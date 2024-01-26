New Orleans Zazz Fest 2024: Music Lover's Utopia

Great Music Multiple stages with multiple performers in one place

Jazz Fest 2024 Schedule of Performers Available Now

Jazz does not belong to one race or culture. It's a gift that America gave the world.” — -Ahmad Alaadeen

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Karen Brem, Marketing Director of the Historic Mardi Gras Inn, is thrilled to announce the release of the much-anticipated schedule for the New Orleans Annual Jazz Fest, slated for April 25 through May 5, 2024. This year's lineup promises an exhilarating blend of legendary jazz musicians and contemporary artists, set to perform in the heart of the city's vibrant French Quarter.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn, located conveniently within walking distance of all Jazz Fest events, extends a warm invitation to music enthusiasts and cultural explorers. The hotel, known for its clean, affordable accommodations and hospitable staff, offers the perfect retreat for those seeking to immerse themselves in the rich tapestry of New Orleans' music scene. Guests will enjoy the convenience of easy access to all Jazz Fest events, allowing more time to experience the music, food, and unique atmosphere that only New Orleans can offer.

This year's Jazz Fest is expected to surpass previous years in both scope and talent. The official schedule, now available, showcases a diverse array of performances, ensuring attendees experience the full spectrum of jazz and its related genres. From soulful blues to energetic big bands, the lineup reflects the depth and diversity of a music genre that has shaped the cultural identity of New Orleans.

For more information on the New Orleans Annual Jazz Fest and to view the official schedule of performers, please visit www.nojazzfest.com.

The Historic Mardi Gras Inn is excited to be a part of this year's Jazz Fest and looks forward to welcoming guests from around the world. For inquiries and reservations, please contact the hotel directly.