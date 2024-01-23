Revolutionizing Aesthetic Beauty: Dr. Tim Neavin Launches Cutting-Edge Procedures at Artisan of Beauty in Beverly Hills

Beverly Hills, California – Artisan of Beauty, a plastic surgery practice owned and operated by Dr. Tim Neavin, where artfully balanced plastic surgery creates timeless beauty, is pleased to announce the launch of a range of cutting-edge surgical procedures at its Beverly Hills, California location.

With advanced training from world-renowned plastic surgeons, Dr. Tim Neavin, a highly skilled and board-certified plastic surgeon, hopes the launch of his range of specialized procedures, such as breast augmentation, facelifts, gynecomastia treatment, and rhinoplasty, will help clients achieve tailored results to meet their specific aesthetic goals.

“Adequate proportions, symmetry, and an understanding of how to tweak both are what will create timeless results,” said a spokesperson for Artisan of Beauty. “Not all plastic surgeons have the same aesthetic eye as Dr. Neavin, and that is what allows him to provide amazing results to his patients.”

Dr. Tim Neavin is a board-certified plastic surgeon and a member of the Emirates Medical Society (EMA), the American Society of Plastic Surgeons (ASPS), and the International Society of Aesthetic Plastic Surgery (ISAPS). He also has plastic surgery privileges in over nine hospitals in the Los Angeles area, occasionally lectures at the Paul Mitchell School of Beauty on the modern aesthetic, and teaches physicians the art of injectables.

Renowned for helping clients feel comfortable and confident from the initial consultation to follow-up appointments, Dr. Tim Neavin will assess a client’s facial structure while taking into account their aesthetic goals to determine the best treatment available to achieve natural beauty.

“If you ask how he creates happiness for his patients, Dr. Tim Neavin will tell you that maintaining an honest and goal-oriented relationship is what leads to satisfaction. Before discussing any cosmetic enhancement with you, Dr. Neavin will work toward building a lasting relationship built on trust, pride, and honesty,” furthered the spokesperson for Artisan of Beauty.

Dr. Tim Neavin’s list of acclaimed surgical procedures include:

Mommy Makeover

Tummy Tuck

Brazilian Butt Lift (BBL)

Liposuction

Facial implants

Rhinoplasty

Chin Augmentation

Breast Augmentation

Breast Lift

Hair Transplant

Gynecomastia

Lip Lift

Artisan of Beauty encourages prospective patients who may have a treatment in mind or would like to discuss available options to fill out the convenient form on its website today to book a consultation.

