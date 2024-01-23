Lice Treatment Market Analysis 2024-2028: Expected Market Size, Major Drivers And Leading Segments As Per The Business Research Company's Lice Treatment Global Market Report 2024

New Year Offer By The Business Research Company - Get 33% Discount On Opportunities And Strategies Reports

LONDON, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per The Business Research Company’s Lice Treatment Global Market Report 2024, the global lice treatment market has demonstrated robust growth, reaching $1.05 billion in 2024 with an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. A comprehensive analysis in the latest lice treatment market report attributes this growth to factors such as increased incidence in school-aged children, heightened consumer awareness, and the availability of over-the-counter (OTC) treatments.



Anticipated Growth:

The lice treatment market is poised for continued expansion, projected to reach $1.37 billion by 2028, fueled by a 6.9% CAGR. Factors contributing to this growth include school and community health programs, global travel trends, preferences for natural treatments, telemedicine consultations, and ongoing research and development efforts.

Emerging Trends:

Notable trends in the forecast period include the rise of prescription-based treatments, combination treatments for eggs and nits, integration of telehealth for consultations, development of pediatric-friendly formulations, and the expansion of over-the-counter (OTC) product offerings.

Pediatric Population Impact:

The demographic trend of a growing pediatric population significantly influences the demand for lice treatment. Close contact among children in schools and group settings creates favorable conditions for lice transmission. In 2022, the United States had a child population of 72.5 million, with projections estimating an increase to 78.2 million by 2050.

Key Market Players:

Major companies shaping the lice treatment market include Pfizer Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., and others. Notably, Marico Limited's acquisition of Satiya Nutraceuticals aims to strengthen its position in the wellness and nutrition segments, including lice treatment.

Regional Insights:

North America led the lice treatment market in 2023, with Asia Pacific expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

Segmentation:

The lice treatment market report covers key segments, including types (pediculosis capitis, pediculosis corporis, pediculosis pubis), treatments (over-the-counter (OTC) medication, prescription medication), and distribution channels (hospitals and clinics, retail pharmacies, other distribution channels).

Stakeholder Utilization:

Stakeholders across healthcare, pharmaceuticals, and wellness sectors can leverage this lice treatment market report for strategic planning. Investors, healthcare professionals, and policymakers can gain valuable insights to make informed decisions. Industry players can use the report to stay updated on emerging trends, competitive landscapes, and potential growth opportunities.

Lice Treatment Global Market Report 2024 by The Business Research Company provides insights on the lice treatment market size, lice treatment market segments, lice treatment market trends, drivers and restraints, major competitors’ market positioning, revenues and market shares.

The Business Research Company has published over 7,500+ industry reports, covering more than 2,500+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

