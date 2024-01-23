Tennessee Department of Human Resources Releases the Annual State of the State Employee Report

NASHVILLE, TN – The Tennessee Department of Human Resources (DOHR) proudly releases the annual report titled State of the State Employee: Investing in Purpose-Driven Culture for the 2023 fiscal year today (date). This comprehensive document details the accomplishments, initiatives, and key metrics that defined the department’s commitment to fostering a purpose-driven workplace.

Key Highlights:

Employee-Centric Initiatives: The report encapsulates a year marked by strategic efforts to enhance the employee experience, focusing on innovation, collaboration, and growth. It highlights DOHR’s topline accomplishments, including Forbes America’s Best Employers recognition, the new salary structure, and key legislative updates. Workforce Report: A deep dive into the diverse and dynamic workforce of Tennessee State Government. The workforce report shows the demographics of employees in all branches of government with a focus on the executive branch. It includes voluntary self-identification, generation distribution, gender balance, and ethnic diversity. Employee Engagement: The annual report spotlights the recruitment landscape within Tennessee State Government. The metrics underscore the growing interest and recognition of Tennessee State Government as an employer of choice. Our employees are committed to Tennessee citizens, and the report documents the core elements that fuel their unwavering support. Learning: Learning and Leadership Development programs are influential for Tennessee State Government employees. This year’s report showcases the impact of DOHR learning and leadership development programs through employee satisfaction.

The 2023 State of the State Employee: Investing in a Purpose-Driven Culture report visually represents the focus on progressing employees through DOHR initiatives and programs. The vibrant colors celebrate the department’s accomplishments and optimism for continuous improvement. The report proudly highlights DGS’s 2023 State Employee Photo Contest winners. DOHR Commissioner Juan Williams says, “[the report] reflects our recognition that our work is not merely a job.” He continues, “It is a calling to serve the employees of Tennessee State Government with excellence and compassion.”

Availability

The “State of the State Employee: Investing in Purpose-Driven Culture” annual report is available for public access on Tennessee’s Department of Human Resources website at tn.gov/hr/content/dam/tn/hr/documents/2023-Annual-Report_External.pdf