Autism Behavior Services, Inc. Gives Back to the Community by Providing Gifts to a Local Shelter for Battered Women
Autism Behavior Services, Inc., is proud to announce its latest community initiative aimed at supporting and giving back to the local community.
CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI), a leading provider of treatment of autism services, is proud to announce its latest community initiative aimed at supporting and giving back to the local community. In an effort to extend compassion and aid to those in need, ABSI has partnered with a local shelter for battered women to provide heartfelt gift baskets filled with essential items and tokens of care to the women, children, and staff during this holiday season.
— ABSI President, Andrew Patterson
Recognizing the significance of community support and solidarity, ABSI remains committed not only to providing exceptional behavior therapy services but also to extending their impact beyond clinical settings. The partnership with this local shelter is a testament to ABSI’s dedication to fostering a culture of empathy and support for those facing challenging circumstances.
“The children at the shelter are placed in circumstances that are often out of their control,” stated ABSI President, Andrew Patterson. “We hope that these gift baskets provide some measure of comfort to the women, children, and staff of this incredibly important shelter. All of these people need to know that they are supported by the community they live in.”
The gift baskets, carefully curated by the team at ABSI, contain toys for all the children, comfort goods, and tokens of encouragement to offer solace and support to the resilient individuals seeking refuge at the shelter. The goal is that these gifts will let them know that they are cared for and thought about not just around the holidays but all year long. ABSI believes in the power of collective goodwill and hopes that these contributions will make everybody’s life a little brighter at the shelter.
"Autism Behavior Services, Inc. is honored to have the opportunity to support the admirable work of the shelter. We understand the importance of community support and are committed to contributing positively to the lives of those in need whether it’s the people at the shelter seeking services, the little children, or the shelter staff." Stated Cindy Varty, Charity Coordinator at ABSI.
ABSI remains dedicated to its mission of not only providing top-tier services to individuals who are neurodiverse and their families, but also being an active participant in building a stronger, more supportive community for everyone.
About Autism Behavior Services, Inc.: Autism Behavior Services, Inc. (ABSI) is a leading provider of behavior therapy for individuals who are neurodiversity. Founded by Dr. Rosa Patterson in 2010, ABSI has a commitment to delivering personalized, evidence-based treatment plans, and focuses on empowering individuals and families to reach their full potential and lead fulfilling lives.
