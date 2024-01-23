2021-22 Civil Rights Data Collection reports in ADVISER Validation – districts must submit by 2/26/2024

The CRDC reports have been updated in ADVISER Validation with changes for the 2021-2022 CRDC collection. Also, new “Submission File Download” reports are now available in ADVISER Validation which can generate flat files that can be uploaded to CRDC. Please note – NDE’s reports do not cover all CRDC tables, so please also check if your Student Information System vendor offers a method for creating CRDC flat files.

REMINDER: Districts are responsible for the CRDC submissions due 2/26/2024 on the CRDC submission website. NDE will not submit any data on your behalf.