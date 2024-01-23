Gov. Pritzker joins DCFS, UP House in Opening New Transitional Residential Facility for Young Women

ILLINOIS, January 23 - Logan's Place to bridge the gap for youth transitioning from foster care to independence





BLUE ISLAND— Governor JB Pritzker joined Unlimited Potential House ("UP House") and the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS) today to announce the grand opening of UP House's new campus and its transitional living facility, "Logan's Place," that offers housing, education, and support services for young women in the care of DCFS as they begin their journey toward independent living.





"This is exactly the kind of facility — and organization — that young women in DCFS care deserve as they embark on a new chapter of their lives," said Governor JB Pritzker. "The funding the state is providing to UP House builds on DCFS' critical work to add capacity throughout the system, work we will continue to prioritize, so every Illinois youth gets the support they need and deserve."





The new campus, located on the grounds of the former Mother of Sorrows Convent in Blue Island, will provide a safe, enriching, and supportive environment fostering personal growth and well-being for up to 50 young women aged 17½ to 21. Staff will offer mentorship and individualized attention. Once all 21 currently available beds at the facility are occupied, DCFS will invest $3M/year to pay for the costs of room and board and program fees. This funding from DCFS is an appropriation for external organizations that aid in the transition of DCFS youth from foster care to transitional living to provide support and prevent homelessness among those who age out.





Logan's Place is a residential facility equipped with a rec room, theater, art room and resident lounge, and serves as the entry-level program for all young women served by UP House. Each young woman will be paired with a mentor who will provide guidance and life skills support. Residents will also have access to educational resources through partnerships with Moraine Valley and South Suburban College; and participate in job readiness training and vocational programs to explore various career paths.





After developing skills at Logan's Place, the residential program participants will have the opportunity to continue their development at UP House by transitioning to Kumari's Place. With a residential capacity of 21 young women, Kumari's place represents the pinnacle of UP House's transitional living program. This fully outfitted building combines the independence of collegiate dormitory-style living with access to support resources. Residents at Kumari's Place have access to communal and educational spaces, as well as thoughtfully curated living quarters.





"All young people need support and guidance along their journey to adulthood, and the youth in our care are no different," said Illinois DCFS Director Marc D. Smith. "Partnerships with agencies like UP House are crucial to our mission of ensuring our older youth have the tools and support they need to become successful, productive adults. Our thanks to Governor Pritzker and the General Assembly for their continued investment in the lives of the youth we serve."





"It is our goal to help young women see a grander vision of themselves, complete their educational goals and embrace a brighter, self-sustainable future," said UP House Founder Tangela Thornton. "I am extremely grateful to Governor Pritzker, Illinois DCFS and our extensive community of volunteers and mentors who are dedicated to ensuring the success of this model and these young women."





"We have a moral responsibility to help these young women who have faced many hardships as children and need support to rebuild their lives," said State Representative Bob Rita (D-Blue Island). "I am proud to help provide the state funding needed to give them hope for a better future and join the Pritzker Administration in welcoming this new facility to our community."