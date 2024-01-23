Beth Emet School, Which Focuses on the Importance of Social-emotional Learning (Sel), is Now Open for Enrollment
EINPresswire.com/ -- Beth Emet School has announced that admission for the next academic year is now open, and parents can start applying for the 2024-2025 school year. Beth Emet School is a Jewish elementary & middle school that recognizes SEL as a pivotal component of both the educational and personal growth process.
Speaking to the media, Orit Kadosh, Admissions administrator, said “Educational landscapes evolve, introducing new acronyms and jargons that can be challenging to keep up with. Amidst these changes, one constant remains - the significance of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL).”
SEL is a process through which children develop emotional intelligence, foster empathy, and acquire problem-solving skills. Cultivating self-awareness, self-control, and interpersonal skills become essential for success in school, play, and everyday life. Students equipped with strong social-emotional skills are better prepared to navigate challenges and excel academically and socially.
As part of Beth Emet School's commitment to the holistic development of students, SEL plays a vital role in establishing a strong foundation. Within Beth Emet School's SEL classrooms, they concentrate on five key skills: self-awareness, self-management, social awareness, relationship skills, and responsible decision-making. Starting in Kindergarten and extending through middle school, these skills play a vital role in the cumulative success of our Social Emotional Learning program.
Self-awareness involves understanding one's emotions and future goals (both long term and short term), necessitating self-assessment of strengths and limitations. It is sometimes difficult because students must self-assess their strengths and limitations. Fostering a positive mindset aids students in acknowledging their shortcomings and empowers them to overcome challenges.
Self-management, introduced early in our students' schooling, focuses on regulating emotions, managing stress, controlling impulses, and delaying gratification. To achieve this, techniques such as yoga, deep breathing, guided visualization, and mindfulness are incorporated within the SEL classroom.
Social awareness is the ability to empathize and feel compassion for others. Understanding social norms and behaviors is crucial for success in the 'real world.'
Relationship skills stress to the students the importance of establishing and maintaining healthy relationships with peers, parents and authority figures. In SEL class, they practice communicating in a clear fashion, active listening, cooperating with others, resisting inappropriate social pressure (especially important with middle school students), negotiating conflict, seeking help when needed and preparing them for their high school years.
Responsible decision-making encompasses making informed choices, considering ethical standards, safety concerns, behavioral norms, and anticipating consequences. In the SEL class, students are encouraged to think critically before acting.
As a top-rated Jewish day school, Beth Emet School serves as a place where Jewish traditions and values are woven into the fabric of our educational philosophy. Their mission is to help students, kindergarten through 8th grade, reach their full potential through a challenging, academically advanced curriculum and a warm, supportive environment. Beth Emet School is a place where academic achievement is attained through the building of each child’s critical and independent thinking skills while fostering confidence and leadership. Here, they embrace character education, Jewish ethics, honor, and integrity. The aspiration for Beth Emet School students is to acquire these SEL skills and apply and enhance their social and emotional well-being throughout their lives.
As Beth Emet School emphasizes the significance of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), they invite parents to enroll their children for the upcoming academic year.
Registration for the 2024-2025 school year is now open. If parents are interested in providing their child with a Jewish education that focuses on academic excellence, character development, and the cultivation of crucial SEL skills, they are encouraged to explore their curriculum and consider Beth Emet School, a Florida Jewish school, for their educational journey.
For more information about their curriculum or to inquire about the admissions process, please visit the official website at www.bethemetschool.org or contact via email at admissions@beesfl.com.
Beth Emet Elementary & Middle School is located at 4807 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City, FL 33330.
As Beth Emet School emphasizes the significance of Social-Emotional Learning (SEL), they invite parents to enroll their children for the upcoming academic year.
Registration for the 2024-2025 school year is now open. If parents are interested in providing their child with a Jewish education that focuses on academic excellence, character development, and the cultivation of crucial SEL skills, they are encouraged to explore their curriculum and consider Beth Emet School, a Florida Jewish school, for their educational journey.
For more information about their curriculum or to inquire about the admissions process, please visit the official website at www.bethemetschool.org or contact via email at admissions@beesfl.com.
Beth Emet Elementary & Middle School is located at 4807 S. Flamingo Rd. Cooper City, FL 33330.
Beth Emet Elementary & Middle School
+1 954-680-7656
admissions@beesfl.com