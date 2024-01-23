Inaugural RV Technology Summit Finds Success at Tampa Supershow
EINPresswire.com/ -- The first-ever RV Tech Summit proved to be a major success, attracting an impressive array of leaders from different areas within the RV sector, including notable names like Thor Industries, Jayco, Blue Compass, Lazydays, Fleetwood, and Ecoflow, among others. Harvest Hosts, in collaboration with technology partners such as Outdoorsy, Roamly, and RV Life, invited experts from within the RV industry to attend the Tech Summit on Thursday, January 18th at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa, Florida. This event focused on networking over drinks and discussing the use of app-based technology to drive growth in the RV industry.
The RV Tech Summit provided a new and exciting venue for manufacturers and dealerships to gain insights into the RV tech industry’s findings and breakthroughs. The presentations and discussions focused on leveraging technology to enhance customer experiences, overcome buyer objections, and streamline the path to purchase.
Through the combined number of their membership bases, the presenting sponsors (Harvest Hosts, Roamly, RV Life, and Outdoorsy) have the power to influence approximately 4.5M RVers directly, and up to 1B indirectly in 2024. Innovative RV dealerships are accessing this new digital marketplace by partnering with these RV technology companies to create a more impactful experience for the RVer on the sales floor, and at every stage in their journey.
The purpose of the event was to start meaningful discussions and provide networking opportunities to ultimately help strengthen the RV community's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction. The insights and strategies shared at the Summit are expected to play a pivotal role in shaping the future of RV sales and customer engagement throughout the RV ownership lifecycle.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 9,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,400 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,500 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. To learn more, visit: www.harvesthosts.com; download the Harvest Hosts app on iOS here and Android here.
For more information about the RV Tech Summit or partnership opportunities, please contact:
Austin Green
Roamly/Outdoorsy
austin@roamly.com
Patrick Buchanan
RV LIFE
patrick@rvlife.com
William Jackson
Harvest Hosts
will.jackson@harvesthosts.com
Alyssa Javadi
