DCR News Release – Missing Laumaka Work Furlough Inmate Arrested

 

DEPARTMENT OF CORRECTIONS AND REHABILITATION

KA ‘OIHANA HOʻOMALU KALAIMA A HOʻOPONOPONO OLA

  

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

  

TOMMY JOHNSON

DIRECTOR

KA LUNA HO‘OKELE

 

 

 

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 22, 2024

 

Missing Laumaka Work Furlough Inmate Arrested

 

HONOLULU —State Sheriff’s deputies arrested work furlough inmate Joshua D.K. Licke at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday, January 22, 2024, at Ala Wai Park after he failed to report back to the Laumaka Work Furlough Center Friday, January 19, 2024.

Licke, 32, left Laumaka at approximately 5 a.m. Friday on a work furlough pass and was supposed to return at 6 p.m. that day.

The Sheriff Division Special Operations Section – Fugitive Unit, apprehended Licke at the park at approximately 10:50 a.m. Monday, January 22, 2024.

Licke was booked for escape and returned to the O‘ahu Community Correctional Center (OCCC).

He is serving time for felony criminal property damage.

Licke is community custody inmate in the work furlough program with pass privileges. Community custody is the lowest classification status. Laumaka is a minimum-security work furlough center for community custody inmates.

Media Contact:

Rosemarie Bernardo

Public Information Officer

Hawai‘i Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation

Office: 808-587-1358

Cell: 808-683-5507

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://dcr.hawaii.gov

