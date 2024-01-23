Just Published: From Ozark Trails to Global Tales, A Veteran Military And Business Man Chronicles His Life of Adventure & Faith

Christian Living Memoir Joins Palmetto Publishing’s Array of Diverse Autobiographies

Charleston, SC, Jan. 23, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fans of memoirs won’t want to miss this new release from Palmetto Publishing and author Fred Self.

For Generation X and older, Fred Self’s memoir Hidden Miracles: From the Cotton Fields to the Board Room will read as so much more than a well-written story. It’s a passport to an era erased by the last 20 years of technology, social media, and loud political discourse.

Dive into the vibrant hues of the past with Self’s narrative that echoes on every page that life is not about the number of days lived, but the memories made, the lessons learned, and the miracles witnessed.

Travel through Self’s life as he grows up amid the Great Depression, learns lessons at sea with the Merchant Marines and as a Combat Engineer, and discovers more about himself and the world during a stint in transportation jobs across the western states. Enter into Self’s prime years with thrilling episodes of crime-fighting, the “woo-hoos” and woes of entrepreneurship, and the profound spiritual epiphanies that peppered his incredible journey.

Meant for both young and older readers, Hidden Miracles is a can’t-miss retrospective on a life well lived.

Hidden Miracles: From the Cotton Fields to the Board Room is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Fred Self, born in the Ozark Mountains during the Great Depression, has led a life of incredible journey. From navigating the challenges of farm work migration to adventures at sea with the Merchant Marines and a fulfilling Army service, he embodies resilience and innovation. With a diverse professional background spanning transportation, law enforcement, and entrepreneurship, Fred has traveled the world and made a mark with his inventive spirit. A passionate aviator and motorcyclist, his story is a testament to a life lived fully, underpinned by a strong spiritual foundation.

Leah Joseph Palmetto Publishing publicity@palmettopublishing.com