Talent Agency IT Model Management Selects CosmetiCare MedSpa and Surgery Center as Their Face, Body and Skin Care Preferred Provider

CORONA DEL MAR, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- It Model Management, one of the leading print and television talent agencies with locations in Southern California and Austin and Dallas, Texas has selected CosmetiCare MedSpa and Surgery Center as their preferred face, body and skin care provider.

Advances in skin care and technology have provided people with more surgical and nonsurgical cosmetic options for the face and body than ever. However social media, especially advances in TikTok beauty filters, continues to focus attention on improbable and often unachievable results. Filters can show realistic looking results of what someone might look with larger lips, higher cheekbones and a new nose, for example, but these filters don’t take what’s achievable for their body into account, which leads to unrealistic expectations. This is why it’s so important for anyone considering a cosmetic procedure to discuss their intended results with their provider to find out what’s achievable for their body. Some cosmetic practices, such as CosmetiCare, even let you “try on” your treatment through a digital rendering to see what your intended procedure could look like on your body. Consumers should also do due diligence when researching providers. One consideration, and a primary reason it Model Management selected CosmetiCare, is all of their surgeons are board certified.

“Today, beauty is more diverse and inclusive,” stated Marlyn Klaarmond, Co-founder/Director of it Model Management. “We represent a wide range of talent and consider self-care to be one of the most important tools of the trade. One of the reasons we chose CosmetiCare is that their doctors are all board certified. In fact, they are all double-board certified, which means they have gone through more extensive training and testing. They’ve been in business for more than 30 years and get a large percentage of their new patients through referrals.”

“We are pleased to offer our services to it Model Management,” said Devon Niccole, CEO of CosmetiCare. “It’s all about confidence. For some that may be breast augmentation; for others it’s a breast reduction, which has become a very popular surgical choice. Our goal is to help educate patients and through visual technology, give them realistic expectations so they can confidently make decisions that will give them the look they will love.”

