Hub Motor Market Acceleration: Projected to Attain $17.45 Billion by 2026 Unveiling Industry Dynamics and Growth Drivers

OREGAON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES , January 24, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research published a report, titled, "Hub Motor Market by Product (Pedelecs, Throttle on Demand, and Scooter or Motorcycle), Sales Channel (OEM and Aftermarket), and Position (Front Hub Motor and Rear Hub Motor): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." According to the report, the global hub motor market generated $12.25 billion in 2018, and is expected to reach $17.45 billion by 2026, witnessing a CAGR of 4.4% from 2019 to 2026.

The hub motors or in-wheel motors that are installed on the front wheel of the bikes are considered under the front hub motor segment. In addition, the front hub motor segment is anticipated to exhibit lucrative growth during the forecast period. Installation of hub motor on the front wheel offers advantages such as easy installation & less maintenance, cheaper price, and can be fitted on normal bike frame, which in turn is anticipated to boost the growth of the hub motor market for front wheel position. Whereas, the bikes in which the hub motor is installed on the rear wheel are considered under the rear hub motor segment. In addition, rear hub motors are better on dirt roads as compared to front hub motors. They undergo less wear as it is protected by a covering, which in turn is anticipated to propel the growth of the market for rear hub motor segment.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐩𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

QS Motor

Elaphe Propulsion Technologies Ltd.

NTN Corporation

TDCM

MAC Shanghai Electric Motor Company Ltd.

Accell Group

Schaeffler Technologies AG & CO. KG

Robert Bosch GmbH

Hyundai Mobis

Siemens AG

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐩𝐞𝐝𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐜𝐬 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐦𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐥𝐞𝐚𝐝 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐫𝐨𝐮𝐠𝐡𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐬𝐭 𝐩𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐨𝐝

Based on product, the pedelecs segment contributed to around two-thirds of the total share of the global hub motor market in 2018, and is estimated to maintain its lead position throughout the forecast period. The riding range of pedal assist bikes is longer as compared to other types such as throttle, which drives the growth of the segment. However, the throttle on demand segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026, owing to the features offered by throttle on demand bikes such as ease of use, simplicity in maintenance & installation, customizable grip positioning, and others.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐚𝐟𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐬𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐜𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐢𝐭𝐬 𝐝𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐩𝐨𝐬𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐦𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐮𝐞 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟔

Based on sales channel, the aftermarket segment held the highest market share of the global hub motor market, contributing to nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2018, and is estimated to continue its dominant position in terms of revenue by 2026. This is due to the continuous improvement and innovation in the automotive end user and increase in the awareness about different type of hub motors. However, the OEM segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.5% from 2019 to 2026. This is attributed to increase in demand for electric vehicle, government rules for emission of gases and rising demand for fuel efficient vehicles.

𝐀𝐬𝐢𝐚-𝐏𝐚𝐜𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜 𝐭𝐨 𝐨𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐫 𝐥𝐮𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬, 𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐭𝐨 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰 𝐚𝐭 𝐦𝐨𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞

Based on region, Asia-Pacific accounted for the highest share on the basis of revenue, contributing to more than two-thirds of the global hub motor market in 2018, and is expected to continue its highest share during the forecast period. The electric motor manufacturers in this region are introducing hub motor with innovative and enhanced features such as high power and high torque density, therefore, driving the growth in the region. However, Europe region is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.6% from 2019 to 2026. The manufacturers in this region are launching new generation hub motors with advanced features, which augments the growth of the market, in this region. On the other hand, North America is expected to manifest the CAGR of 4.7%.

The factor such as rise in production of vehicles with in-wheel electric motors drives the growth of the hub motor market. In addition, enhanced performance of electric vehicle due to hub motor systems propels the growth of the market. However, less operating speed and complex structure of hub motors restrains the growth of the market. Furthermore, increase in penetration of electric vehicle globally is expected to offer remarkable growth opportunity for the players operating in the hub motor market.

