Maryland State Police Charge Suspect In Wicomico County Homicide

January 23, 2024

(SALISBURY, MD) – Maryland State Police have charged a suspect in connection with the fatal stabbing of a man earlier this month in Wicomico County.

The suspect, Trenee Gattis, 20, of Salisbury, Maryland is charged with first and second-degree murder, first and second-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and intent to injure with a dangerous weapon. Gattis was initially arrested on the scene by officers from the Salisbury Police Department and transported to the Wicomico County Detention Center, where she is still currently being held without bond.

Shortly after 6:30 a.m. on Jan. 2, officers from the Salisbury Police Department responded to the 800 block of South Division Street for a report of a stabbing. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Daniel Mapes, 34, of Salisbury, Maryland, suffering from an apparent stab wound. Mapes was then transported to TidalHealth Peninsula Regional in Salisbury, Maryland, where he died on Jan. 6. The suspect and the victim were known to each other. Investigators believe that this was an isolated incident.

The Maryland State Police Homicide Unit is leading the investigation. The Salisbury Police Department is assisting in this case.

Anyone with information on this homicide is asked to contact Maryland State Police investigators at 410-749-3101. Callers may remain anonymous.

This case remains under investigation and ongoing.

Trenee Gattis

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov