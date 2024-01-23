NuAxis Innovations Contract Awards and Initiatives Prove CX is Thriving in Federal IT
Tysons-based govcon firm’s focus on Customer Experience stays strong in 2023TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- NuAxis Innovations, a leading IT company helping Federal agencies modernize through a focus on customer experience (CX) and human-centered design (HCD), proudly celebrates a remarkable year of growth and achievement. Over the past 12 months, the NuAxis team has won new contracts, built a thriving practitioner community, received industry recognition, and helped Federal leaders use technology to build trust and increase efficiencies across the government.
“In the ever-evolving technology services landscape, NuAxis has taken the CX movement to new levels in 2023,” said CEO Raza Latif. “We hypothesized a few years ago that CX would have a huge impact on citizen services, and despite facing skepticism at that time, we’re thrilled to see the impact our team and our partners have had for our federal customers this year.”
NuAxis made the strategic decision five years ago to focus their business on expanding the impact of CX and HCD in federal technology programs. Since then, the leadership team has led the charge in the government contracting community to realize the vision of the President’s Management Agenda and to use CX to deliver seamless, secure digital experiences for federal staff and citizens. In addition to working directly with federal leaders, the team invested heavily to bring subject matter experts from outside the government together to explore ideas and implement commercial best practices.
Highlights from 2023 initiatives include:
1. Key Contract Wins:
This year NuAxis added teams of CX experts, UI/UX designers, and HCD leaders to improve citizen experiences at the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.
2. A New Industry Group:
The NuAxis team launched the GovCX Collective this year to bring together experts from various industries to focus on operationalizing outcomes for CX in the federal space. The Collective hosted their signature #CXPert training, HCD-focused workshops, and featured events with commercial experts to help government leaders grow their expertise, encourage collaboration, and act.
3. Industry Recognition:
Latif was named “Industry Executive of the Year” at the 2023 Service to the Citizen Awards. The Service to the Citizen Program recognizes those public servants and their industry partners who demonstrate excellence in delivering services that impact the public’s lives and rebuild trust in government.
The team has plans to further expand CX and HCD services to customers and partners in the new year, including new training offerings for ITSM professionals, key partnerships, and learning events.
“Our success this year is a testament to our team’s hard work and dedication, as well as the strong partnerships we have forged with industry experts and government agencies,” said Latif. “The best part is, we are just getting started!”
About NuAxis Innovations:
NuAxis Innovations is a tech company with a mission to put people first. We help government leaders modernize the right way by pairing innovative technology with customer experience and human-centered design. From the Department of Labor to Capitol Hill, we listen more, build faster, and create products that citizens love to use. Learn more at www.nuaxis.com.
Raza Latif
NuAxis Innovations
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Instagram