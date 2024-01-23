Ushur Business Leader Survey Shows Regulated Industries Rapidly Adopting AI

Survey of 200 decision makers in healthcare, insurance and financial services reveals eagerness to start initiatives and find partners for AI applications

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ushur, the leader in AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA), today published the results of a survey commissioned to study the attitudes and behaviors of executives and decision-makers in highly regulated industries in the United States. The vast majority of respondents confirmed that customer communication and engagement strategies at their organizations will depend in some part on the capabilities of Artificial Intelligence (AI).



As adoption of AI, and especially Generative AI, continues to gain pace and AI applications and tools proliferate, buyer behavior in highly regulated industries and markets is rapidly evolving. More than 75% of survey respondents said they were “comfortable” incorporating AI and automation into customer-facing strategies or communications. Other key survey findings include:

72% of respondents listed security and privacy as the top consideration influencing their decision-making when choosing an AI solution

82% identified significant knowledge work in their industry as a key reason why they would consider an intelligent automation platform highly valuable for their organization

71% of respondents expect higher customer satisfaction as a result of AI-powered automation

71% of respondents cited cost savings and operational efficiency as key drivers of AI-powered automation.

“The results of this survey confirm that business leaders in regulated industries are not interested in lagging behind when it comes to AI adoption,” said Kashif Mahbub, chief marketing officer at Ushur. “They are asking incisive questions about value delivery, privacy at scale, data security and a transformed customer experience. AI and GenAI vendors had better start paying attention.”

This high-value enterprise buyer survey reveals that while many still have reservations, leaders within regulated industries also have high expectations of benefits when it comes to AI and generative AI solutions and platforms.

To secure your copy of the survey, download “ The State of AI-Powered Automation in Regulated Industries .”

About Ushur

Ushur delivers the world’s first AI-powered Customer Experience Automation™ (CXA) platform purpose-built from the ground up to intelligently automate entire customer journeys end to end. Designed to provide delightful, hyper-personalized customer experiences through rapid issue resolution and unified, omnichannel engagement, Ushur is the first-of-its-kind system of enterprise intelligence. It combines Conversational Automation and Knowledge Work Automation in a secure, no-code, cloud-native SaaS platform to digitally transform every step of the complete enterprise customer experience, from Micro-Engagements™ to entire customer journeys. Backed by leading investors including Third Point Ventures, 8VC, Aflac Ventures and Iron Pillar, Ushur’s Customer Experience Automation solutions are currently in production at some of the leading healthcare and insurance companies across the globe, including Irish Life, Aflac, Unum and Cigna.

Media Contact

Chris Ulbrich

ushur@firebrand.marketing

415 848 9175