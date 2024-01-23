Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice Shares 2023 Year-End Report

The N.C. Task Force for Racial Equity in Criminal Justice last week released its 2023 Year-End Report that summarizes the work of the task force. The report also addresses the progress that has been made since Governor Roy Cooper extended its mandate at the end of 2022 through Executive Order 273, as well as challenges faced since issuing the original 125 recommendations in December 2020.

Per the governor’s mandate, TREC’s focus has been on local law enforcement practices and accountability, violence prevention, judicial system policies and the collection, analysis and display of criminal justice system data. Information in the report released last Thursday includes statewide updates, TREC committee updates, updates from the advisory groups and the work ahead. The report concludes with a status chart of each of the 2020 TREC recommendations.

“We want to highlight the incredible commitment, perseverance, wisdom and effectiveness of our task force committee chairs and the task force members who have given so generously of their time to continue this work,” said TREC co-chairs Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe Jr. and Senior Associate Justice Anita Earls in a letter to Cooper. “You have assembled a truly remarkable group of diverse stakeholders who have been willing to listen to each other, ask hard questions, search for consensus and continue moving forward even when obstacles have arisen.”

Not only does the report call out findings from its 27 members, but also establishes goals and resolutions that the task force will work towards throughout the calendar year.

Accomplishments listed in the report include:

Establishment of the Office of Violence Prevention.

Thoughtful bi-partisan dialogue on racial equity issues in the criminal justice system.

Successful deployment of reentry simulations that allow participants to experience the challenges faced by individuals returning home from incarceration.

Read the full 2023 TREC Year-End Report.

TREC’s first planning meeting of 2024 will take place at the N.C. State Bar at 217 East Edenton St. in Raleigh on Wednesday, January 24, at 10 a.m. The planning meeting is in person only.

