Access Fixtures Announces the Best LED Canopy Lights for 2024

Best Field Configurable LED Canopy Light Best New Modern Design Canopy Light Best Most Customizable Canopy Light

Discover the noteworthy LED Canopy Lights for 2024, as each Canopy Light excels in a specific segment. Explore the selected options for the year.

In 2024, these meticulously designed and manufactured LED canopy lights are top-tier choices, each excelling in specific categories and representing premium selections for the year.” — Steven Rothschild, CEO

WORCESTER, MASSACHUSETTS, USA, January 26, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Fixtures, a leader in commercial, industrial, and sports LED lighting, today announced the launch of their eagerly awaited 2024 Best LED Canopy Lights featuring three tailored designs.

CANO LED canopy lights offer adaptability with three models featuring four field-configurable wattages for customizable lumen output. Ranging from 14w to 83w, they feature a CRI of 70+, 0-10v dimming, and an L70 rating of over 50,000 hours. The die-cast aluminum housing and bronze finish enhance durability for surface mounting.

In a modern design, CANA stands out with its white powder coat finish and emits cool white light at 4000K. The chromate conversion powder coating adds corrosion resistance, ensuring resilience against harsh weather conditions. Selectable wattage and 0-10v dimming provide versatile illumination control.

OCTA features advanced optics, efficient heat management, and a spill light control system. Notably, it includes 590nm amber LEDs for wildlife-friendly lighting, offering options for housing color, Kelvin temperature, 0-10v dimming, voltage selection, optics customization, vandal-resistant screws, power cord length adjustment, Emergency Power Supply for uninterrupted operation during power outages, SAC Safety Cable for additional safety, Microwave Motion Sensor for energy savings, photocell for automated on/off function, and accessories like a backlight shield and full LED shield for enhanced light control.

These top-tier LED canopy lights offer customization with selectable Kelvin temperatures (3000K, 4000K, 5000K) and wattage options ranging from 14 to 83 watts. They feature an anti-glare lens, easy-mount installation on various surfaces, and a robust, waterproof design. With an EXTREME-LIFE rating of L70 @ 200,000 hours, these fixtures ensure virtually maintenance-free performance. Some models can deliver over 150,000 lumens from a single canopy light, with a maximum wattage of 960 watts and lumens per watt reaching up to 160.

