US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate Urges a Navy Veteran with Lung Cancer to Call About Compensation if Prior to 1983 they Had Asbestos Exposure on Their Ship-Submarine-Shipyard-It Might Be $100,000s + VA Benefits

WASHINGTON , DC, USA, January 25, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The US Navy Veterans Lung Cancer Advocate says, "We are advocate for Navy Veterans who had significant exposure to asbestos on a navy ship, submarine or shipyard before 1983 and who have developed lung cancer. Our top priority for a person like this is they receive the best possible financial compensation. Financial compensation for a person like this might be hundreds of thousands of dollars-and it does not involve suing the navy or the government. Funding for these types of settlements comes from the $30 billion-dollar asbestos trust fund.

"The types of Navy Veterans we help who now have lung cancer were probably assigned to an engine room-propulsion center, they were a skilled trades worker like a plumber, electrician, welder or a member of a repair crew-or the Veteran supervised sailors like this. To qualify for compensation the exposure to asbestos must have taken place before 1983.

"What makes us unique is we are not lawyers-we are advocates for a Navy Veteran who has developed lung cancer-who had substantial exposure to asbestos on the ship, submarine or at a shipyard. If a family of a person like this would call us at 866-714-6466-we will make sure they have the best possible lawyers, we will do our best to get the VA Benefits process started-and help in any other way possible. Our service is free-and it is an honor to help." https://USNavyLungCancer.Com

To get compensated a Navy Veteran-Veteran with asbestos exposure lung cancer the following is required:

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must have been exposed to asbestos prior to 1983 in the armed forces.

* The Navy Veteran's-Veteran's exposure to asbestos must have been substantial and must have involved exposure to asbestos involving more than one product. The ideal Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer for the Advocate would be one who worked as a mechanic, machinist, assisted shipyard workers at a shipyard, worked as an electrician, as a construction worker, plumber or pipefitter, or a member of a repair crew.

* The Navy Veteran-Veteran must be able to get very specific about how, where and when they were exposed to asbestos.

* It is vital the Navy Veteran, or Veteran have a confirmed diagnosis of lung cancer. This will include medical records that confirm their lung cancer, service records that list the Veteran's job or specialty. https://USNavyLungCancer.Com



The Advocate says, "We do not want to overwhelm a Navy Veteran-Veteran who now has asbestos exposure lung cancer with a long checklist-but to get compensated-all of these things will be necessary. Our appeal is nationwide. If the person, we have just described sounds like your husband, dad or relative--please share this article with them or their family and have them call us at 866-714-6466.” https://USNavyLungCancer.Com