Award-Winning Canadian Songwriter Rik Leaf Launches 'Songs For Schools'—Inspiring Students Nationwide
Multicultural Masterpiece features 10 Anthems, 40 Videos, and Educational Resources for Every Classroom
I can honestly say Rik Leaf is one of the best I have ever worked with in the school setting. His unique strength to draw out the introvert and get them to create masterpieces is amazing.”VICTORIA, B.C., CANADA, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
— Sheldon Steele, Principal, Dr Kearney Middle School
Victoria, BC – January 24, 2024 – Canadian classrooms are erupting in singalongs and joy with "Songs For Schools," a vibrant music resource featuring 10 inspirational anthems about kindness, inclusion, respect and school spirit.
Written by acclaimed songwriter Rik Leaf in collaboration with over 60,000 students across Canada, the program comes with engaging videos, ukulele tutorials, and copyright-free licenses, empowering teachers to transform lessons and spark creativity in every student.
High-Quality Resources for Every Classroom:
Each of the 10 professionally recorded songs, produced in both Victoria, B.C. and Winnipeg, MB, come with a stunning array of high-resolution 4K video resources:
10 Story Behind the Song videos: Provide deeper meaning and context of each song.
10 Lyric videos: Make singalongs a breeze for teachers and students.
10 Tutorial videos: Teaching students how to play the songs on ukulele.
10 LIVE Performance videos: Capturing the energy of the songs being performed in schools across the country
10 Lyric & Chord Charts: Boosting the school's music program
Copyright license included: Allowing schools to freely use the songs in other projects
Easy-to-Use Tools Ideal For Transforming Classroom Culture
Some teachers play a video each morning to set the tone for the day and focus attention on themes like kindness and respect. Others use upbeat videos to transition between lessons when students need to get the wiggles out. Some classes use these songs to encourage mindfulness, and the tutorial videos are a tremendous resource for teaching students how to play the songs on ukulele (especially for teachers who aren’t musical themselves)
Educators Praise the Positive Impact:
“As a Principal and educator for 32 years, I can honestly say Rik Leaf is one of the best I have ever worked with in the school setting," affirms Sheldon Steele, Principal at Dr Kearney Middle School. "His unique strength to draw out the introvert and get them to create masterpieces is amazing.”
Deborah Reid, Principal at Chief Sunrise Education Centre, echoes this sentiment: "Rik's ability to engage our students is unmatched. He inspires them to express themselves creatively and embrace positive risk-taking."
Rik's Unique Expertise Blends Music and Education:
More than just a songwriter, Rik is a seasoned arts-in-education specialist. As a member of Tribe of One, a collective of Indigenous and settler artists, he's collaborated with the Foreign Affairs Department of Canada and the United Nations, empowering youth in war-torn countries.
“Teachers often struggle to find engaging resources that resonate with students," shares Leaf. "These songs were written with English, French Immersion and Indigenous students from across the country, creating a unique multicultural tapestry."
Access "Songs For Schools" and Spark Musical Joy:
Songs For Schools is more than a product; it’s a movement. Visit Rik's website and learn to sing ‘Setse Gohndeh’ (Talk to Me) in Dene Yatié. Or belt out Captain Fluffy Beard the Disrespectful Pirate like a sailor. Or go, 'en francais' and learn to sing, Tu n’es pas Seul (You’re Not Alone) Educators can download and try a sample for FREE and enjoy a 50% discount during the launch!
Meet Rik Leaf:
An award-winning songwriter and music producer, Rik's songs have been featured on numerous international releases, TV shows and documentaries. Videos from his school projects are available on his YouTube Channel and Tribe of One's Facebook page. Rik is a slam poet, host of Being Creative Podcast, author of Four Homeless Millionaires: How One Family Found Riches By Leaving Everything Behind and proud puggle owner.
For more information visit RikLeaf.com
