-Las Colinas. Verizon has also been a great community partner and we thank them for their investment in Irving-Las Colinas.”



Since 2017, Verizon has played an integral role in supporting education in Irving. Through Verizon Innovative Learning, over 24,000 students have been reached across 13 schools within the Irving Independent School District, equipping them with free technology, internet access and innovative STEM learning. 100% of eligible middle and high schools are part of the program. The district was also awarded nine Verizon Innovative Learning Labs, providing students and teachers access to emerging technologies such as augmented and virtual reality, 3D printing, and artificial intelligence. The multi-year initiative brings a project-based curriculum to help solve real-world problems in a custom-designed, experiential learning lab.



Verizon’s holistic investment in the greater Irving-Las Colinas community – and across the nation – ladder back to Citizen Verizon, the company’s responsible business plan for economic, environmental and social advancement. Verizon is moving the world forward through action by expanding digital access and resources, protecting the climate, and ensuring people have the skills needed for jobs of the future.



Additional local investments made by Verizon include recent major upgrades to the network serving customers in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. These upgrades are part of a multi-year redesign of its network architecture to stay ahead of exponential data usage increases, upgrade the technology in the network, and pave the way for personalized customer experiences. Network upgrades to DFW include deploying new cell sites to extend coverage and capacity in local communities and 5G C-Band bandwidth upgrades, which has resulted in increased speeds across the DFW Metroplex.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) was formed on June 30, 2000 and is one of the world’s leading providers of technology and communications services. Headquartered in New York City and with a presence around the world, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. The company offers data, video and voice services and solutions on its award-winning networks and platforms, delivering on customers’ demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity, security and control.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Media contact:

Jeannine Brew Braggs

jeannine.brew@verizon.com

214-662-4430