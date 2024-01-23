2024-04 JURY FINDS JUSTIN JOSHUA SERRANO EUGENIO GUILTY OF COMMERCIAL SEXUAL EXPLOTATION OF A MINOR

DEPARTMENT OF THE ATTORNEY GENERAL

KA ʻOIHANA O KA LOIO KUHINA

JOSH GREEN, M.D.

GOVERNOR

KE KIAʻĀINA

ANNE LOPEZ

ATTORNEY GENERAL

LOIO KUHINA

News Release 2024-04

JURY FINDS JUSTIN JOSHUA SERRANO EUGENIO GUILTY OF COMMERCIAL SEXUAL EXPLOITATION OF A MINOR

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

January 22, 2024

HONOLULU – Today, a First Circuit Court jury found Justin Joshua Serrano Eugenio, 25, guilty of Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor.

This conviction arises from Operation Keiki Shield, which is spearheaded by the Hawaiʻi Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force. Eugenio was arrested as part of a January 22, 2023 operation for soliciting sex from an undercover law enforcement officer posing online as a 16-year-old female.

Commercial Sexual Exploitation of a Minor is a class B felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison. Eugenio must also register as a sex offender.

“Eugenio knowingly attempted to engage in sexual acts with a minor in exchange for money,” said Attorney General Anne Lopez. “This makes him a danger to the community. The Department of the Attorney General vigorously prosecutes sexual predators who choose to prey upon our children.”

First Circuit Court Judge Catherine Remigio scheduled Eugenio’s sentencing for May 7, 2024.

The case is State v. Eugenio, 1CPC-23-0000095. Deputy Attorney General Leigh Okimoto of the Special Investigation and Prosecution Division was the lead prosecutor on the case. In today’s proceedings, the jury deliberated for approximately two-and-a-half hours before returning a guilty verdict at approximately 3:00 p.m. today.

