Vanguard MENA Unveils Career Development Initiative: Attracting Global Talent to Live & Work in the UAE and Saudi Arabia
Gulf Career Program, targets participants globally in 68 countries for international career development, aligning with UAE and Saudi Arabia visions.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In the aftermath of the Global Labor Market Conference 2023 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, Vanguard MENA, a prominent private equity firm in the Middle East, has launched the Gulf Career Program. This initiative is strategically designed to align with the career development goals exposed during the conference by Saudi Minister of Tourism Ahmed Al Khateeb. The Kingdom's commitment to generating 250,000 employment opportunities for Expo 2030 and an additional one million jobs by that year sets the stage for an ambitious endeavor.
Championed by Jassim Al-Thani, Managing Partner of Vanguard MENA, the Gulf Career Program takes center stage as a pivotal force for regional growth. Concentrating on the dynamic economies of the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the program operates globally, targeting 100,000 participants across 68 countries. Its primary objective is to provide a platform for international career development, exposing participants to job opportunities beyond borders and attracting talent to the thriving Gulf region. Al-Thani emphasizes that the program aligns seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and the UAE Economic Vision 2030, reflecting Vanguard MENA's commitment to driving innovation and progress in the region.
Endowed with a substantial $10 million USD fund earmarked for its development, the Gulf Career Program goes beyond the conventional by supporting localized training initiatives, offering financial aid to specific regions, and reinforcing its commitment to empower the entire region. Participants enrolled in the program not only gain access to promising employment opportunities but also benefit from e-training platforms, global career seminars, and invaluable career mentorship.
As enrollment opens with limited slots, the program will gradually unfold region by region on gulfcareerprogram.com.
Covering North and South America, The Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Asia, and more, the initiative serves as a conduit connecting global talent with career opportunities in the GCC region. Leveraging the unique strengths of Saudi Arabia and the UAE, the Gulf Career Program aspires to create a vibrant ecosystem where professionals from around the world can contribute to and thrive within the growing economies of the Gulf.
Mohamed Zaid
Vanguard MENA
mohza@vanguardmena.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram