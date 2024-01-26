Over 5.7 Million Eligible Homes Yet to Claim Social Tariff Relief for Water Bills
Uncertainty Surrounding Potential Rise of Water Bills
We recognise the financial challenges faced by many households and urge eligible individuals to claim financial support via social tariffs.”NOTTINGHAM, UNITED KINGDOM, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Age Care Bathrooms, a prominent provider of mobility bathrooms, urges households throughout the UK to assess their eligibility for social tariffs as the prospect of an April water bill increase looms. As households prepare for the April water bill surge, the uncertainty surrounding potential hikes remains, with no official confirmation for 2024.
In January, the Water Company Performance Report 2022-23 by the water regulator Ofwat highlighted that Southern Water, Thames Water, Yorkshire Water, Dŵr Cymru, Bristol Water, Anglian Water and South East Water failed to meet performance targets earlier this year — so a sharp rise in prices is to be expected. The official announcement regarding potential water bill increases is expected in February 2024, following the timeline set in 2023, when the average yearly water bill in England and Wales experienced a 7.5% surge in April.
Despite the potential for an increase, social tariffs have the remarkable potential to reduce water bills by an impressive 90%. However, shockingly, more than 5.7 million eligible homes have yet to claim this support, resulting in a missed average saving of £160 annually. Designed specifically for individuals with an annual income of up to £21,000, this crucial support offers significant relief, irrespective of whether households have a water meter.
Sam, founder and director of Age Care Bathrooms, expressed, "We recognise the financial challenges faced by many households and urge eligible individuals to claim financial support via social tariffs."
To determine if a water meter is suitable in England or Wales, Age Care Bathrooms recommends considering the number of bedrooms in the home. If there are more bedrooms than people, or an equal number, getting a water meter could be beneficial. The company encourages individuals to try it out, with the flexibility to switch back within two years free of charge if it doesn't yield the expected benefits.
Age Care Bathrooms further recommends that households check eligibility not only for social tariffs but also for schemes such as WaterSure, which caps bills for households with specific circumstances.
About Age Care Bathrooms:
Sam Davies, founder and director of Age Care Bathrooms, entered the industry in 2012, inspired by personal experiences with his Grandma Barbara's motor neuron disease and Grandad William's dementia. Age Care Bathrooms, unique for not using third-party contractors, focuses on cutting-edge design for accessible bathroom solutions. Committed to enhancing lives, they provide products and services that promote independence, safety and comfort in the bathroom environment.
